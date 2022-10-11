Read full article on original website
Diversity Execs Tout ‘Impactful’ Pipelines for Underrepresented Talent: ‘That’s What Has Longevity’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Equity and inclusion officers from Warner Bros. Discovery, Starz, NBCUniversal and more talked about moving past conversations toward action
Streaming Execs Discuss the Industry’s Advertising Pivot: ‘We’re in the Second Inning Era’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Heads of Paramount Streaming and AMC Networks join others in discussing retaining viewership and tailoring content to specific audiences
Amazon Studios’ Head of Diversity: Inclusion Playbook Boosts the Bottom Line and Appeals to Broader Audiences
Office With a View: Latasha Gillespie says "diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility are good, not just for the bottom line"
How the Streamers Stack Up According to Their Horror Film Catalogs | Charts
HBO Max’s scary movie programming just edges out Paramount+ for the most in-demand streaming service as Halloween approaches. Heading into October, the peak time of year for horror content, it’s looking like a close matchup between HBO Max and Paramount+ to be the platform with the most in-demand catalog of horror movies. HBO Max topped the ranking of U.S. streaming-video on demand (SVOD) services by total demand for on-platform horror movies but demand for the total catalog of horror films on Paramount+ was less than 5% behind HBO Max. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.
Warner Bros. Discovery Layoffs Hit Cartoon Network, Adult Swim Marketing Execs
Two key marketing executives in the kids, young adults and classics division of Warner Bros. Discovery are the latest to depart the recently merged company, Marketing Chief Tricia Melton and Senior VP at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim Jill King, according to multiple reports. They’ll be gone by the end of the year.
Kevin Mayer Predicts TikTok Will Keep Growing and Could Outlast Other Social Media (Video)
TheGrill 2022: "As great as TikTok is, it is much smaller than YouTube," the Candle Media co-CEO says
6 Takeaways From TheGrill 2022: Hybrid Models Work, Content Still Rules and Abortion Worries Loom
At the moment, it's all about content - and streaming had better get flexible
Apple TV+ May Introduce Ads as Early as 2023 (Report)
The tech giant has reportedly been holding talks with media executives as it gears up to expand ads from sports programming to streaming
‘It’s the Technology Behind NFTs We’re Really Interested in,’ Banker Says
TheGrill 2022: "Because right now, the ecosystem is very archaic," City National Bank VP Attila Csutak says
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Skydance Nabs $400 Million Investment to Surpass $4 Billion in Valuation
Investment firm KKR and other existing backers provided the funding for David Ellison's studio
