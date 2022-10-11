Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Horror Tours Offering A Frightfully Fun Option To Raise Funds for Hampton History Museum
HAMPTON-They’re back…and with more chills and thrills than ever before. After a two-year hiatus, figures from the city’s storied past will be roaming the streets in Hampton History Museum’s popular Hampton Horror Tours. Departing the museum’s lobby twice nightly at 6:30pm and 8pm, Tuesday, October 25, through Sunday, October 30, Hampton Horror Tours will be conducting 60-minute walking tours that will include eerie legends of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region.
peninsulachronicle.com
Jefferson Lab Presenting Science With A Side of Suds October 18
NEWPORT NEWS—As part of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility’s upcoming Accelerator Reliability Workshop that will be held October 16 through October 21 at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, the lab will hold a “Scientists Walks into a Bar” program on Tuesday, October 18 from 6pm to 7:30pm.
peninsulachronicle.com
Styx & Stones Curiosity Shop Opens In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Those who are looking to buy merchandise with a spooky edge for the Halloween season ahead are in luck. Styx & Stones gift shop opened its first brick and mortar shop on Saturday, September 24, on Warwick Boulevard in Hilton Village. From good luck charms and candles to pseudo...
peninsulachronicle.com
WJCC Schools, James City Parks And Rec Unveil Inclusion Signs For The Community
JAMES CITY – Through a collaborative effort between Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (WJCC Schools) and James City County Parks and Recreation, communication boards are being installed at seven locations to assist those who struggle to communicate. There was an unveiling Friday, October 14 of a board in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Sports Facility Familiar Concept For MEB
WILLIAMSBURG – MEB General Contractors is celebrating 40 years in business. The company, which is based in Chesapeake, has been involved with dozens of sports facility projects throughout the United States. It has no plans to slow down. In September, MEB entered into an interim agreement with the Historic...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilding Breaks Ground On Two Habitat For Humanity Homes
NEWPORT NEWS—On Tuesday, October 11, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected Newport News officials and community leaders to break ground on two houses that shipyard volunteers will build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. The groundbreaking marks the first time Newport News Shipbuilding...
peninsulachronicle.com
VLM Receives $25,000 Grant From Sentara Healthcare for STEM Readiness
NEWPORT NEWS-The Virginia Living Museum recently received a $25,000 grant from Sentara Healthcare to support STEM readiness programs for students and teacher development as well as those young adults about to enter college or the workforce. The museum shared the news in a release on October 6. The grant will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Mother Magnolia Plant Company Offers Low Maintenance Merchandise In Hilton Village
NEWPORT NEWS-Local plant enthusiasts who were born without a green thumb may find a path to horticulture success in Hilton Village. Ashley Green, owner of Mother Magnolia Plant Company, opened her first storefront in June. Located on Warwick Boulevard in the space previously occupied by West Village Barkery, it’s adjacent to Reverie Haus hair salon and Photo Reflections.
IN THIS ARTICLE
peninsulachronicle.com
WJCC High School Manufacturing & Trades Days Returns
JAMES CITY-Following a hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) School Division will resume its High School Manufacturing & Trades Days for high school students this fall. Students will take field trips to local companies to get a feel for career options in a variety of...
peninsulachronicle.com
Convergence Conference’s Goal Is To Benefit All From Hampton Roads To Richmond
WILLIAMSBURG – Leaders from Hampton Roads and Richmond are holding a conference Thursday, October 13 at the Williamsburg Lodge in order to share ideas on how to connect the localities by more than just Interstate 64. Convergence 2022, a daylong event, is a collaboration among Chamber RVA, RVA757 Connects,...
peninsulachronicle.com
President/CEO Of Retail Alliance Announces Retirement
NORFOLK-On October 11, Retail Alliance announced that its president and CEO, Raymond J. Mattes, III will retire next year. The last day for Mattes is set for February 16, 2023. Mattes has been with the organization for 39 years, having served in various roles. He started as a manager trainee for Retail Alliance in 1984 and was named president and CEO in 2011.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Shoe Store Opening At Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road will welcome another retailer this fall. A new shoe store is expected to open within the shopping complex on November 1. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a Transact account...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
peninsulachronicle.com
New Apartment Complex Set To Be Built In Greater Williamsburg
YORK-A new apartment complex is planned for upper York County in Greater Williamsburg. The new development will be built along Marquis Parkway, according to a press release issued by Berkadia and dated October 10. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account.
peninsulachronicle.com
Several New Businesses Open In Coliseum Central
HAMPTON-Several new businesses celebrated openings within the past month in the section of Hampton known as Coliseum Central. The new establishments include a hair salon, a car wash, and a boba tea business. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New...
peninsulachronicle.com
New Housing And Retail Development In Poquoson Brings Mixed Reactions
POQUOSON-A new housing and retail development under construction in Poquoson is being viewed by the city as a way to move Poquoson forward and increase the tax base. However, it’s getting mixed reviews from local residents and business owners. Business owners welcome the idea of potentially increasing the customer bases while residents are concerned that the development will increase traffic issues, bring in more crime, and ruin the small town feel of their home.
Comments / 0