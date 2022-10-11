LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will likely be without star quarterback Jalon Daniels when the 19th-ranked Jayhawks visit struggling Oklahoma on Saturday. Daniels hurt his right shoulder in last week’s loss to TCU. His injury means backup Jason Bean is in line to start. Daniels was hurt just before halftime of the 38-31 loss when he was scrambling toward the sideline and was sacked. Bean nearly rallied the Jayhawks pats the Horned Frogs, throwing for 262 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. The QBs have similar styles, which means Kansas won't have to alter its game plan too much.

