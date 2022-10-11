Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic
Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
coolcleveland.com
Blackbird Records Medina Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend
Blackbird Records has been open on the square in downtown Medina since August, selling new and used vinyl records and memorabilia, with new arrivals put on display on Fridays. But the store is now hosting its grand opening weekend to let people know they’re there. On Friday evening starting...
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
Government Technology
Lake County, Ohio, Demonstrates Readiness at Nuclear Plant
(TNS) - Over 500 local officials, including the Lake County commissioners and Lake County Sheriff's Office, recently joined in the Radiological Emergency Preparedness, Full Participation, Plume Exposure Pathway Hostile Action Based Exercise for the Energy Harbor Perry Nuclear Power Plant. According to Commissioner John Hamercheck, the county is fortunate to...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Parma City School District seeks approval of Issue 9 on Nov. 8 ballot
PARMA, Ohio -- Nearly 18 months removed from roughly 63 percent of Parma, Parma Heights and Seven Hills voters defeating a strategic consolidation new-money tax, the district returns to the ballot Nov. 8 with Issue 9. If approved, the 3.95-mill bond issue -- costing an additional $11.53 a month per...
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor
Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
spectrumnews1.com
Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
cleveland19.com
Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
Avon Lake woman issues paving contractor advice after asphalt driveway job
Katie Rivera of Avon Lake said she had to endure a three-month battle with her asphalt paving contractor just to get a driveway that was marginally acceptable
cleveland19.com
Maple Heights city officials send crews to clean up neighborhood hazard
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter Team gets results for neighbors who wanted a resident to clean up their yard on Elmwood Avenue. Resident Daniel Scoglietti had been fighting with city officials for two years. “Everybody on this street, you can see, keeps their houses looking good...
wosu.org
Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer
Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
Cleveland Jewish News
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
These 25 Summit County restaurants (outside Akron) had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Summit County restaurants and retailers outside of Akron cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 1,423 of the nearly 2,844 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Summit...
