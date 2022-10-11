ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Wife furious when she finds out her husband's new girlfriend bought him 'hugs and kisses' candy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. One day, as I was setting the table for dinner, my husband walked into the house and set two bags of candy on the kitchen counter. There was a bag of Hershey's Kisses and a matching bag of Hershey's Hugs, which look exactly like Hershey's Kisses except for being swirled with white creme.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lemonis
People

Tamera Mowry-Housley Honors Niece Who Died in Thousand Oaks Shooting in Memoir: 'It Still Hurts A Lot'

"I learned that day how much love can hurt," the Sister, Sister star writes of losing her niece Alaina in a mass shooting in an exclusive excerpt from her new memoir, You Should Sit Down for This In November 2018, Tamera Mowry-Housley's life was forever changed when she was woken up to a call with unimaginable news. The actress and former talk show host learned that her 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley — who she often referred to as her "favorite Housley" — had been killed in a...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Secret Santa#Wedding#Cnbc#Hotel Bel Air
Lefty Graves

Wife refuses to iron husband's shirts again after he drops them all on the floor

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my sister, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My sister and her husband both work corporate jobs that require them to dress well and make an excellent first impression. One weekend my sister spent about 5 hours ironing all of her husband’s dress shirts to look nice and neat for his job.
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Audrey Roloff Makes Most of the 'Unexpected' After Abrupt Anniversary Cancellation

Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff may appear to have a picture-perfect life on social media, but even they have to deal with the "unexpected" sometimes. After tying the knot back in 2014, the Little People, Big World alums were set to mark their eighth anniversary this month with "the most epic trip," but they ended up having to make "the most of the unexpected" after Audrey was forced to cancel her anniversary trip with her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Nia Long can be seen smiling alongside sons Kez, 10, and Massai, 21, in the first photo she has posted of herself since the scandal broke Nia Long is enjoying time with her boys. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet selfie alongside her two sons, 10-year-old Kez Sunday and 21-year-old son Massai Dorsey II. Long captioned the photo — where she smiles as she leans into Kez, who sticks his tongue out next to Massai — with a simple black heart. The photo is the first that the Fatal...
CELEBRITIES
intheknow.com

Toddler adorably ‘reads’ book in totally made-up language

This TikTok dad recorded his adorable toddler daughter “reading” a book in complete gibberish!. Rom Dacosta (@rom_dacosta) is a TikToker and proud parent to a toddler named Aria. Rom loves sharing videos of the precocious toddler, including a hilarious recent video of Aria “reading” aloud from a book. In the sweet video, Aria reads with impressive confidence for a one-year-old. But there’s a twist! The toddler is “reading” in total gibberish.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
People

Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend

The model and cookbook author has been candid about her fourth pregnancy, from IVF to her issues with cherry tomatoes Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled off, 5 second rule floor food, ghost pepper contests, countless shots," Teigen wrote, alongside a picture from a date night with husband...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
177K+
Followers
27K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy