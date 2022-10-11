Judge Denies Ne-Yo’s Demand To Find Estranged Wife In Contempt For Sensational Escort Instagram Post

Source: mega

A Georgia judge has shut down Ne-Yo’s demand that his estranged wife Crystal Smith be found in contempt of court as their divorce battle intensifies, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, last week, a hearing was held as part of the divorce after Ne-Yo filed an emergency motion. The judge found Crystal was not in willful violation of the court order.

Further, the judge did not order Crystal to remove social media posts that accused Ne-Yo of cheating on her.

In his initial motion, the singer said after Crystal filed for divorce, she trashed trashing him online. He claimed his job as a professional entertainer was dependent on his public image.

Ne-Yo’s lawyer said his client’s “earnings and earning capacities are directly affected by the manner by which his image is received and considered by the general public.”

The star accused Crystal of violating the court order by publishing a post on Instagram that accused him of being a narcist, subjecting her to “eight years of lies and deception”, and soliciting unprotected sex with prostitutes.

Crystal wrote, “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

He pointed out that she also gave press interviews talking about the split. During one podcast, Crystal said Ne-Yo disrespected her and lived a “different life.”

Ne-Yo accused Crystal of speaking out in an attempt to garner public sympathy. He said her remarks led to him losing $400k in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project.

His lawyer argued, “Court intervention is necessary at this time to cease the immediate injury to [Ne-Yo]. Without the intervention of the Court, [Crystal] will continue to engage in similar public acts that are not only in direct violation of the Standing Order but detrimental to the [Ne-Yo].”

Ne-Yo demanded Crystal be ordered to remove all the social media posts about him and an order prohibiting his estranged wife from talking about him publicly.

While the judge did not order Crystal to remove any posts, he instructed both parties to refrain from making public statements or derogatory statements on social media, podcasts and other platforms.

The judge said any future incidents could led to sanctions.