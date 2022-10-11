Read full article on original website
What Derek Lalonde sees as Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's best trait
Steve Yzerman often watches Detroit Red Wings practices from the family room overlooking the facility inside Little Caesars Arena, but sometimes he sits where the press sits. Whatever his point of observation, Yzerman's input is invaluable to Derek Lalonde, the man tasked by Yzerman to coach the Wings towards a more competitive future.
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA WANTS FLYERS TO RETURN TO BEING BROAD STREET BULLIES
No matter what team he coaches, John Tortorella wants his roster to be mean and hard to play against and that will be no different in Philadelphia. During an appearance on the 32 Thoughts Podcast with Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek, Flyers forward Cam Atkinson said that Torts doesn't want the team getting pushed around and wants teams to be aware when the Flyers are coming into their building.
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Fletcher, Atkinson, Tortorella, Bedard & More
The regular season is finally here. The Philadelphia Flyers will drop the puck on 2022-23 against the New Jersey Devils at the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Expectations within the fan base are as low as they’ve ever been after two consecutive disastrous seasons and a very underwhelming summer. New head coach John Tortorella will set out to reverse the organization’s downfall by setting a new standard for winning for a struggling franchise that has lost its way.
NHL
Coach's Challenge: CBJ @ CAR - 12:37 of the Second Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Columbus. Explanation: Video review determined that Columbus' Cole Sillinger preceded the puck into the offensive zone without possession and control and, therefore, was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
WILX-TV
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
ESPN
Thursday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more
Thursday's 10-game slate features five teams competing in the second of a back-to-back set. It means we could see the other half of some of the league's tandems on just Day 3 of the (North American) campaign. Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on...
Dan on 93-7 the Fan: Penguins Breakout Players, Hopes & Kasperi Kapanen
The Pittsburgh Penguins begin the 2022-23 NHL season Thursday at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes. Expectations and hopes are mixed because the Penguins kept the core intact. Comments on PHN have ranged from elation to sour and everything in between as the season approaches. PHN’s Dan Kingerski appeared...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Is Better Off With the Griffins in the AHL
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Red Wings announced another round of preseason roster cuts, assigning 14 more players to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Grand Rapids Griffins. Most of the names on this list weren’t surprising with prospects like Donovan Sebrango and Jared McIsaac being sent to the minors to continue their development.
markerzone.com
SOMEONE PLAYS HILARIOUS PRANK ON RYAN WHITNEY'S HOTEL ROOM (VIDEO)
Ryan Whitney is perhaps among the most disagreeable tier of people in the game of hockey, and he will probably tell you he likes it that way. As such, he tends to catch the ridicule he attracts, and then some. In this case, someone absolutely cooked him by placing pictures...
Penguins Core Not Worried About Records, Ready for the Challenge Ahead
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang have shared a Pittsburgh Penguins locker room since 2006 and have the same goal 17 years later.
How to Fake It: The 2022/23 Blackhawks
The Blackhawks begin their season tonight against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Denver. State of play: Blackhawks brass should get some credit for being the only local sports franchise to have the guts to tell the fans what's actually happening. It's a full rebuild at the United Center. No bones about it.
'He's the antidote' | Sabres see Samuelsson as part of long-term core
Coaches, teammates react to defenseman's 7-year extension. Don Granato chose one word to describe why the Sabres awarded defenseman Mattias Samuelsson a seven-year, $30 million contract extension on Wednesday. "He is the antidote," Granato said. Granato then expanded on the thought. "If you think of a star player on the...
Yardbarker
Peter Bondra News
Photo: Washington Capitals/NHL It was early in the 1999-00 season when the Philadelphia Flyers, one of the Washington Capitals’ traditional rivals, made their first visit of the season to MCI Center. Washington Capitals News / NoVa Caps / November 30. Photo: Washington Capitals In recent years, Washington Capitals fans...
NHL
Penguins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announce New Dining Additions
The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the arena's exclusive food and beverage concessionaire, today announced a variety of new additions to the in-venue dining experience at PPG Paints Arena. "The introduction of new and expanded dining options builds upon PPG Paints Arena's already robust selection of concessions,"...
USA TODAY Sports' Week 6 NFL picks: Cowboys-Eagles, Bills-Chiefs early season monster matchups
Early claims to AFC and NFC supremacy at stake as Dallas and Philly battle for NFC East, while Buffalo and Kansas City reprise playoff classic.
