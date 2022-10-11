ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers do final planting of the year

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — With autumn as a backdrop in Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers gathered for the final planting of the year. The group had held its fall cleanup the previous weekend, and now it was time to plant pansies that will remain until spring.
Pleasant Valley Hospital joins Mountain Health Network

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pleasant Valley Hospital's partnership with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center as members of Mountain Health Network, which was effective Oct. 1, was officially announced and celebrated at a special event Thursday at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant. At...
