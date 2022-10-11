ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

VLM Receives $25,000 Grant From Sentara Healthcare for STEM Readiness

NEWPORT NEWS-The Virginia Living Museum recently received a $25,000 grant from Sentara Healthcare to support STEM readiness programs for students and teacher development as well as those young adults about to enter college or the workforce. The museum shared the news in a release on October 6. The grant will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton Horror Tours Offering A Frightfully Fun Option To Raise Funds for Hampton History Museum

HAMPTON-They’re back…and with more chills and thrills than ever before. After a two-year hiatus, figures from the city’s storied past will be roaming the streets in Hampton History Museum’s popular Hampton Horror Tours. Departing the museum’s lobby twice nightly at 6:30pm and 8pm, Tuesday, October 25, through Sunday, October 30, Hampton Horror Tours will be conducting 60-minute walking tours that will include eerie legends of old Hampton and the Coastal Virginia region.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Community, VA
City
Newport News, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Newport News, VA
Government
Newport News, VA
Society
Bay Journal

Virginia outdoor education program receives national award

Students attending Hampton City Schools in Virginia live on a peninsula bounded by the James and York rivers that juts into the Chesapeake Bay. Yet “some of our students had never left their neighborhoods, let alone been on a boat,” said Janice Richison, science curriculum leader for the school district.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Careers#Newport News Families#Stem Centric
peninsulachronicle.com

WJCC High School Manufacturing & Trades Days Returns

JAMES CITY-Following a hiatus due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Williamsburg-James City County (WJCC) School Division will resume its High School Manufacturing & Trades Days for high school students this fall. Students will take field trips to local companies to get a feel for career options in a variety of...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

CC: The Elite Black Ball

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -The Elite Ball is honoring unsung heroes and making an impact with generous donations to local charities. The Elite Black Ball will be held October 29 at 5 p.m. at the Newport News Marriot Oyster Point. For tickets email ishraqlodge930@gmail.com.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
13News Now

Election Preview: Suffolk School Board seats up for grabs

SUFFOLK, Va. — More than half of Suffolk’s School Board seats are on the ballot in this upcoming November election. Here are the candidates across those school board races, three of which are contested races comprising of seven candidates in their respective boroughs:. Chuckatuck. Linda W. Bouchard. Kim...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy