Stars hand Orioles 34-8 homecoming football loss

Dahlin scores late touchdown

St. Louis Park (2-4) took the opening drive over 70 yards before stalling inside the 5-yard-line after the Holy Angels defense firmed up.

The Stars (5-1) responded by marching 95 yards for the opening touchdown of the game in what turned out to be a 34-8 win for the visitors.

Stars quarterback AJ Boarman and running back Joe Miller IV used their deception to allow fullback Ryan McGuire to run the ball in from 4-yards out to take a 7-0 lead with 3:12 left in the opening quarter.

Park’s senior combo of running back Jimmy Hager and quarterback Stefano Giovannelli ran the ball well behind a solid offensive line anchored by Zach Johnson and Henry Eaton.

The Orioles averaged five yards a carry, piling up 215 yards on 43 carries including 86 yards from Hager, 79 from Giovannelli and 50 yards from sophomore AJ Foster.

“We knew going in it was going to be a tough team no matter their class [Park is Class 5A, Holy Angels is 4A], they’re well-coached and they are gritty,” Orioles coach Jason Foster said of the Stars. “The quarterback is very good and the offensive line is very strong.”

The Stars were able to move the ball for 412 yards including 8.3 yards per carry. Miller ran 13 times for 116 yards while Boarman ran 12 times for 78 yards in addition to completing 12-of-16 passes for 162 yards.

As for trying to contain Miller who is larger than some linemen at 6-4, 250 pounds, Foster said the key was to gang tackle him. “One guy isn’t going to take him down and he’s leaning forward,” Foster said. “We did a good job early on creating some turnovers but we didn’t help the offense out any, going 70 yards and didn’t get into the end zone – its demoralizing but we could move the ball.”

Both teams utilized the middle of the field to bite off big chunks of yards for first down. They mixed in read-options to gain yards outside the numbers.

Late in the opening quarter, senior Mason Amelse intercepted a Boarman pass only to have the Orioles offense give the ball back on a fumble at midfield three minutes later.

Holy Angels made it 14-0 as Boarman found Jacob Pung in the front corner of the end zone with 14.6 seconds left in the opening half.

It only took the Stars 18 seconds to recover an Orioles fumble as the teams traded punts early in the second half before Boarman hit Charles Gilbert III in stride on a 50-yard touchdown strike to take a 21-0 lead. He finished with three catches for 65 yards. William Snyder also had 65 yards receiving coming on a team-best five catches.

Giovannelli only had three days to work with the offense as quarterback after sophomore Declan Gaines was ruled out with concussion systems.

The Orioles’ senior captain found open receivers but for one reason or another they couldn’t finish the play for a big gain until the final moments of the contest when sophomore receiver Jarvis Ellis held on for a 34-yard catch to set up Dahlin’s score.

“We will get better with [Giovannelli] because some things we had to limit because we didn’t want to overwhelm him,” Foster said. “Even though he’s a smart kid and great athlete. We try to build the offense around what he can do best. He can run and actually throw the ball too.”

Giovannelli threw a gorgeous pass to Ellis who beat the defensive coverage to the goal line but stumbled while trying to make the catch as the ball fell to the turf in the third quarter.

“We will build off those things going forward,” Foster said.

The Stars intercepted two of Giovannelli’s passes when the Orioles were pressing for big plays to get back into the game in the second half.

Park was playing from behind for much of the 52-6 loss at Orono the previous week.

“Everything just snowballed for us,” Foster said, as they trailed the Spartans 21-0 two minutes into the game, after turnovers on their own 10- then 5-yard lines. The third possession ended with an inadvertent kneel down on the 2-yard line on a punt attempt. Orono translated all three errors into touchdowns and never looked back.

“It was a microcosm of everything and it was an avalanche, not a snowball,” Foster said.

Red Knights

Benilde-St. Margaret’s slipped to 0-6 after a 36-9 loss at Hill-Murray Oct. 9.

BSM senior kicker Elliot Huether opened the scoring with a 25-yard field goal and caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from Nirvaan Yogarajah to tie the game at 9-9 three minutes into the second half.

Huether recently announced on Twitter his commitment to play college football at St. Thomas.

The Pioneers responded with four touchdowns including three from standout running back Sawyer Seidl who ran for 300 yards and four touchdowns, the longest being from 35 yards out late in the third quarter to take a 22-9 lead.

The Red Knights were held to single digits for the third time in four games and will look for the first win of the season against Orono (2-4) Friday, Oct. 14 before wrapping up the regular season against Robbinsdale Cooper (1-5) Wednesday, Oct. 19.