Here's Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist If You Love The "Entergalactic" Cast

Related
33 Of The Most Emotional, Heart-Wrenching TV Couple Scenes Ever
"I'm ready for this. I know you couldn't count on me before, but you can now! You can. Look, you know we're supposed to be together. I knew it the first time I saw you two years ago. And you know it too. I know you do."
Netflix's "The Midnight Club" Cast Just Answered Some Questions About The Show, And You'll Want To Know Their Answers
For some of the cast, The Midnight Club was their first professional acting job. In fact, Ruth Codd, who plays Anya, was discovered on TikTok.
"The Midnight Club" Cast And Creators Shared 15 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets About The Show
The series broke the Guinness World Record for having the most scripted jump scares in a single episode of TV — Episode 1 has 21 jump scares.
RELATED PEOPLE
15 TV And Movie Characters With Undeniably Devastating Origin Stories
"Like, my man deserves a nap."
Jamie Lee Curtis' Daughter Ruby Made Her Red Carpet Debut After Publicly Coming Out As Transgender
Ruby publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2021.
I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At These Extremely Hilarious And Specific Online Shopping Fails
A wise person once said: Buyer beware.
Dwayne Johnson Keeps Getting Pranked By His Daughters, And The Videos Are So Freaking Funny
"You just gotta laugh it off. You've only got a finite amount of time, so I'm girl dad all the way."
IN THIS ARTICLE
What's The Most Shocking Thing You Witnessed At A Funeral?
Funerals can actual get pretty wild sometimes.
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL・
"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
26 Hilarious Photos That Will Make Even The Grumpiest S.O.B. Laugh Harder Than Tom Cruise
There are sophisticated, nuanced, and thought-provoking posts published on BuzzFeed...but this ain't one of 'em.
Well, It Looks Like Emily Ratajkowski Just Cleared Up Those Brad Pitt Dating Rumors
It was reported earlier this month that she and Brad were dating after being set up by a mutual friend.
My Polynesian Heart Is Bursting With Pride After Seeing Drew Afualo's Outfit At The "Black Adam" Premiere
Drew repping our Samoan culture on the red carpet is everything.
35 Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
KIDS・
16 Times Actors Called Out Studios For Underpaying Them
Not every big-name actor is making millions of dollars for every role. Even Christian Bale only made the "absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay [him]" for American Psycho.
Victoria Beckham Confirmed That She Did Get Her Tattoo Of David Beckham's Initials Removed And Explained Why
Fans first noticed the disappearance of Victoria's tattoo last month.
This Woman Called Out Bosses Who Treat Their Employees Less Than Human, And Whew, The Examples People Shared Will Make Your Jaw Drop
"One of my bosses told me I should ski to work like one of the other employees. He went 'above and beyond' and received some hot chocolate afterwards."
BuzzFeed
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0