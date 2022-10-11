Tucker Carlson DEFENDS Pal Kanye West After Rapper Declared 'Death Con 3' On Jewish People

Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson wasn't no time, doubling down on defending Kanye West after the rapper unleashed an anti-Semitic tweet where he declared "death con 3" on Jewish people. The conservative FOX news host continued to praise the rapper despite the firestorm of controversy surrounding Ye stemming before and after their sit-down interview last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his explosive two-part interview with Carlson, Ye compared himself and Candace Owens to the 1989 protesters at Tiananmen Square after they wore "White Lives Matter" shirts during the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

During the pro-democracy protest against the Chinese government, students and adults, who wanted more political freedom, were beaten to a bloody pulp by the military.

One iconic moment of the protest included a single man walking up to a line of military tanks in a brave effort to display peace.

Carlson agreed with Ye, comparing the rapper's "White Lives Matter" stunt to the protestors. "Like Tiananmen Square, Ye West and Candace Owens, standing there in front of the tank which is the international media," the news host said.

Interestingly enough, Carlson failed to address Ye's anti-Semitic tweet, which landed the rapper in hot water with Twitter, but he did tie up his show by discussing bigotry.

"No group – no group – no matter what they look like or what they believe should be put up with being singled out on the basis of immutable characteristics," Carlson told his viewers. "There should be zero tolerance for that."

As for Candace, she has no regrets about joining Ye on his "White Lives Matter" journey.

"For years, we were told that Black Lives Matter was not an exclusionary phrase," Candace told Carlson on his show. "We were told that, 'It's just what we're saying. We're not trying to leave White people out. We're just saying this because this is a moment that Black Americans need to have in this country.'"

She added, "They were totally fine when Asian Lives Matter became a slogan as well."

Unlike Carlson, Candace addressed Ye's tweet, claiming the media is blowing the whole thing out of proportion.

"You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people," she said during her podcast. "This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust."

She continued to defend the rapper, stating that his tweet was making a point.

"It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset in the same way that you're not allowed to say 'Black' anymore," Candace stated.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye's pals are concerned he's having a psychiatric break. Insiders claim he's on a firing spree, letting go of anyone on his team who is standing in his way.

This outlet has confirmed he is no working with his longtime manager, who was reportedly let go right before the fashion show. We've also learned that Ye scrapped his original show and went with the "White Lives Matter" theme last minute.