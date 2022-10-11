Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Popular Asian Grocery Chain H Mart Will Open A Long Island City Location
Nothing is worse than when the supermarket located conveniently around the corner from your apartment closes down, and while many were disappointed about the announcement of LIC’s Stop & Shop closing this month, there’s no need to fear–a different grocery chain will take its place! According to Patch, H Mart spokesperson Sam Q. Kim stated in an email that the popular Asian grocer “will take over” the former Stop & Shop space at 34-51 48th Street. This isn’t the first Queens-based location for the grocery chain. It originated in Woodside back in 1982, though Kim said the Woodside location has an independent owner unaffiliated with the rest of the company. It’s since grown to have more than 97 locations across the U.S., including several locations in NYC. The news about the new location was actually first discovered on Reddit earlier this week. Overall the reaction seems to be a positive one, with one user stating they’re “So excited for this,” while another user joked that while they’re excited they’re also “concerned because [they] always get way too many snacks whenever [they] go.” We, of course, support their snack purchasing.
Visit 10+ Stunning Art Galleries For Free Each Month During DUMBO Gallery Walks
Nestled in between the Brooklyn and Manhattan Bridges, DUMBO is the center of Brooklyn’s art and creativity, and on the first Thursday of every month DUMBO’s galleries stay open late for their DUMBO Gallery Walks – and they’re completely free! Art aficionado’s can enjoy special events put on by the galleries, such as digital projections on the Manhattan Bridge from 7p.m. – 10p.m. by Light Year, among many other exciting events. Those interested can also experience an insider’s tour, which includes a special look at several rotating exhibitions (COVID-19 vaccination is recommended, and masks must be worn during the tour). 11 different galleries participate in the Gallery Walk, including:
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
Russ & Daughters To Open A 4,500-Square-Foot Hudson Yards Location By Spring 2023
Jewish appetizing shop, Russ & Daughters, just announced that they will open their first West Side location in Hudson Yards by spring 2023. The more than century-old NYC institution signed their first lease on the LES back in 1914. Since then, the shop has moved locations (179 East Houston St.), opened a sit-down café on Orchard St. and a retail counter & bakery in Brooklyn. “This newest Russ & Daughters will provide an immersive appetizing experience that celebrates our roots in the Lower East Side and the innovative spirit of New York,” said Niki Russ Federman, fourth-generation owner of Russ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TikTok Dessert Sensation, Crumbl Cookies, To Open First NYC Location
And to New Yorker’s delight, the booming business will open its first NYC location at 1195 3rd Ave. on Friday, October 21st. Crumbl Cookies can hardly wait to serve its delicious treats in its perfect pink packaging to crazed-cookie fans in NYC, shares store owners Mike Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Seth Neeleman. The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition Crumbl x NYC t-shirt. New Yorkers will be able to order from the grand opening menu including six unique flavors and of course, their award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. With a rotating menu, customers can look forward to new cookie flavors every week, announced via social media on Sundays at 8pm! Some of their iconic 200+ flavors include online favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
A Spooky Yet Sweet Halloween Experience Has Taken Over NYC’s Museum Of Ice Cream
The Museum of Ice Cream is transforming into a spooky but sweet haunted experience this Halloween season! Under the guise of the “Museum of I-Scream,” visitors will experience shockingly haunted tricks in the most unexpected ways–but don’t worry, there will also be some delicious treats along the way! Put on your best costume and grab an ice cream mask and treat bag as you journey through a world filled with pink skeletons, jack-o-lanterns, and exciting games, tricks, and treats. But be sure to be on the lookout for trick-or-treat cauldrons throughout, where you can snatch up unlimited candy to fill your treat bag! The I-Scream apothecary lab is your chance to meet the mad scientists behind MOIC’s pumpkin spice soft serve. If you’re looking for more hijinx, you can put your bravery to the test and dig into a spooky scoop of gelato to guess the trick flavor–or solve a riddle to earn an extra special reward!
These Sober Bars And Retailers Are Serving Up The Best Booze-Free Fun In NYC
Whether you’re participating in Sober October or are just looking for something new to do in NYC, there are some alcohol-free options available! Booze-free bars and retailers have been an emerging trend in the city for about a year or so now, and we wanted to round up our favorite spots for our sober curious friends. No matter if you’re in the mood for a non-alcoholic IPA or a stunning and colorful mocktail, we’ve got some ideas for you! Abby Ehmann, the founder of Hekate firmly believes that “booze shouldn’t be the only basis for socializing.” At her brand new dive bar located in the East Village, this elixir lounge is proudly serving all sorts of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, and more. Try one of their standouts like the “Jalapeno Margarita” (Seedlip Grove, lime juice, seltzer, and jalapeno simple syrup) or “The Healer” (Apothekary’s Blue Me Away, lemonade, seltzer, and lavender simple syrup), all while in a cozy atmosphere around like-minded people. They also host frequent events and are even crafting new concoctions daily to celebrate Sober October! Where: 167 Avenue B
Iconic Angelina Bakery Launches Adorable Dessert Vending Machine In NYC
Beloved Italian bakeshop, Angelina Bakery, has launched a one-of-a-kind vending machine outside their Garment District location at 575 8th Avenue. The machine is filled with more than 100 delicious desserts, highlighting the brand new “Angelina Pop” (mini cakes packaged in adorable soda cans), coming in four flavors: tiramisu, fresh strawberry, mango, and pistachio & caramel. Other desserts such as hazelnut cream puffs and Nutella cake pops will be available in the machine. Items will be freshly restocked each day, ranging between $5-$10. The vending machine will be open during store hours Sunday – Thursday 8am to 9pm and Friday – Saturday 8am to 11pm
IN THIS ARTICLE
These 5 NYC Restaurants Are Among The NY Times’ Best Places To Dine In America
NYC is known for its delicious food, so it’s no surprise that multiple restaurants from NYC made their way on the NY Times’s Best U.S. Restaurants list for 2022. Of the chosen 50, some restaurants are old timers, while others are fairly new to the dining scene, but their one thing in common–the food is amazing. Here’s a look into the five restaurants (three in Manhattan, one in Brooklyn, and one in Queens) that made their way onto the highly regarded list: Cantonese restaurant Bonnie’s is named after the owner’s mother, who was born and raised in Brooklyn. The place is packed practically from open to close, but with a menu as good as theirs it’s easy to see why.
8 Best Halloween Stores In NYC To Find Your Costume At This Year
Halloween is a few weeks away and while you try and figure out which Halloween events are on your radar this year, it’s also time to think about your costume too. Whether you’re going for this year’s equivalent of Joe Exotic or keeping it simple with a never-go-wrong devil or ghost, you’re going to have get some costume supplies somewhere, and we’ve got some places to help you out! Before costumes begin selling out, start planning your trip to one of these Halloween stores in NYC. Nothing quite says Halloween like the annual Spirit Halloween stores randomly popping up around...
Get A Taste Of Autumn Upstate, 1,250-Ft Above NYC Streets
Well…sort of! Angry Orchard and One World Observatory have teamed up to bring New Yorkers the joy of autumn in upstate NY to downtown NYC. So forget hauling miles up north to an apple orchard and instead explore One World Observatory’s “Orchard in the Sky,” inspired by Angry Orchard’s very own Walden location. Visitors can strike a pose on the orchard-themed hanging chair, perfectly framed by the New York Harbor. See 45 miles into every direction along the Observatory’s expansive 360° views. The installation will be up until November 4th, so that means you’ll be able to catch all the beautiful colors of NYC’s fall foliage when it starts to peak from more than one thousand feet above. Everyone knows no day at the orchard is complete without a crisp cider! That’s why One World Observatory and Angry Orchard will be serving a specialty flight featuring exclusive ciders that are only available at Walden Orchard, until now! Try the cider flight featuring Margil, FLX Cherry and Albany Post at ONE Dine, or order Crisp and FLX Cherry for a limited time at ONE Sip, the Observatory’s 100th floor bar.
Lady Liberty’s Crown Will Finally Reopen To The Public Tomorrow
On Tuesday, October 11th, Lady Liberty’s crown will reopen to the public after two years of closure, first announced NYC: The Official Guide. Visitors have been able to explore her pedestal shortly after Liberty Island reopened on July 20th, 2020. Pedestal tickets include entrance to the Statue of Liberty Museum in addition to the pedestal’s interior. The 26,000-square-foot museum further explores the national monument’s history and displays the statue’s original torch. With access to the crown, guests can once again get to the highest point in the monument. However, there is no elevator to get to from the pedestal to the crown. Therefore, guests must walk up the 162 narrow steps to reach the crown. According to NYC: The Official Guide, ticket reservations for the crown fill up fast—sometimes even months ahead. You can reserve yours here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Drink Alongside Ghosts As Loreley Transforms Into A Spooky Haunted Beer Garden
Sip on fall and Halloween-inspired cocktails alongside ghosts, corpses, and even possessed babies at one of NYC’s favorite outdoor heated patios as it turns into a haunted beer garden for the spooky season! Kicking off this Friday, October 14th, the interior and both of Loreley’s outdoor spaces, the main garden out back and the street side dining area in the front, will be transformed into the ultimate horror destination. Filled with pumpkins, cobwebs, and other bone-chilling surprises, the space is the perfect spot for witches, zombies, ghouls, and werewolves to blend right in. Sip on their famous pumpkin kegs–which are...
An ‘American Horror Story’ Pop-Up Is Bringing Your Darkest Fantasies To Life In NYC
To honor the 11th installment of the award-winning anthology series premiering on FX October 19th, a limited-time American Horror Story pop-up shop is coming to the West Village fit for the darkest of fantasies. The exclusive shop will take over Bleecker Street from October 14-16, October 21-23, & October 28-30 from 4pm to 10pm. The recently released trailer for the 11th season, American Horror Story: New York City, looks frightening as ever—except it all takes place in NYC! Although the pop-up remains a bit of a mystery, fans can expect “dark and twisted creations,” photo-ops and exclusive merch as they delve into the AHS world like never before. Custom goods and leather wares all seen in the trailer will fill the space, taking visitors to their darkest reveries. The AHS:NYC Shop is here. Check back at 12pm ET today for The Owners' first drop of reservations. #AHSNYC #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/m7aSZBqlkR
5 Ways To Celebrate And Honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day In NYC
Last year Indigenous Peoples’ Day was declared a national holiday and, being celebrated this year today, Monday October 10th, it’s a day dedicated to “recogniz[ing] Indigenous peoples’ resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.” And since NYC used to be inhabited by a group of Native Americans called the Lenape people, honoring Indigenous Peoples’ Day hits much closer to home for us New Yorkers. There’s no shortage of ways to celebrate and honor Indigenous Peoples, and here are some ways to do so in NYC: One of the largest Indigenous celebrations in the Northeast, this celebration takes place on Randall’s Island and is filled with music, dancing, food, and endless Indigenous Peoples culture. Attendees can enjoy speakers, activists, and cultural songs and dances today (10/10) from 10a.m. – 2p.m. The celebration is free to attend. Learn more at their Instagram here.
12-Foot Floral Mannequins Are Blooming At Hudson Yards This Week
A blossoming exhibition from floral show company, Fleurs de Villes, is celebrating remarkable women this October at The Shop in Hudson Yards. Titled Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, NYC’s top florists will come together to “spread joy through the beauty of fresh floral works of art” with stunning mannequins, shares the press release. Each mannequin will tower over 10 feet tall, and depict one of sixteen inspirational women. “It is with great excitement that we return to Hudson Yards for the third time with our new show Fleurs de Villes FEMMES,” said Karen Marshall, Co-founder of Fleurs de Villes Inc. “Bringing...
You Can Hop On A Non-Stop Flight Between Newark And Dubai Starting Next Spring
Emirates and United recently announced this past September that flyers will soon have access to hundreds of new flight destinations across the world. One of those flights that may definitely catch a New Yorker’s eye is a new direct flight between Newark and Dubai, from which customers can then travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai to more than 100 cities. This flight will begin being offered in March 2023. Flying out of Newark, the first Dubai-bound flight will depart on March 25, 2023 at 10:15 p.m., and arrive the next day, March 26, at 7:40 p.m, coming out to a 13 hour and 25 minute trek to make the 6,852-mile journey across the world. Passengers will have their choice of the Boeing 777-200ER’s 276 seats, which include business class, premium economy, extra legroom economy, and regular economy.
The Tastiest Affordable Restaurants In NYC, According To The Michelin Guide
Though the words “Michelin Guide” immediately evoke the quintessential definition of fine dining, its restaurant reviews are actually scaled through a system of symbols to offer insight for everyone’s price range. Hence, the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand award recognizes restaurants for their quality at moderate prices. It’s not equivalent to a Michelin star, but it’s pretty damn close. The award is derived from Bibendum the Michelin Man, otherwise known as the Michelin Group mascot. His friendly persona matches Bib Gourmands “high-quality food at pocket-friendly prices.” According to the Michelin Guide, “Michelin inspectors have noted the increase in the number of restaurateurs dedicated to providing authentic dining experiences by way of quality cuisine at affordable prices in approachable and friendly establishments,” since the Bib Gourmand was introduced. The Michelin Guide just released their full 2022 New York Bib Gourmands, with 18 new restaurants making an appearance. Here are the 16 NYC restaurants that made it on this year’s list. Antoya, Koreatown
This Sushi Speakeasy Is Serving Delicious Omakase And Transporting Guests To The Roaring 20’s
Sushi by Boū is heading to Manhattan’s coveted Chelsea neighborhood, making it the city’s fourth location, and it opens tomorrow, October 7th! Opening by famed hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, this brand is changing the sushi scene across America, giving an elegant and new-age take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter. Hidden behind Espresso Bar and Floral Boutique Bosqe, this 9-seat omakase experience will transport visitors to the roaring ’20s with its lavish surroundings while seasoned sushi chefs expertly guide you through the Japanese culinary tradition of the Omakase experience. Selections such as Hamachi (yellowtail), Botan Ebi (spotted prawn), Ikura (salmon roe), Hotate (scallop), O-Toro (fatty tuna), Unagi (bbq eel), and their signature Wagyuni (‘surf and turf’) can be enjoyed either in the 30 minute or 60 minute experience–30 minutes includes 12 pieces while 60 minutes includes 17. Hand rolls and other sushi favorites can be made upon request.
11 Best Boxing Gyms In NYC For Classes and Training
For those looking to get a good workout and improve their strength and endurance, you should seriously consider taking a boxing lesson. It’s a great way to put your body to the test and learn some self-defense skills that will benefit you for life! But it’s also a difficult pursuit and requires proper training and plenty of practice to master. And while many gyms in NYC offer boxing, it’s essential to find a place you feel comfortable and relaxed. If you’re ready to get started, we put together a list of the best boxing gyms in NYC to start your...
Secret NYC
New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
606K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.http://secretnyc.co/
Comments / 0