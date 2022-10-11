Read full article on original website
Peter Rimel
1d ago
Our president is going to meet w Saudi leaders to smooth relations, errrrr, beg for oil. Stop w the anti-Saudi crap. If you have nothing petroleum related, your words aren’t hypocritical. We are the largest importer of China products by 1000 fold. They are as bad if not worse in human rights issues. The LIV tour is great. It is better than maybe 80% of all the PGA tourneys. Oh, and I’m sure none of you would accept $100 million to move to LIV, right? Uhhhh, wrong. Say no and your wife divorces you. Yeah, until you are in that position, you are clueless what you would do.
Reply
4
Related
Tiger Woods Reveals His Favorite Golf Course Of All-Time
Over the weekend, Tiger Woods was asked to name his favorite course that he's even been on. For those who know the golfer, they know he's keen to a few elite courses like Augusta National - but there can be only one. His favorite remains St. Andrews. "My favorite course...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News
After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue
It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL・
NBA Pro hospitalized with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer needs help
Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Department of Athletics will honor their 1989 graduate, Tony Brown this weekend as part of their Homecoming Celebration.
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer
Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL・
Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News
Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Weighs In On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Fight
One of the great on-court instigators is not a fan of this off-court battling between comrades.
Yardbarker
A Young Lakers Star Shocked Steph Curry
Everyone knows that Stephen Curry is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and easily one of the best in the league right now. That’s why Austin Reaves being able to move past the future Hall of Famer was so stunning. After receiving the ball from Anthony...
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
WWE・
Sergio Garcia slapped with fine for quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at a Texas college football game instead... as his stellar Ryder Cup career heads for an unsavory end
Sergio Garcia has been fined for his withdrawal from the BMW PGA Championship as his stellar Ryder Cup career looks set for an anticlimactic end. Garcia withdrew from the DP World Tour's flagship event at Wentworth last month following an opening 76, but did not give tournament officials a reason and was seen in social media posts attending a college football game in Texas two days later.
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
Isiah Thomas named Michael Jordan as the best even before MJ got his first ring.
NBA・
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Comments / 9