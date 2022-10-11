ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future

Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
The Associated Press

Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
CBS Sports

Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights

After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
