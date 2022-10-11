Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Police swarm Riverview High School after ‘swatting’ call
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A phone threat led to a massive police response to Riverview High School Tuesday afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies surrounded the school shorty after 1 p.m. after what receiving what Sarasota Police described as a “suspicious call.”. After a room-to-room search that took about 90...
Mysuncoast.com
What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex expected to be OK after surgery
TAMPA, Fla. — A teenage girl shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning is out of surgery and is expected to live, a Tampa Police Department spokesperson said Friday afternoon. The shooting prompted a nearby high school to go on lockdown. Police say the girl, 17, was shot...
fox13news.com
Sarasota police: DNA connects suspect who died in jail to Tamiami Trail murders
SARASOTA, Fla. - When William Devonshire died in the Sarasota County Jail, he was only facing charges for one of two murder that police believed he was involved in. Now, they can confirm that DNA evidence links him to the deaths of two women. Back in March, Sarasota police detectives...
Longboat Observer
DNA links dead suspect to second Sarasota homicide victim, police say
Though he died in jail before facing trial on one murder charge, a 52-year-old city man has been connected through DNA evidence to a second woman’s death, the Sarasota Police said today. William Devonshire was charged in March in the February homicide of 48-year-old Kelliann Ripley and was a...
Juvenile in critical condition after Friday morning shooting in Tampa
A girl is in critical condition after a Friday morning shooting in Tampa. Tampa Police said the shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Friday on the 6200 block of South Manhattan Avenue.
fox35orlando.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
districtadministration.com
Swatting scares swarm Fla. schools as Parkland shooter awaits death penalty ruling
Police across Florida raced to multiple schools Tuesday to investigate “swatting” reports of active gunmen just as a jury began weighing the death penalty for Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz. Photos posted to social media showed a heavy police presence at Riverview High School in Sarasota after a 911 caller claimed the building was under attack.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
Juvenile Girl Shot In Tampa Friday Morning During Altercation, Police Say
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at the 6200 block of S. Manhattan Ave. around 8:40 a.m. this morning. A female juvenile was shot during an altercation, according to police. Investigators say she was transported to a nearby
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
Silver Alert: Missing St. Pete woman suffers from memory loss, deputies say
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing St. Petersburg woman who suffers from memory loss.
‘That’s not my dad’: Hillsborough deputy rescues 2 children kidnapped in carjacking
Two children were rescued mere minutes after they were kidnapped in a carjacking Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
2 fathers shoot each other’s daughters in Florida road rage incident, sheriff says
Two girls were shot over the weekend when their fathers opened fire at each other during a road rage incident in Nassau County, Florida, authorities said.
suncoastnews.com
Weeki Wachee woman critical after Wednesday morning accident
A four-vehicle accident at the intersection of Lake Lindsey Road and Ponce De Leon Boulevard left a 39-year-old Weeki Wachee woman in critical condition and the driver and passenger of a pickup truck with minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, the woman’s...
2nd biker gang member arrested after man killed execution-style, deputies say
A second biker gang member was arrested Wednesday after a man was killed execution-style at his Palm Harbor home in April, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Hoax’ calls draw large police presence at Tampa Bay schools
Law enforcement agencies investigated multiple possible "swatting" calls at schools across Florida Tuesday morning, including in the Bay area.
fox13news.com
Man heads to prison for killing 20-year-old man in Hillsborough DUI crash
TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors said the person responsible for a crash that killed a 20-year-old Tampa man last November was driving drunk and tried to hide the evidence. Now, Alexander Glaubius is heading to prison. The intersection of South Kings Avenue and Oakfield Drive in Brandon became the scene of...
Local kids first to see 969-lb pumpkin in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A huge pumpkin can be found at a farmer’s market in the Lake Magdalene neighborhood of Hillsborough County. Bearss Grove, a family-run farm stand, is showing off a 969-pound pumpkin from Michigan. They had to use heavy equipment to put it in place. A group of children from Steps to Maturity, […]
tampabeacon.com
Suspect accused of shooting up homeless family's vehicle
The Tampa Police Department reported that a suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 5 shooting in which a homeless family sleeping in their vehicle was fired upon repeatedly, leaving a pregnant mother injured. Detectives identified Christopher Stamat Jr., 21, as the owner of a black BMW seen...
