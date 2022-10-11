HAMPTON-They’re back…and with more chills and thrills than ever before. After a two-year hiatus, figures from the city’s storied past will be roaming the streets in Hampton History Museum’s popular Hampton Horror Tours. Departing the museum’s lobby twice nightly at 6:30pm and 8pm, Tuesday, October 25, through Sunday, October 30, Hampton Horror Tours will be conducting 60-minute walking tours that will include eerie legends of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO