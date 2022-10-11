ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

piratemedia1.com

Cannonball Kickoff commenced Homecoming Week 2022

East Carolina University’s Student Government Association (SGA) began Homecoming Week 2022 with Cannonball Kickoff, an annual celebratory event for students, on Oct. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Main Campus Student Center Lawn. The event began with a performance by the ECU Marching Pirates and ECU...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Blount family invests $500,000 in Pirates Unite Campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday that the William G. Blount Family has made a $500,000 investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The investment was made by William “Bill” Blount and his sons, Gray and Hunter.  A portion […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

ECU will host the 2022 Divine 9 Step Show after three year hiatus

East Carolina University will host the 2022 National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) Divine 9 Step Show at 7 p.m on Oct. 14 in the Wright Auditorium as part of the week-long homecoming festivities. Senior economics major Tyrell Govan is the NPHC Social Media Chair and said he manages the social media...
GREENVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Smoke on the Water starts next week

Barbecue competitions simultaneously bring people together and divide them. While most people enjoy a good barbecue, how the meat is seasoned and grilled is what separates vinegar sauce fanatics from the tomato sauced based devotees and every sauce in between. Starting Friday, Oct. 21, Smoke on the Water barbecue competition...
WASHINGTON, NC
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

‘History in the making’: Corpsmen Memorial unveiled

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After 15 years, a memorial designed to honor a branch of our military was finally unveiled in one Eastern Carolina county. Members of the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy, and Navy Corpsmen Memorial Organization held the dedication ceremony of the Corpsmen Memorial, the first in the state, according to a navy spokeswoman.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

"Autumn's in the Air" fall festival Saturday

A local non-profit is holding a fall festival event on Saturday, October 15 in Kinston. The CSS Neuse Gunboat Association, the official nonprofit support group for the CSS Neuse Museum in Kinston, is hosting the “Autumn’s in the Air” Fall Festival from 10 am - 4 pm on Saturday, on the grounds of the Governor Richard Caswell Memorial, located at 2612 W. Vernon Ave in Kinston.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Attorney General Stein heads to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -After visiting Lenoir and Craven County on Wednesday, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will be back in the east on Thursday. The attorney general will head to Jacksonville and Morehead City Thursday to meet with leaders to discuss funds received from the recent nationwide opioid settlement.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina teen eyes World Championships in barrel racing

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Jasmine Street is one of a kind when it comes to her hard work and determination as she works toward becoming one of the best barrel racers in the world. After asking for horseback riding lessons on her 10th birthday, Street hasn’t stopped riding since. Only...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WNCT

New Bern stays No. 1 in poll ahead of Big Carolina clash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9. New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our […]
NEW BERN, NC
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
piratemedia1.com

Pirate volleyball will take on two conference teams over the weekend

East Carolina University volleyball (8-10, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) will play against the University of Memphis (13-6, 3-3 AAC) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) (12-6, 5-1 AAC) during the weekend of Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates will first face Memphis on Oct....
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Discussion held in Greenville about fair housing, development needs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville is hosting community assessment workshops to discuss fair housing and development needs in the city. It’s all part of the city’s five-year consolidated plan process. Tiana Berryman, Greenville Housing and Planning’s housing administrator, said community members can come to these workshops and be a part of the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Indulge In Jacksonville, North Carolina

The food scene in Jacksonville, NC is quite amazing. The city offers a cornucopia of international cuisine that will surprise and delight you. With hidden culinary gems rarely found in a city of its size (population over 74,000) visitors can experience dining around the world. Recently, the city launched an...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Where are they now? Gaston Collins Sr

Plymouth native Gaston Collins Sr. has worn many hats throughout his long and ever busy life. From law enforcement and firefighting, to working in the world of corrections and even the funeral home business, Collins’ life has been consistently defined by his hard work and public service. Collins owes...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

All-you-can-eat oysters on deck to help fight hunger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A volunteer group here in the East is looking to eliminate hunger and food insecurity. Soon, the Junior League of Greenville will be celebrating their accomplishments so far and working toward building even more relationships with their annual Roast at the Rock fundraiser. It’s a night...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

flyExclusive creating new jobs out of Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be something that interests you. More jobs will be coming to Kinston with the opening of a new hangar at flyExclusive. flyExclusive is a private jet charter company, already with 800 employees. “In the private jet charter space, we are one of the […]
KINSTON, NC

