These Amazon Prime Day Finds Will Transform Your Home — Shop Now

By Katherine Tinsley
 3 days ago
Amazon Prime Day is back for another round this year, and there's no better time to stock up on savings than today. The online shopping event is the perfect opportunity to update your home decor and kitchen essentials while the prices are significantly slashed. The early access holiday sale makes it easy to purchase housewarming gifts, furniture and more — so if you've been envious of the viral velvet green couch, you can have one delivered within 48 hours.

Shop our favorite home, decor and kitchen items, below.

Amazon Prime Day Best Kitchen Necessities

The kitchen is the focal point of many homes and during the holidays, it's bound to be used round-the-clock. Before the cooking and baking begins, restock your beloved essentials with stylish cooking utensils, quality stand mixers and more.

Kitchen Aid's Stand Mixer is on sale retailing for $299 (originally $329.99) at amazon.com .

SMEG's Retro Toaster is on sale retailing for $279 (originally $350) at .

Breville's Barista Touch Espresso Machine is on sale retailing for $899.95 (originally $1,099.95) at amazon.com .

Calphalon's 15-Piece Pots and Pans Set is on sale retailing for $200 (originally $649.99) at amazon.com .

Vitamix's A3500 Ascent Series Smart Blender is on sale for $599.95 (originally $649.99) at amazon.com .

LEVO II's Herbal Oil Infusion Machine is on sale retailing for $299 (originally $329) at amazon.com .

Nespresso's Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine is on sale retailing for $203 (originally $219) at amazon.com .

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven is on sale retailing for $379 (originally $459.95) at amazon.com .

Kook Glass Carafe Pitchers is on sale retailing for $29.95 (originally $49.95) at amazon.com .

Calphalon 10-Piece Pots and Pans Set is on sale retailing for $159.99 (originally $239.99) at amazon.com .

Amazon Prime Day Best Home Decor and Furniture

If you’ve been inspired by your social media feeds to elevate your interior decorating, this is your chance to stock up on accent pieces and more. These unique finds incorporate lush fabrics, intricate detailing and will make any space look chic and polished.

Best Choice's Products Wicker Egg Chair is on sale retailing for $449.99 (originally $499.99) at amazon.com .

EDGEWOOD Asymmetrical Accent Wall is on sale retailing for $95.99 (originally $159.99) at amazon.com .

Udreamer's Vinyl Record Player is on sale for $59.99 (originally $159.99) at amazon.com .

Manhattan Comfort's Modern Book Case is on sale for $91 (originally $129.99) at amazon.com .

Christopher Knight Modern Glam Tufted Velvet Wingback Loveseat is on sale for $352.39 (originally $799.95) at amazon.com .

