‘It Was a Save’: Barn Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House; Donations Accepted

Lewis County Fire District 5 firefighters use hoses to extinguish hot spots following a fire that collapsed a structure along John Road in rural Chehalis on Saturday.

Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal barn on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday.

The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson from Fire District 5, who said the circumstances were likely not suspicious. No people or animals were harmed due to the blaze.

“I’m just thankful for all our mutual aid help, our neighbors. It was a save,” Mahoney said.

Items inside the barn and the structure itself were destroyed, according to property owner Heather Sikel.

“It was our storage, family heirlooms, pictures, tools, equipment, feed. Everything,” she said, adding that her family of five and their animals have been severely affected by the incident.

Because metal burns so hot, Mahoney said, the side of the house saw partial melting damage but was not scorched. He said there was adequate defensible space — buffer zones without potential fuel — around the home.

“Had the guys not have gotten there as quick as they would have, it very likely would have ignited that. But they (the family) had plenty of distance that would have been required, it’s just a lot of heat,” Mahoney said.

Nearly an hour after crews arrived at the scene, firefighters were still moving the metal from the shop off the fire in order to prevent it from shielding in heat.

“At this point, I don’t even know what we need as this is all too overwhelming. The community has been amazing with contacting us to make sure we’re OK. We are safe and family is all safe with a home still standing,” Sikel wrote on Facebook Sunday.

With only minimal insurance on the structure, Sikel posted to Facebook on Sunday with a link to a GoFundMe, asking for donations to help them repair and replace what was lost. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3VfDsMw.