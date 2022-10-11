The Select Board is seeking volunteers interested in serving as members of the 400 Great Pond Steering Committee.

Read full article on original website
Brunswick supports Appalachian Trail Community application
Brunswick will soon apply to become a certified Appalachian Trail Community, a designation that helps communities show their commitment and connection to the trail. Abbie Ricketts, who has been involved in Brunswick economic issues, said she has been working on an application for the city to file. She asked city officials during a meeting on Tuesday to sign on so she can continue the effort.
