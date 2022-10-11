ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Actor Mark Miller Dead at 97

Veteran actor Mark Miller has died at the age of 97. His daughter, actress Penelope Ann Miller, shared the sad news on social media. “My Papa’s beautiful soul left this Earth Sept. 9, 2022,” she tweeted. “He loved deeply and was loved by all who knew him. He touched many lives. He was funny, fun, and always creating. He cherished this life and saw the glass half full! I was blessed to call him my dad.”
Outsider.com

Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?

Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
