Napavine, WA

Tigers Regroup After Early Goal to Trounce Ocosta

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
Napavine freshman Maya Kunkel takes a kick against Kalama Sept. 19.

After allowing an early goal to Ocosta in the opening moments, the Napavine girls soccer team regrouped to defeat the Wildcats, 5-1 Monday night at home.

The Tigers allowed the goal in the eighth minute on a free kick from Miki Ness, before scoring five straight, including three in the first half.

Hayden Kaut recorded a brace, scoring in the 11th minute off a throw-in from Maya Kunkel, and again in the 63rd off an assist from Ellie Gilbert.

Abby Marcial also scored two goals, off an assist from Hannah Fay in the 29th minute, and another off an assist from Grace Pancake in the 77th. Dani Tupuola scored the final goal for the Tigers in the 37th minute off another Kunkel throw-in.

“We just weren't playing consistent enough to keep the ball from them,” Tigers assistant coach Chris Tarabochia said of the opening moments. “We did a mental reset to be able to control the game for the most part the rest of the way.”

The Tigers take on Ilwaco next at home on Wednesday.

