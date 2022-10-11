ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

iheart.com

BOMBSHELL! Pfizer exec admits vax never tested to stop transmissions

During a European Union Parliament meeting an executive from Pfizer admitted her company had no proof the vaccines prevented COVID when they released the drug to the public. Don't believe us? Here's the video. Here's the full report:. During a hearing today on the European Union’s COVID-19 response, Pfizer’s president...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Linus Business#Deloitte Insights#Future Of Fresh
BGR.com

Nvidia is testing a ‘priority access’ system for RTX 4090 purchases

If you’re looking forward to the release of the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest graphics card, then you’re probably concerned about one of the biggest problems plaguing Nvidia’s recent GPU releases: low stock. This has become a huge problem in recent years, especially with the chip shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Nvidia may have found a solution to help with RTX 4090 purchases.
COMPUTERS
TheDailyBeast

This Whipped Foundation Trend Is Going Viral on TikTok—Here’s Why

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since influencer Avonna Sunshine spilled the tea on how she elevates her drugstore foundation to look and feel like prestige or luxury formula, TikTokers have been following suit. The new whipped foundation is taking over social media, and while it’s unconventional and a bit more timely, we understand why. All you need to give your cheap foundation a luxury upgrade are a few utensils from your kitchen. 1.) A glass of water, and 2.) Handheld milk frother. Yes, you heard that right, handheld...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
SELF

How to Clean a Burnt Pan When All You Want to Do Is Throw It Out

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You got distracted sautéing a delicious stir-fry for dinner and your food got charred—so much so that, hours later, you’re still googling how to clean a burnt pan caked with stuck-on food.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Fried Bologna Sandwich Recipe

1 (4-ounce|113-gram) tin mustard powder, preferably Coleman’s. 1 tablespoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal or about half as much Morton) 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room-temp so it’s mayo-soft. 8 thick slices soft white bread. 12 thick (about ⅛ inch) slices bologna. 8 slices American cheese. mayo (Duke’s or...
RECIPES
PC Magazine

Walmart Goes After Prime Day With 'Rollbacks and More' Sale: The Best Deals

Retailers are not letting Amazon have all the sales glory this week. Here are the best deals you can grab at Walmart ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11-12. Ahead of Amazon's second Prime Day, Walmart is jumping in with deals of its own via the Rollbacks and More savings event(Opens in a new window).
SHOPPING
Cult of Mac

Up your cooking game with more than 70% off these Japanese chef’s knives

Design matters, and that doesn’t just apply to the phones you buy or the apps you depend on. The hand tools you regularly use can make or break your experience, and practically nothing exemplifies this more than your kitchen knives. A sharp knife may be intimidating, but it’s ultimately safer in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS

