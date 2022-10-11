POQUOSON-A new housing and retail development under construction in Poquoson is being viewed by the city as a way to move Poquoson forward and increase the tax base. However, it’s getting mixed reviews from local residents and business owners. Business owners welcome the idea of potentially increasing the customer bases while residents are concerned that the development will increase traffic issues, bring in more crime, and ruin the small town feel of their home.

POQUOSON, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO