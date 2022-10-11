Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
NHL LEGEND BRETT HULL GOES OFF ON NAZEM KADRI: 'HE'S AN IDIOT!'
Jeez, Brett, tell us how you really feel! NHL legend Brett Hull eviscerated Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche in a new interview. Hull was asked his thoughts on dirty hits in the NHL while appearing on the latest episode of the Cam & Stick Podcast. Hull did not hold back in an answer that veered off into how much he dislikes Kadri.
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
NESN.com
How Jim Montgomery Will Approach Bruins’ Goalie Situation This Season
BRIGHTON, Mass. — First-year Boston head coach Jim Montgomery already has made a handful of decisions when it came to who to keep on the Bruins’ roster. The next decision on the docket for Montgomery: Who will start in net for the Bruins in their season opener Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena?
The Ringer
Jack Eichel Is Finding His Peace
Of all the things to appreciate about Las Vegas—a place famously secure in its loud, gaudy glory—Jack Eichel has come to value its tranquility. “I like living on West Coast time now,” says the 25-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights, squeezed into a folding chair following a recent practice. “It’s really good for football watching. It makes your nights really quiet, which I like.” By the time he sits down for dinner, Eichel explains, the daily buzz that rattles around him finally settles down, as all his family and friends and advisers back east—from Massachusetts to upstate New York—drift away. “Most people are either heading to bed or finishing their night,” he says, “and it gives you an opportunity to decompress. Less people are trying to get a hold of you.” It’s no wonder that Eichel would notice the presence of silence this way; over the course of his precocious hockey career, he’s typically been stuck in the middle of a whole lot of noise.
Yardbarker
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Yardbarker
Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Kostin Traded, Salary Cap Moves, & More
Welcome to this edition of the St. Louis Blues’ 3 Up, 3 Down . This is the first in what will be a weekly column released each Wednesday detailing ups and downs of the week that was. It would be hard to find a team that had a better...
WFAA
Dallas Stars 2022-23 season preview: Offseason changes bring new faces, uncertain expectations of transitioning team identity
DALLAS — The Dallas Stars 2022-23 season starts on Oct. 13 against the Nashville Predators, fresh off a dramatic first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss in Game 7. With a new year comes a fresh slate. Dallas made numerous moves in...
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Terry scores 2nd goal in OT, Ducks rally to beat Kraken 5-4
Troy Terry scored his second goal 55 seconds into overtime and the Anaheim Ducks overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.John Gibson made 44 saves and assisted on Terry's winner.Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists in his Ducks debut, Trevor Zegras added a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored. Mason McTavish and John Klingberg each had two assists.McTavish, the third pick in the 2021 draft, became the third player in NHL history to record multiple points in his first two season-opening games...
NHL
Francouz Adds Special Touch to Goalie Mask
Pavel Francouz added a thoughtful touch to his goalie mask ahead of Colorado's Opening Night for the 2022-23 campaign. Finishing touches for a special night. Pavel Francouz is entering the 2022-23 season with a special addition to his Colorado Avalanche mask. Following an exuberant summer of celebrations after hoisting the...
NHL
'They're still growing': Seider, Raymond readying for second NHL seasons
DETROIT -- Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond established themselves as two of the NHL's brightest young stars in the 2021-22 season. And after watching the strides Seider and Raymond made from afar last season, new Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said he believes their development has only just begun.
NHL
Stamkos, Hedman star in funny new commercial together
Longtime Lightning teammates are in new ad for MassMututal. Last time we saw Carter Stamkos, he begged his dad, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, to ride the Zamboni during a 2022 All-Star press conference. Carter is 3 now, and ready to take the ice on skates. In a new...
