ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tucker Carlson DEFENDS Pal Kanye West After Rapper Declared 'Death Con 3' On Jewish People

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dbx0_0iUloMYu00
Source: Mega

Tucker Carlson wasn't no time, doubling down on defending Kanye West after the rapper unleashed an anti-Semitic tweet where he declared "death con 3" on Jewish people. The conservative FOX news host continued to praise the rapper despite the firestorm of controversy surrounding Ye stemming before and after their sit-down interview last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement

In his explosive two-part interview with Carlson, Ye compared himself and Candace Owens to the 1989 protesters at Tiananmen Square after they wore "White Lives Matter" shirts during the Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week.

During the pro-democracy protest against the Chinese government, students and adults, who wanted more political freedom, were beaten to a bloody pulp by the military.

One iconic moment of the protest included a single man walking up to a line of military tanks in a brave effort to display peace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IIS6c_0iUloMYu00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Carlson agreed with Ye, comparing the rapper's "White Lives Matter" stunt to the protestors. "Like Tiananmen Square, Ye West and Candace Owens, standing there in front of the tank which is the international media," the news host said.

Interestingly enough, Carlson failed to address Ye's anti-Semitic tweet, which landed the rapper in hot water with Twitter, but he did tie up his show by discussing bigotry.

"No group – no group – no matter what they look like or what they believe should be put up with being singled out on the basis of immutable characteristics," Carlson told his viewers. "There should be zero tolerance for that."

As for Candace, she has no regrets about joining Ye on his "White Lives Matter" journey.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHLoW_0iUloMYu00
Source: Mega

"For years, we were told that Black Lives Matter was not an exclusionary phrase," Candace told Carlson on his show. "We were told that, 'It's just what we're saying. We're not trying to leave White people out. We're just saying this because this is a moment that Black Americans need to have in this country.'"

She added, "They were totally fine when Asian Lives Matter became a slogan as well."

Article continues below advertisement

Unlike Carlson, Candace addressed Ye's tweet, claiming the media is blowing the whole thing out of proportion.

"You did not think that he wrote this tweet because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people," she said during her podcast. "This does not represent the beginning of a Holocaust."

She continued to defend the rapper, stating that his tweet was making a point.

"It's like you cannot even say the word 'Jewish' without people getting upset in the same way that you're not allowed to say 'Black' anymore," Candace stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HkUNf_0iUloMYu00
Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ye's pals are concerned he's having a psychiatric break. Insiders claim he's on a firing spree, letting go of anyone on his team who is standing in his way.

This outlet has confirmed he is no working with his longtime manager, who was reportedly let go right before the fashion show. We've also learned that Ye scrapped his original show and went with the "White Lives Matter" theme last minute.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kanye calls Trump ‘my boy’ as ex-president mocks Kamala Harris for North Korea slip-up

Kanye West has described Donald Trump as “my boy” as the rapper and songwriter sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.Speaking on Thursday, West said his advisers warned him against supporting the twice-impeached president and wearing a MAGA hat. He added that Mr Trump “was “my boy”.West has been condemned in recent days for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, in apparent contrast to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. West told Carlson the reaction was a “set up”.Meanwhile on Truth Social, Mr Trump shared a video mocking vice president Kamala...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Jewish People#White People#Anti Semitic#Fox#Radaronline Com#Chinese
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West sparks debate about privacy after he appears to flip off fan filming him

Kim Kardashian’s son, Saint West, has sparked a debate about privacy, after he was seemingly spotted flipping off a fan who was filming him. In a recent video posted to TikTok, a user who goes by the name @sxchaz documented how he saw Saint in a hotel room in Paris. Over the weekend, Kardashian took a trip to France with the six-year-old and his siblings-North, nine, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three-whom she shares with ex husband Kanye West, for Paris Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

93K+
Followers
2K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy