Anne Hathaway Explains Her Viral NYFW 'Devil Wears Prada' Look
Anne Hathaway is finally telling the back story behind her viral outfit at New York Fashion Week. If you were anywhere near Twitter last month, you probably scrolled past a photo of the Devil Wears Prada star sitting front row at the Michael Kors show next to none other than former Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. And while it would look relatively innocuous to the untrained eye, anyone who's seen the iconic 2006 movie knows of its significance, given that Wintour served as the inspiration for Miranda Priestly, a.k.a. the notorious boss of Hathaway's character, Andy Sachs.
Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Is Back for Round Four
After three years of big-budget fashion-meets-music spectacles, the annual Savage x Fenty show is returning for Volume 4, Rihanna confirmed on Instagram today. The entertainer's latest lingerie show will once again be available to stream on Prime Video, beginning November 9. While details on performers and celeb cameos are still under wraps, it's sure to be another star-studded production (past appearances onstage include Normani, Emily Ratajkowski and Erykah Badu).
Tove Lo Grapples With Her Eating Disorder in 'Grapefruit' Music Video
Tove Lo is opening up about her past struggles with an eating disorder. On Wednesday, October 12, the Swedish pop star released the music video for her new single "Grapefruit," where she relives the emotionally tumultuous experience through expressive choreography performed around a padded room and other areas in a dimly lit house, all while a moldy, uneaten grapefruit continues to rot in the fridge.
Oil Protesters Throw Tomato Soup on Iconic van Gogh Painting
One of Van Gogh's most iconic works was covered in tomato soup by climate protesters. According to reports, the two women also glued themselves to the wall beneath the piece, similar to the other climate change protesters who've been doing the same thing around the world. The glue requiring specialists to remove them from the wall before being arrested by the London Metropolitan Police later saying that for “criminal damage and aggravated trespass.” A statement issued by the National Gallery confirmed to the publication that the $80.99 million artwork was "unharmed" as it was covered by glass. However, they said that there was "some minor damage to the frame."
Issa Rae Says Hollywood Protects 'Repeat Offenders' Like Ezra Miller
Issa Rae thinks Hollywood has a big blindspot when it comes to certain people like Ezra Miller. In an interview published on Thursday, the actress and producer sat down with ELLE to reflect on the actual changes that have happened within the entertainment industry since the beginning of the #MeToo movement, which she believes are few and far in between. In fact, she said "it feels like we're regressing, depressingly so."
Charlie Puth Explains Why Harry Styles Doesn't 'Like Me Very Much'
Charlie Puth has a feeling that Harry Styles isn't his biggest fan. As we all know, the "Watermelon Sugar" artist is pretty well known for his genuine love of others, as exemplified by the way he always encourages his fans to "Treat People With Kindness," to the point where he named a song after the slogan on his 2019 album Fine Line. And according to Puth, Styles is a man who practices what he preaches, even if he appears to be less than keen on a particular person.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New 'Barbarella'
Sydney Sweeney is one of the brightest stars in young Hollywood, fully coming into mainstream consciousness with her role as Cassie Howard in the hit HBO show Euphoria. The 25-year-old has some big shoes to fill, and this time she's going to be taking on Jane Fonda's iconic Barbarella. For...
Nicki Minaj is Feuding With Latto and The Grammys
The queen of rap is now seen as the queen of pop, and she isn’t happy about it. After the Grammys shifted her nomination from the rap to pop category, Nicki Minaj called out the award show while simultaneously starting a feud with Latto. With several nominations but no...
Chris Colfer Is Avoiding Seeing Lea Michele on Broadway at All Costs
Chris Colfer isn’t planning on reliving his Glee set trauma any time soon. Colfer hopped on the air to chat it up with Michelle Collins from SiriusXM, throwing shade at his former co-star Lea Michele in the process. When Collins dug in, inviting Colfer out to see Funny Girl with her, he responded with a disappointed “oh” before joking around by retorting, “My day suddenly just got so full.” Colfer emphasized that he doesn’t want any reminder of his experience dealing with Michele on set, saying that he can be “triggered at home” instead.
3RACHA's Bang Chan, Changbin and Han Step Into the Spotlight
If you would have told 17-year-old Changbin that one day tens of thousands of people would be screaming his name inside of a packed arena, a satisfied smirk might have bloomed across his face. It would have been easy to mistake his adolescent ambition for arrogance, but the truth is Changbin, even from a young age, possessed a strong belief in not only his own virtuosity but also that of his friends, Bang Chan and Han. It's why he penned the lyric "1, 2, 3RACHA get spotlight" in 2016. He knew that's where they were meant to be.
Lewis OfMan Is the Life of the Party
Story by Matt Moen / Photography and styling by Evan Sheehan and Alex Wallbaum (of Breakfast for Dinner) / Makeup by Emily Wolf / Hair by Samuel Venchus. From an early age playing around with music apps on his mom's phone and tinkering around in GarageBand, Lewis OfMan knew he wanted to make music that people would party to. Whether it's a full-on glitter-soaked disco or a more intimate after-dinner soirée, the French multi-instrumentalist strives to provide a soundtrack for any night — and, as ambitious of a goal that may be, he's making headway.
'Christian Girl Autumn' Returns
One of the decade’s most unlikely style icons has been Caitlin Covington, the official poster girl for Christian Girl Autumn. Covington is the quintessential Pinterest baddie, and her yearly fall photoshoots have become a sacred day for her loyal internet followers. It all started in 2019 when a Twitter user posted her pics propping the aesthetic up as the antithesis to Hot Girl Summer. People immediately began making assumptions, assuming she was a Republican, against the LGBTQ community, etc. In response to the now-deleted tweet, Queen Caitlin popped out to claim the Christian Girl Autumn crown loudly and proudly.
Zara's New Fall 2022 Studio Collection Is Out Now
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see October's newest arrivals. Zara's Studio line, the brand's "highest expression of directional fashion design," is back for Fall 2022 with a co-ed collection designed with super-stylist Karl Templer. The campaign featuring 26 models was shot by Steven Meisel and the video was filmed by Fabien Baron.
Louis Vuitton Is Bringing Back This Iconic Barneys Restaurant
When Barneys closed its doors in February 2020, the venerable shopping institution wasn't the only thing New Yorkers mourned — Freds, the power lunch hotspot in the 9th floor of Barneys, was also another casualty. Now, nearly 2.5 years later, the iconic restaurant is being revived for a limited...
