HBO Max’s scary movie programming just edges out Paramount+ for the most in-demand streaming service as Halloween approaches. Heading into October, the peak time of year for horror content, it’s looking like a close matchup between HBO Max and Paramount+ to be the platform with the most in-demand catalog of horror movies. HBO Max topped the ranking of U.S. streaming-video on demand (SVOD) services by total demand for on-platform horror movies but demand for the total catalog of horror films on Paramount+ was less than 5% behind HBO Max. — according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO