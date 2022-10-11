Read full article on original website
stcopr
1d ago
Missoula has been infiltrated by the wokeism and deadly people . just watched a huge bus drop illegals full bus load on Trempers shopping center and drove away. Wake up Missoula
Reply
2
Related
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
New Lolo School Complex On Track to Welcoming New Students
The work site for the new Lolo School Complex continues to see progress as fall winds down. New Lolo School Complex For Community's Future Needs. The new Lolo school is under construction on a 20-acre lot south of Farm Lane in. Lolo, Montana. From the groundbreaking to the new school,...
NBCMontana
3D weather: Snowfall expectations across western Montana
This fall’s weather is not behaving as averages would expect. Temperatures we are experiencing and forecasting in the days to come have not been this warm in over three decades. Even the geese are taking advantage of these warm temperatures and not flying south, at least not yet. Based on current forecast trends, cold weather is not looking likely in the near future. Many of us across western Montana are excited for the arrival of winter weather, especially the snow. Even though it may not feel like snowy weather, that does not mean we can’t talk about it. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down snowfall expectations western Montana in the video above.
Spooky Montana Mysteries and Supernatural Tales from Park Rangers
Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
From Convenience to Location These Are The Best Hotels In Montana
People don't just come to Montana for the hunting, fishing, and fall foliage (though all three are pretty awesome) and tourists are going to need a place to stay because invariably our spare bedrooms, dorm rooms, driveways, and parking lots are all full at the moment. Come to think of it, we're full everywhere else as well. #montanaisfulldontmoveherekthx.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
IN THIS ARTICLE
President of Fuel Fitness Quits After Gym Closures in Montana
In a piece of wonderful news, and a WIN for the consumers here in Montana, Fuel Fitness President Michael Burks has announced his resignation from Fuel Fitness. You may remember last week when I reported on his 4-page rant fueled by who knows what. Mr. Burks was certainly a dangerous face to be on a company, and it seems he may have come to his senses.
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
Montana Doubles Households Earning $200,000 Or More
The number of Montana households earning over $200,000 a year has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economist Bryce Ward, former Associate Director at the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research, shared the following graphic with the data to back it up:. In...
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Montana Business For Sale In Missoula – Bears Den Espresso
The open sign in the window hasn't been lit up in the window of Missoula's Bears Den Espresso on S Higgins Ave for over a year. The coffee kiosk that brought caffeinated joy to University of Montana students and Missoulians alike is for sale. Levi Viergutz, a Missoula resident of years and sole owner, announced the business listing on Facebook Tuesday October 12.
When It Comes To Pulled Pork, Who Has The Best In Montana?
I grew up near the Barbeque Capital of the country; BBQ is just a part of life there, and cooking it is one of my passions in life. In fact, one of the only things I like better than cooking BBQ is eating the stuff. Here in Montana, we have...
State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans
There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Record-low water levels expose volcanic ash in Lake Mead
Record-low water levels in Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona have exposed volcanic ash from eruptions 12 million years ago as far away as Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
96.3 The Blaze
Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 7