Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Homer Reveals Actress' Estate Was Only Worth $400K When She Passed Away

Source: Mega

Anne Heche’s son Homer revealed the late actress’ estate was only worth $400,000 when she passed away in August, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The surprising discovery comes as Homer, Heche's 20-year-old son whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, continues to battle Heche’s ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, in an effort to be named executor of the actress’ estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Homer is also battling Tupper in court. He wants to be named legal guardian of his younger brother, 13-year-old Atlas – Tupper’s son whom he shared with Heche.

But according to court documents filed by Homer on Tuesday, Heche’s estate was only worth $400,000 when she was taken off life support on August 11 at 53 years old.

"[The] best estimate on the value of all [Heche's] personal property is $400,000," Homer wrote in the filing. "The probable value of the annual income from all the estate's property is approximately $400,000."

The $400,000 is reportedly made up of a “few modest banks accounts, tangible personal property of unknown value, royalty payments and other income” – although Homer also expects another $400,000 annually from royalties and residuals.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Homer further revealed his mother was living in an apartment before her death and did not own a house, confirming that Heche "did not have any interest in real property at the time of her death."

He also cited the actress' monetary interest in the future profits from her upcoming book, Call Me Anne, as part of the $400,000 included in the valuation of her estate.

Heche’s net worth came as a surprise when it was revealed in court because the late actress’ estate was previously believed to be worth millions of dollars.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the revelation about Heche’s fortune comes as Homer and Tupper continue their bitter court battle over who will be named executor of the late actress' estate.

Although the court-appointed Homer “temporary administrator” in September, Tupper argued that Heche named him executor of her estate in a will she emailed him and two lawyers in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Homer and his legal team have pushed back against Tupper’s claims he was named executor of Heche’s estate, arguing that the will Heche sent her ex more than ten years ago was not signed and is therefore not legally valid.

Tupper has since continued to object to Homer's requests to control Heche's $400,000 estate and has filed for legal guardianship of Atlas.