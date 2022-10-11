ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist If You Love The "Entergalactic" Cast

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycATL_0iUlqvel00

Kid Cudi's new animated series Entergalactic is finally on Netflix .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bQj7_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

Based in New York, the rom-com follows an artist named Jabari who's learning to navigate his work life while simultaneously falling for his neighbor. The characters are voiced by well-known names including Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, and Vanessa Hudgens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A6C16_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

Curious where else you've seen the cast? Here's a look back at the actors then vs. now:

To start, Kid Cudi voices Jabari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lak5j_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

But you probably know him best for his music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3REOSR_0iUlqvel00
Timothy Norris / WireImage

Maybe you remember seeing him as DJ Chello in Don't Look Up .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ONbT8_0iUlqvel00
Niko Tavernise / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or as Jackson in X .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OE7FI_0iUlqvel00
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Jessica Williams voices Meadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lR2WY_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

You may have seen her as Eulalie "Lally" Hicks in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HSoC9_0iUlqvel00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or as Miss Fine in Booksmart .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HjSrk_0iUlqvel00
Francois Duhamel / © Annapurna Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Laura Harrier voices Carmen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aoOZS_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

You might remember her playing Camille Washington in Hollywood .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VM38u_0iUlqvel00
© Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or appearing as Patrice Dumas in BlacKkKlansman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3pck_0iUlqvel00
David Lee / © Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

Timothée Chalamet voices Jimmy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nh3Tg_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

Perhaps, you recently saw him as Paul Atreides in Dune .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sx3xJ_0iUlqvel00
Chiabella James / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you've seen Lady Bird , you'll know him as Kyle Scheible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qw0OS_0iUlqvel00
© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or that time he played Elio in Call Me by Your Name .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lc0Wq_0iUlqvel00
© Sony Pictures Classics / Courtesy Everett Collection

Ty Dolla $ign voices Ky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16HwIU_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

But you may know him already for his music career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0QpP_0iUlqvel00
Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images

Finally, Vanessa Hudgens voices Karina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDpjL_0iUlqvel00
Courtesy of Netflix

She made a name for herself as Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jlGr_0iUlqvel00
Fred Hayes / © Disney Channel / Courtesy Everett Collection

But you may have also seen her as Candy in Spring Breakers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EclMf_0iUlqvel00
© Annapurna Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Or playing multiple roles in The Princess Switch movie series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OP8L9_0iUlqvel00
Mark Mainz / © Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who's your favorite Entergalactic character? Share your pick in the comments!

