Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Ever since influencer Avonna Sunshine spilled the tea on how she elevates her drugstore foundation to look and feel like prestige or luxury formula, TikTokers have been following suit. The new whipped foundation is taking over social media, and while it’s unconventional and a bit more timely, we understand why. All you need to give your cheap foundation a luxury upgrade are a few utensils from your kitchen. 1.) A glass of water, and 2.) Handheld milk frother. Yes, you heard that right, handheld...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO