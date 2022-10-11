Read full article on original website
Mark Madden: If a group of old-timers can make another Stanley Cup run, it's the Penguins' Crosby, Malkin, Letang
After the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to Washington in the second round of the 2018 playoffs, I’d have traded Evgeni Malkin. Malkin had a no-movement clause but would have waived it to go to Florida, a rumored destination. His family has a home there. A big package of young talent and draft picks beckoned. Rebuild with youth and energy around Sidney Crosby.
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster for the 2022-23 Season
The Pittsburgh Penguins have finalized their 23-man roster, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Pittsburgh will enter the season with 22 players on the roster which includes 13 forwards (Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker), seven defensemen (Brian Dumoulin, P.O Joseph, Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Chad Ruhwedel and Jan Rutta) and two goaltenders (Casey DeSmith and Tristan Jarry).
Crozier, former Sabres coach, dies at 93
Led Buffalo to first playoff berth, put together famed 'French Connection' line. Joe Crozier, who guided the Buffalo Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Playoff berth, died Tuesday at the age of 93. Crozier coached Buffalo for three seasons after taking over for Punch Imlach, who stepped down due to...
Amerks Update | Rochester opens season on Friday
Looking to follow up on a deep playoff run, the Rochester Americans will open the 2022-23 season on Friday at home against the Toronto Marlies. Last season, the Amerks were eliminated in triple overtime in Game 3 of the North Division Finals after earning points in 15 of their final 21 regular-season games to clinch a playoff spot.
Jack Eichel Is Finding His Peace
Of all the things to appreciate about Las Vegas—a place famously secure in its loud, gaudy glory—Jack Eichel has come to value its tranquility. “I like living on West Coast time now,” says the 25-year-old center for the Vegas Golden Knights, squeezed into a folding chair following a recent practice. “It’s really good for football watching. It makes your nights really quiet, which I like.” By the time he sits down for dinner, Eichel explains, the daily buzz that rattles around him finally settles down, as all his family and friends and advisers back east—from Massachusetts to upstate New York—drift away. “Most people are either heading to bed or finishing their night,” he says, “and it gives you an opportunity to decompress. Less people are trying to get a hold of you.” It’s no wonder that Eichel would notice the presence of silence this way; over the course of his precocious hockey career, he’s typically been stuck in the middle of a whole lot of noise.
'He's the antidote' | Sabres see Samuelsson as part of long-term core
Coaches, teammates react to defenseman's 7-year extension. Don Granato chose one word to describe why the Sabres awarded defenseman Mattias Samuelsson a seven-year, $30 million contract extension on Wednesday. "He is the antidote," Granato said. Granato then expanded on the thought. "If you think of a star player on the...
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (0-0-0) vs. AVALANCHE (1-0-0) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Mikko Rantanen (4) Goals - Arturri Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin (2) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - N/A / PK...
Tortorella: Flyers Need Scoring-by-Committee
Head coach John Tortorella has made no secret of the fact that he believes the Flyers must "score by committee" to get enough offense to come out on the winning side of games in 2022-23. "We have good players. We have players who have potential and are capable of helping...
'Embedded' heads to the lake for a picnic with the Okposos
New episode is now available on Sabres.com and YouTube. Follow Sabres captain Kyle Okposo on a family picnic and discover the reasons he and his wife have raised their four children in Buffalo. 09:08 •. New Sabres Captain Kyle Okposo invited the "Buffalo Sabres: Embedded" cameras to spend an afternoon...
Soderblom 'honored' to make Red Wings' 23-man roster
DETROIT -- When Elmer Soderblom made the jump from Sweden to North America this past summer, there was uncertainty surrounding where he would lace up his skates in the 2022-23 season. To start the campaign, the next chapter of Soderblom's professional hockey career will be in the NHL. After a...
Young Ducks fan skates out with team in season opener
Ethan Baroldi had the skate of a lifetime on Wednesday. The 10-year-old Anaheim Ducks fan skated out with the team during introductions before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Baroldi, who has had four heart surgeries, the most recent in 2020, was named the 21st Duck...
Breaking down the Sabres' 23-man roster
Looking position-by-position at the group that practiced inside LECOM Harborcenter on Tuesday. Kevyn Adams called JJ Peterka on Monday to inform the rookie forward he had made the NHL club. Peterka was still smiling when he met the media 24 hours later. "I was just super, super happy," Peterka said....
7 Facts: Nikita Soshnikov
The New York Islanders Russian contingent grew by one on Monday, as Nikita Soshnikov was named to the team's 23-man roster. Soshnikov signed a one-year deal on Sept. 21, as the winger was looking to return to the NHL after spending three seasons in the KHL. Get to know the Islanders new winger.
NHL Buzz: Hischier out for Devils opener against Flyers
Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Nico Hischier will not play for the Devils in their season opener at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SN NOW) because of a hamstring strain.
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 1: Dallas Stars (0-0-0, 0 points) vs. Nashville Predators (2-0-0, 4 points) When: Thursday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: ESPN+, Hulu. Radio: The...
Downtown businesses ready for opening of 2022-23 Sabres season
With the Buffalo Sabres set to kick off their 2022-23 regular season on Thursday at KeyBank Center, businesses around the arena are ready to welcome fans back before and after games. Read more here:
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The NHL season has officially kicked off and fans around the League will be treated to a classic Habs-Leafs tilt on Wednesday, with a slew of can't-miss pregame activities on the docket before puck drop. 1. Fans are invited to arrive early to take advantage of the home...
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
