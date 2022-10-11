ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
coolcleveland.com

Blackbird Records Medina Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend

Blackbird Records has been open on the square in downtown Medina since August, selling new and used vinyl records and memorabilia, with new arrivals put on display on Fridays. But the store is now hosting its grand opening weekend to let people know they’re there. On Friday evening starting...
MEDINA, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Government Technology

Lake County, Ohio, Demonstrates Readiness at Nuclear Plant

(TNS) - Over 500 local officials, including the Lake County commissioners and Lake County Sheriff's Office, recently joined in the Radiological Emergency Preparedness, Full Participation, Plume Exposure Pathway Hostile Action Based Exercise for the Energy Harbor Perry Nuclear Power Plant. According to Commissioner John Hamercheck, the county is fortunate to...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor

Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
BEACHWOOD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Sherwin-Williams, Cleveland Mayor provide update on global headquarters facility in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Sherwin-Williams CEO and Cleveland Mayor, Justin Bibb provided update on the new headquarters site in Cleveland on Monday. The Sherwin Williams CEO, John G. Morikis, provided an update on construction and also announcing a commitment known as ‘Building Our Future. This all coming less than a year after the new global headquarters facility broke ground in the heart of Downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man wanted for killing two brothers in Cleveland arrested in Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the man wanted for the July 2020 murder of two Cleveland brothers has been arrested in Houston, Texas. A press release from the task force said 23-year-old David Spivey allegedly shot and killed 22-year-old Delvonte King, and...
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer

Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH

