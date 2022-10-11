Read full article on original website
Top 5 Montana Reasons To Call In Sick To Work This Fall
Autumn in Montana gives us so many reasons not to want to show up for work. Here are some top motives for calling your boss and faking a cold to get the day off. We've all done it. You wake up in the morning and just have that "I'm not going to work today" attitude. Maybe you just want a day off to lay on the couch and binge a Netflix series (go ahead, you've earned it) or maybe it's because there is definitely something better to do than making your corporate overlord more money.
[LISTEN] Unexplained Voices of Montana Ghost Caught on Tape
Halloween is almost here, and we here at The Blaze want to make sure you get goosebumps. For 15 years now, we have joined forces each Halloween with local paranormal investigators, Tortured Souls Investigations. It is safe to say that in that time, we have discovered some interesting things we cannot explain.
Spooky Montana Mysteries and Supernatural Tales from Park Rangers
Montana is the embodiment of what remains of the wild west and western expansion. Spend any amount of time outside Montana, and you can clearly see that Montana is still somewhat stuck in the past. A past that is known for having a very violent side to it. From the vigilantes of Bannack, native American battlefields, and the deaths of miners buried beneath the earth, Montana is no stranger to spirits and the supernatural.
Funny Tik Tok Star Shares Profanity Laced Poem at Glacier Park
Sometimes life can get you down. And sometimes all it takes is for someone to inspire you to pick yourself back up. Sometimes that can be a parent lending you a helping hand. A friend taking you out to talk over a drink. Or maybe just something like a song that resonates with what you are going through. Even poems can help people find their way out of a deep dark funk.
Hot Montana Firefighter Calendar Raising Money for Great Cause
Sorry for the borderline clickbait. Clickbait articles aren't really what we do here, so I'll apologize right off the bat for the slightly misleading headline. If you came here for hunky, half-naked firemen, you'll have to keep browsing. However, the firefighters featured in this just-released 2023 calendar are certainly familiar with heat, and the fundraiser is a great way to support local volunteer firemen (and women) in the Billings area.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
Hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal. Montana wildlife officials say the 51-year-old Washington state man was left with injuries that were not life-threatening after the encounter Tuesday afternoon east of the town of Choteau. Montana wildlife officials say the man and his wife were hunting birds when the grizzly bear charged him and knocked him over. The hunter fired at the bear with a shotgun and a handgun. The couple left and notified authorities. The injured bear was euthanized by wildlife officials.
What If Michael Myers Came To Montana?
This article contains no spoilers, enjoy :) It's hard to say something nice about Michael Myers. He doesn't seem even a little friendly, and excuse my language but I'd venture to say he's a straight-up jerk. Jokes aside, Michael Myers could be the most ferocious killer in all of horror. He's incredibly strong, durable and ruthless. It's no wonder why he's able to conjure fear and dread with no more than a casual stance and a piano-based theme song. This character is the personification of violent death.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Study Says Montana is the Deadliest State During COVID Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The state of Montana has the dubious distinction of having been found the deadliest state during the COVID pandemic, according to the financial website Wallet Hub. Out of 50 States and Washington, D.C. Montana Scored 51st. KGVO News reached out to Wallet Hub analyst Jill...
Hilarious Montana-style Horror Film is a ‘Fish-cation from Hell’
With Halloween upon us, it is time for us all to gather around the campfire for some spooky stories. We can tell tales of ghosts, vampires, goblins, and monsters. But, what would be the perfect horror scenario if a movie was to be filmed here in Montana? No not zombies, or even zombie deer. No not crazed murderers at a camp in the woods, or even a chainsaw-wielding bad guy. The perfect horror movie scenario fro Montana would be...You guessed it... FLY FISHING!
Is This Montana’s Coolest and Most Unique Job? Most Definitely.
In the town of Butte, Montana (America) is one of the biggest open pit mines in the world. Inside the pit sits millions of toxic gallons of water, and one man is on point to protect the birds from it. Mark Mariano is that man. He is a "Waterfowl Protections...
Is This Famous Landmark The Most Haunted House In Montana?
With cooler temperatures moving in and leaves changing, both the fall and Halloween seasons are upon us here in Montana, which means all kinds of candy, costumes, pumpkin patches, pumpkin spice, and everything haunted. Plus, who doesn't love a great ghost story, right?. I realize that a whole lot of...
Commissioner Furious About Limiting Pharmacy Access to Military
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana State Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing issued a scathing letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Department of Defense and TRICARE drastically reducing the number of in-network pharmacies in Montana. KGVO News reached out to Commissioner Downing for more details of the action that...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
Should Pit Bulls Be Illegal in Montana?
Lately you may have noticed people debating whether or not pit bulls should become illegal, that's because last week a Tennessee family's own two pit bulls killed a baby and a toddler, they also severely injured the mother as she tried to save her children. I'm a dog lover and...
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
Montana Doubles Households Earning $200,000 Or More
The number of Montana households earning over $200,000 a year has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economist Bryce Ward, former Associate Director at the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research, shared the following graphic with the data to back it up:. In...
