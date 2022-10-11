ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
Longboat Observer

DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say

Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today. William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a...
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
districtadministration.com

Swatting scares swarm Fla. schools as Parkland shooter awaits death penalty ruling

Police across Florida raced to multiple schools Tuesday to investigate “swatting” reports of active gunmen just as a jury began weighing the death penalty for Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz. Photos posted to social media showed a heavy police presence at Riverview High School in Sarasota after a 911 caller claimed the building was under attack.
Mysuncoast.com

Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
fox13news.com

North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
suncoastnews.com

Weeki Wachee woman critical after Wednesday morning accident

A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Ponce De Leon Boulevard left a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman in critical condition and the driver and passenger of a pickup truck with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the woman’s...
fox13news.com

Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
tampabeacon.com

Suspect accused of shooting up homeless family's vehicle

The Tampa Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in which a homeless family sleeping in their vehicle was fired upon repeatedly, leaving a pregnant mother injured. Detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner of a black BMW seen...
