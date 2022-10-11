Read full article on original website
Craving Mexican Food But Don't Want to Eat Meat? Check Out These Vegan Mexican Restaurants in Houston!Savannah AylinHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
Andre Iguodala recalled when Stephen Curry and Draymond Green beefed during a game because Steph was taking too many bad shots.
NBA・
Charles Barkley Has Reportedly Made A Decision On His Future
Charles Barkley won't be stepping away from a microphone anytime soon. It has been announced that Barkley has signed a new contract with Warner Bros. Discovery. The official details of this deal have not been released yet. Kathleen Finch,Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group chair and chief content officer, is...
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
Russell Westbrook was destroyed by Lakers fans for not taking part in a defensive huddle by Patrick Beverley.
Sacramento Kings Reportedly Waive 2x NBA Champion And 10-Year Veteran
According to James Ham (of The Kings Beat), the Sacramento Kings have waived Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore has been in the NBA for ten seasons, while Cook has played in the NBA for five seasons and won two NBA Championships (with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020).
Denver Nuggets Waive Former Kentucky Star
The Denver Nuggets have waived Kellan Grady. The 25-year-old played his final season in college for the Kentucky men's basketball team.
Golden State Warriors Waive 2 Players
On Thursday, the Golden State Warriors announced that they have waived both Lester Quinones and Quinndary Weatherspoon.
Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?
The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Oklahoma City Thunder Sign Former Chicago Bulls Guard
The Oklahoma City Thunder have signed guard Adam Mokoka, who spent two seasons with the Chicago Bulls from 2019-2021.
Expert Pick: No. 3 Alabama At No. 6 Tennessee
Wes Rucker and Travis Reir join Zach Aldridge to share their expert picks for No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee.
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
Irving, Durant lead Nets past winless Bucks 107-97
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 23 points, Kevin Durant had 19 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets won their first game of the preseason, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 107-97 Wednesday night. Nick Claxton had 16 points and nine rebounds for Brooklyn, which snapped a two-game skid....
Sacramento Kings waive Kent Bazemore, Quinn Cook
The Sacramento Kings have waived veterans Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook, ESPN reported Thursday. Bazemore, 33, averaged 3.4 points and
Klatt: UCLA Has Best Shot To Be 1st-Time College Football Playoff Team
The Fox Sports college football analyst said the Bruins have a better shot to make it than Tennessee, USC, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss or Penn State.
Will USC land Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 basketball recruit in the country?
Don't look now, but USC is putting together one of the best recruiting classes in the country - in football and men's basketball. A few days after receiving a commitment from Wheeler High School (Georgia) big man Arrinten Page, the Trojans appear poised to land his teammate, Isaiah Collier. A ...
CBS Sports
Philadelphia 76ers 2022-23 NBA preview: Joel Embiid, James Harden look to lift team to new heights
After an underwhelming conclusion to their 2021-22 campaign that saw them again fail to advance past the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers retooled the roster over the offseason with an emphasis on adding tough, versatile players. Now, they'll again enter the new year with championship aspirations. In addition to bringing back James Harden (the 2018 MVP) to pair with last season's MVP runner-up Joel Embiid, the Sixers also made several other offseason additions to their roster including P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., De'Anthony Melton and Montrezl Harrell. Now, the new-look Sixers will look to advance to conference finals, at least, for the first time since 2001.
Jazz Fall to Mavs in Preseason Finale: 5 Takeaways
What did we learn from the Utah Jazz's 115-101 loss to the Dallas Mavericks?
Top 50 point guard Jase Richardson recaps Michigan State official visit
Jase Richardson, a top 50 point guard in the class of 2024 has completed his first official visit to Michigan State. While this is Richardson’s first official he has already taken unofficials to Washington, Cal, USC, and Arkansas so far. “The recruitment process has been going great as of...
247Sports
