peninsulachronicle.com
WJCC Schools, James City Parks And Rec Unveil Inclusion Signs For The Community
JAMES CITY – Through a collaborative effort between Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools (WJCC Schools) and James City County Parks and Recreation, communication boards are being installed at seven locations to assist those who struggle to communicate. There was an unveiling Friday, October 14 of a board in the...
peninsulachronicle.com
VLM Receives $25,000 Grant From Sentara Healthcare for STEM Readiness
NEWPORT NEWS-The Virginia Living Museum recently received a $25,000 grant from Sentara Healthcare to support STEM readiness programs for students and teacher development as well as those young adults about to enter college or the workforce. The museum shared the news in a release on October 6. The grant will...
peninsulachronicle.com
Hampton Horror Tours Offering A Frightfully Fun Option To Raise Funds for Hampton History Museum
HAMPTON-They’re back…and with more chills and thrills than ever before. After a two-year hiatus, figures from the city’s storied past will be roaming the streets in Hampton History Museum’s popular Hampton Horror Tours. Departing the museum’s lobby twice nightly at 6:30pm and 8pm, Tuesday, October 25, through Sunday, October 30, Hampton Horror Tours will be conducting 60-minute walking tours that will include eerie legends of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region.
City of Norfolk prepares for a busy weekend full of festivals and events
Norfolk city leaders and police are preparing for a busy weekend with big crowds expected for a couple of big events.
Bay Journal
Virginia outdoor education program receives national award
Students attending Hampton City Schools in Virginia live on a peninsula bounded by the James and York rivers that juts into the Chesapeake Bay. Yet “some of our students had never left their neighborhoods, let alone been on a boat,” said Janice Richison, science curriculum leader for the school district.
Should Norfolk schools start before Labor Day? Survey seeks input
Residents can take a survey to weigh in on whether or not schools should start before labor day, as well as what the start and end dates might look like.
High school students make scientific discovery of Portsmouth lake
For nearly two decades, Lake Ballard was believed to be brackish water - a mix of salt and fresh water - that was until four high school students came poking around.
Virginia MOCA’s annual Boardwalk Art Show returns Oct. 21-23
According to a press release, the three-day event will take place from October 21-23 and is one of the only outdoor art shows produced by an accredited museum.
peninsulachronicle.com
WJCC High School Manufacturing & Trades Days Returns
JAMES CITY-Following a hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) School Division will resume its High School Manufacturing & Trades Days for high school students this fall. Students will take field trips to local companies to get a feel for career options in a variety of...
WAVY News 10
CC: The Elite Black Ball
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
Hampton Roads employers looking to hire welders, shipbuilders
Virginia Ready says that over the years, 100 students have been hired at Huntington Ingalls Industries, including the Newport News shipyard.
James City County invites families to Boo Bash at the Beach
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — James City County is inviting people to the Boo Bash at the Beach this Saturday. It's a night of family fun that celebrates with costumes, trick-or-treating, music, games and food. There will be pumpkins to carve and decorate, available first-come, first-served. Children do have...
Hampton Aquaplex Center grand opening is Oct. 29
According to a press release, the celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will consist of demonstrations, refreshments, games, and entertainment.
Virginia Beach libraries are offering free COVID test kits
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As the winter months fast approach, Virginia Beach Department of Public Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is not over. Instead, in order to prepare for another possible spike, every local resident can now walk away with two free COVID-19 at-home test kits. "You can...
Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake offers fall fun, foods
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nothing screams fall like a pumpkin patch, a hayride, and some homemade cider donuts!. You can get all that and more at Hickory Ridge Farm in Chesapeake. Owner Robin Pierce says they are ready for fall. "Every day we do hay rides, barrel trains, pony rides,...
Yorktown celebrates 241 years of Victory with week of festivities
Yorktown will be celebrating the 241st anniversary of America’s Revolutionary War victory at Yorktown with a multi-day celebration that is packed with community events.
A Portsmouth native with a design for success
A video making its way around social media showcases the culmination of 20 years of dedication to the fashion industry.
Election Preview: Suffolk School Board seats up for grabs
SUFFOLK, Va. — More than half of Suffolk’s School Board seats are on the ballot in this upcoming November election. Here are the candidates across those school board races, three of which are contested races comprising of seven candidates in their respective boroughs:. Chuckatuck. Linda W. Bouchard. Kim...
NSU homecoming parade to impact traffic Saturday
Norfolk State University's (NSU) Homecoming Parade Saturday will impact traffic along the route.
Looking to the future: Norfolk considers four construction plans for city’s oldest high school
Norfolk may soon decide the future of its oldest high school. The brick and concrete edifice that is Maury High School has stood for more than 100 years. On Wednesday, the second of two meetings took place to decide if it should stay or go.
