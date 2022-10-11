Read full article on original website
thedefiant.io
What Is Lido?
Proof of stake blockchains like Ethereum or Solana rely on economic staking instead of computational Proof of Work to execute transactions and secure the network. The problem is, staking makes funds illiquid when they are locked-in for this purpose. Lido Finance, a staking platform, offers one remedy for this problem....
thedefiant.io
What Is TVL?
Total value locked (TVL) is one of the key indicators to help us understand the value of a smart contract protocol. Smart contracts recreate traditional finance by codifying contractual logic and automating it. While smart contracts enable the development of decentralized finance (DeFi), it’s TVL that measures the amount of...
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum was launched back in 2015 — and has now become the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market capitalization, according to Coinbase. However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum wasn’t created to be a digital currency. Instead, its purpose was to build a secure, global, decentralized platform that takes the transparency of blockchains and extends those features to a wide variety of applications.
Motley Fool
Missed Out on Ethereum? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now
Ethereum is running into challenges in scaling its blockchain. Solana was built for scale and has attracted more uses as crypto has grown. Despite Solana's growth, it's valued at a fraction of Ethereum, but that means more upside for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
decrypt.co
Crypto Market Is ‘The Tail Being Wagged by a Very Sick Dog’: Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin
The years-anticipated Ethereum merge from proof of work to proof of stake finally happened on September 15, and it went off without a hitch. The Ethereum network now uses 99% less energy. The merge went "what seems to be flawlessly," Joe Lubin, CEO of crypto software giant ConsenSys and a...
thedefiant.io
Aave DAO Votes for Fresh Deployment on Ethereum
Aave DAO members overwhelmingly passed a vote on Tuesday to deploy the protocol’s latest iteration on the Ethereum blockchain. The move paves the way for a new deployment of one of the most popular protocols in decentralized finance. Aave, which has $4.2B in TVL, pioneered DeFi lending and has been working to connect with traditional finance through its Aave Arc venture.
binbits.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders can raise capital with any currency, including fiat cash, Bitcoin,...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
thedefiant.io
Blockchain Indexing Startup nxyz Raises $40M In Funding Led By Paradigm
It isn’t sexy. It isn’t a brand-new blockchain or a celebrity-backed NFT collection. But five-month-old crypto firm nxyz has lined up a host of prominent venture capital firms behind its promise of “fast, reliable blockchain indexing.”. The company, populated in part by former Google staffers, announced a...
blockchainmagazine.net
Top 7 NFT Applications to Take Into Account in 2022
The term “NFT,” short for “non-fungible token,” refers to a blockchain record that is inextricably linked to a physical object or digital asset and has unambiguous ownership information thanks to smart contract technology. NFT applications can be purchased, sold, traded, or transferred. The popularity of non-fungible...
financefeeds.com
KuCoin enables Tezos deposit service for USDT (Tether)
KuCoin – the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – has enabled its users to deposit tether tokens (USDt) on Tezos. KuCoin said the move is responding to demand from its users who’re looking to invest in challengers of major cryptocurrencies by adding the Tezos to their portfolio. Tezos has developed a reputation as a blockchain platform used for the execution of smart contracts, cross-border payments, and decentralized apps.
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK), VeChain (VET), and Huobi Token (HT) to Show Potential for 2023
After an ugly turnaround in the cryptocurrency market valuation this year, many investors’ portfolios have hit rock bottom. Like the Titanic ship colliding with the iceberg, major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) took a massive hit during the market crash. But, as 2022 begins to run out, it is only right to look into other profitable investments for the coming year.
Aviation International News
Cryptocurrency Comes to the Charter Market
Its reputation may be tarnished in the financial and investment worlds, but cryptocurrency remains well-suited for charter transactions, according to a legion of boosters, as the digital coins’ quick, low-fee transfers and blockchain traceability make it ideal for such payments. Many of these advocates note that despite charter’s “ready...
nftgators.com
BlockTower Launches $150M Fund to Invest in Blockchain Infrastructure and DeFi
BlockTower has launched a $150 million fund to invest in blockchain infrastructure and DeFi. The fundraising was backed by BPI France, Mass Mutual and others. The crypto-focused investment management firm’s new fund has already invested in Aptos, Lighthouse Labs and Maple Finance. BlockTower’s venture arm has emerged with a...
thedefiant.io
Curve DAO Votes To Enable Permissionless Rewards
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that is DeFi’s third-largest protocol with $6B locked in its smart contracts, has concluded a governance vote to allow any project to add token rewards to its factory-deployed gauges. This means that projects that wish to incentivize Curve liquidity pools with their native...
blockworks.co
Web3 Watch: SEC Probes Yuga Labs, DeGods Eliminates NFT Royalties
Unstoppable Domains launches latest Web3 education initiative in Latin America. OpenSea this week added support to the Avalanche (AVAX) chain — its seventh blockchain for NFT transactions. AVAX traders, however, appeared indifferent, considering the token continued its steady decline in an uneven week for digital collectible markets. And for...
thedefiant.io
Arrakis Loses Mojo as User Pulls $300M From Vault Provider
Arrakis Finance, an automated liquidity management protocol, is sliding down the DeFi rankings. On Oct. 13, 0xngmi, a prominent crypto influencer and contributor to web3 analytics website, DeFi Llama, flagged that a user removed around $300M from Arrakis Finance’s DAI/USDC vault. The withdrawal reduced the pool’s TVL by more than 40% from $800M.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Could Be the Next Quant or Dogecoin
Although it is almost impossible to predict a cryptocurrency’s market performance, market forecasts and analysts’ predictions can help you get a good idea of what will come from a specific crypto coin. According to major predictions, the new cryptocurrency Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has the potential to be the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or Quant (QNT).
thedefiant.io
Why MEV Matters and Other Post-Merge Revelations
The Merge was undoubtedly the most significant Web3 network upgrade to date, with implications that go beyond switching consensus mechanisms and reducing energy consumption. In fact, this upgrade was the first step towards a future in which your Ethereum wallet pays you to use it. The Merge set the stage...
