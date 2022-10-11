ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
CELEBRITIES
techunwrapped.com

This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere

Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
TECHNOLOGY
Upworthy

Flock of lost sheep accept morning jogger as their leader and completes run with her

In a hilarious incident, a runner encountered a flock of sheep and what happened afterward is going viral on social media. Eleanor Scholz traveled to France with her boyfriend from California. She went for a short trek in the nearby countryside near Puy de Dôme, according to Bored Panda. And suddenly she heard a familiar sound and turned around to see a flock of sheep walking and baaing along the trail. The sheep moved toward her and seemed to be following a woman dressed in running clothes. She told The Dodo, "It took me a moment to understand what I was seeing. At first, I thought maybe she was a shepherd, but she wasn’t dressed like any shepherd I’d ever seen, and it seemed unusual that a shepherd would be running."
ANIMALS
State
California State
SFGate

Mediawan Rights Set to Conquer Web3 Space With the Launch of Metawan

Founded in 2015, Mediawan Group has become one of Europe’s leading international co-production and distribution powerhouses. Having recently distinguished itself with the purchase of the “Zorro” reboot, the group added another feather to its cap earlier this month with the launch of Metawan, an immersive virtual hub that offers buyers around the world a brand-new experience.
TECHNOLOGY
wegotthiscovered.com

An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming

A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
MOVIES
HackerNoon

The Island of Doctor Moreau: II. THE MAN WHO WAS GOING NOWHERE

The cabin in which I found myself was small and rather untidy. A youngish man with flaxen hair, a bristly straw-coloured moustache, and a dropping nether lip, was sitting and holding my wrist. For a minute we stared at each other without speaking. He had watery grey eyes, oddly void of expression. Then just overhead came a sound like an iron bedstead being knocked about, and the low angry growling of some large animal. At the same time the man spoke. He repeated his question,—“How do you feel now?”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nftevening.com

Y00ts and DeGods Artist Leaves The Team To Focus On 1:1s

SCUM, a key artist behind the DeGods ecosystem – including Y00ts – has left the NFT project. The news comes in the middle of a frustrating period for the DeGods community, particularly Y00ts NFT holders. The project has still not revealed its artwork for Y00ts, over a month after the mint process. Now, significantly, SCUM, aka @SCUMSOL on Twitter, has left the popular Solana-based project with immediate effect.
VISUAL ART
epicstream.com

The Rings of Power: Where Is Celeborn?

The Rings of Power tv series has been quite controversial amongst the fandom partly due to a number of lore and plot changes. For instance, some viewers are confused about the fate of Celeborn, Galadriel's husband, especially since she mentions him in Episode 7. So, ​where is Celeborn in The Rings of Power?
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

CNN’s journalism NFT collection flopped, also water is wet

As crypto markets and tech stocks continue to struggle with recovery following the slide into red territory, another large-scale project in the fledgling world of Web3 is being shuttered, with CNN announcing via Twitter that its Vault NFT collection will not be continuing development. The Vault was an NFT collection,...
ENTERTAINMENT
World Screen News

Mondo TV Takes on The Tales of Wonder Keepers

Mondo TV Group has signed a deal with iQIYI and Henan York Animation to distribute the animated series The Tales of Wonder Keepers. Mondo TV Group will be the exclusive distributor of the 52×13-minute series for linear broadcasters worldwide, excluding China and Chinese-speaking territories. Set in a fairy-tale universe, the adventure-comedy series for 5- to 8-year-olds is an iQIYI original 3D animation production.
TV SERIES
moviestvnetwork.com

How Ten Seconds Changed Class of 1984

For showtimes, click here. Class of 1984 had a very different conclusion when it was first completed. Director Mark Lester said, “When I finished the movie, I started previewing it for people, and the audiences went berserk when the teacher started going after these kids. But when it got to the ending something was wrong.”
EDUCATION

