WVNews
Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers do final planting of the year
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — With autumn as a backdrop in Gallipolis City Park, Gallipolis in Bloom volunteers gathered for the final planting of the year. The group had held its fall cleanup the previous weekend, and now it was time to plant pansies that will remain until spring.
WVNews
Doddridge County stays perfect; ND boys win pair; WVU men face No. 2 Kentucky
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Class A No. 4 Doddridge County ran its record to 7-0 with a 46-6 win over Ravenswood on Friday night. The Bulldogs took the lead for good on an 8-yard touchdown run by Bryce McKinney with 9:06 left in the first quarter, then McKinney scored again on a 2-yard tote at the 2:28 mark.
WVNews
Pleasant Valley Hospital joins Mountain Health Network
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Pleasant Valley Hospital's partnership with Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center as members of Mountain Health Network, which was effective Oct. 1, was officially announced and celebrated at a special event Thursday at the Hartley Community Center in Point Pleasant. At...
WVNews
Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet and Officer of the Year Award ceremony set Oct. 20
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The 10th annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet and Officer of the Year Award ceremony is set for Oct. 20. The event will be held beginning at 6 p.m. at the First Church of God Worship Center. Sponsored by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club,...
