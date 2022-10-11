Read full article on original website
Related
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Bride’s Family Angry After Getting Invoiced by Relative Who Wasn’t Invited to Wedding
A Redditor posted a now-viral blog on the social media site's AITA ("Am I the a**hole") wanting to know if they were in the wrong for invoicing a relative who didn't invite them to their wedding. This is after the family member seemingly took advantage of the fact that OP...
Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
RHOA star Cynthia Bailey ‘files for divorce’ from husband Mike Hill and the real reason for sudden split is revealed
IT looks like fans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta were on to something, when they deduced there was trouble in the marriage of Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. The two Bravo stars, who married almost exactly two years ago, on October 10, 2020, have reportedly indeed split, and have already filed for divorce.
RELATED PEOPLE
Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'
"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
Man lies $30 engagement ring is worth $50,000 to his fiance
Some experts say that white lies are to some extent normal and common in a relationship. But bigger lies are rare and can damage the relationship by eroding trust. Also, the partner who is lied to might feel like a fool for believing the lie.
When I was 18 months old, I called a stranger 'daddy' at the park. My mom fell in love with him and he became my real dad.
When the author was little, she called a stranger at the park "daddy." Six months later, she and her mother and brother moved in with him.
BET
‘P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Nicholson Marries In A Beautiful Los Angeles Wedding!
J. Alphonse Nicholson is married! According to Essence, the P-Valley actor tied the knot earlier this month to his longtime girlfriend Nafeesha with a lovely star-studded wedding. Here’s what we know about the ceremony held on October 7!. The media outlet reports that the pair exchanged vows in front...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
A bride brought her husband to tears at the altar by wearing a black Morticia Addams-style wedding dress after using a decoy for their first look
Newlywed Amanda Kitchingman Roban-Cook said her husband was "underwhelmed" by her decoy dress, and teared up when he saw her real black wedding dress.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Popculture
'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Makes Most of the 'Unexpected' After Abrupt Anniversary Cancellation
Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff may appear to have a picture-perfect life on social media, but even they have to deal with the "unexpected" sometimes. After tying the knot back in 2014, the Little People, Big World alums were set to mark their eighth anniversary this month with "the most epic trip," but they ended up having to make "the most of the unexpected" after Audrey was forced to cancel her anniversary trip with her husband.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
'Pawn Stars' Fans Think Rebecca Romney Closed the Book on Her Marriage
Even though Pawn Stars is technically reality TV, it doesn't come with the drama that other, more standard reality shows do. But trust viewers to find something to gossip about, because now, they're curious about whether or not the show's rare book expert Rebecca Romney is divorced or not. It's...
Bride rescinds grandmother’s invitation to wedding because she says grandma smells bad
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My sister has been planning her wedding since she was a child. She always knew what kind of dress she wanted, the flavor of cake she wanted, the colors of her flowers, everything.
intheknow.com
Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language
This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend
The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband...
Grandparents Raising Grandkids: A Story For Kids
LONG BEACH ISLAND – Two youngsters raced through their grandparents’ Brighton Beach home and rushed outside to its dock directly on the Barnegat Bay. The early morning hours didn’t seem to faze them as the boy and girl grabbed nets to skim the water. Many kids consider...
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0