Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
piratemedia1.com
Cannonball Kickoff commenced Homecoming Week 2022
East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) began Homecoming Week 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff, an annual celebratory event for students, on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Main Campus Student Center Lawn. The event began with a performance by the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU...
Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter. A portion […]
piratemedia1.com
ECU will host the 2022 Divine 9 Step Show after three year hiatus
East Carolina University will host the 2022 National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Divine 9 Step Show at 7 p.m on Oct. 14 in the Wright Auditorium as part of the week-long homecoming festivities. Senior economics major Tyrell Govan is the NPHC Social Media Chair and said he manages the social media...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Smoke on the Water starts next week
Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ECU grad, Greenville native Marye Amanda looks to take over the world of country music
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marye Amanda is ready for the next chapter. Country music has always been a part of Amanda’s life. Recently, this East Carolina University graduate released her new single, “The Other Girl.” In the interview, Amanda goes into detail about all the musical instruments she can play, the creation of her new […]
WITN
‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 15 years, a memorial designed to honor a branch of our military was finally unveiled in one Eastern Carolina county. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Navy Corpsmen Memorial Organization held the dedication ceremony of the Corpsmen Memorial, the first in the state, according to a navy spokeswoman.
neusenews.com
"Autumn's in the Air" fall festival Saturday
A local non-profit is holding a fall festival event on Saturday, October 15 in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Gunboat Association, the official nonprofit support group for the CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston, is hosting the “Autumn’s in the Air” Fall Festival from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, on the grounds of the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial, located at 2612 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston.
WITN
Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
WITN
Greenville officials test new way to keep the city beautiful: Gum Buster
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Who are ya gonna call? Greenville Mayor and other city officials are using the Gum Buster to keep Greenville beautiful. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Mayor PJ Connelly, City Manager Ann Wall, and Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin tested the Gum Buster product on Greenville’s sidewalks.
This company is building a national luxury travel brand in a small NC town
FlyExclusive has a fleet of more than 90 private jets for wealthy customers on the go.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
piratemedia1.com
Pirate volleyball will take on two conference teams over the weekend
East Carolina University volleyball (8-10, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) will play against the University of Memphis (13-6, 3-3 AAC) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) (12-6, 5-1 AAC) during the weekend of Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates will first face Memphis on Oct....
Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina
The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr
Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
wcti12.com
Three Jacksonville schools locked down out of caution due to nearby shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Due to an incident near the Wal-Mart on the corner of US 17 and Western Blvd., three Onslow County schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said students remained inside and outdoor activities were suspended. Schools...
WITN
All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
Nothing Bundt Cakes dares you not to fall in love with their treats
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’ve got a sweet tooth, you’ll want to check this place out. Craig Marshall is the owner of the new Nothing Bundt Cakes that has opened in Greenville. The store is part of a national chain but is the first in Greenville. Marshall said he wants all guests who come […]
flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
Comments / 0