ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napavine, WA

‘It Was a Save’: Barn Fire Near Napavine Stopped Before Reaching House; Donations Accepted

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSvtz_0iUlYXWT00
Lewis County Fire District 5 firefighters use hoses to extinguish hot spots following a fire that collapsed a structure along John Road in rural Chehalis on Saturday.

Lewis County Fire Districts 1, 5 and 6 responded to a metal barn on fire near Napavine at around noon on Saturday.

The fire, in the 200 block of John Road in rural Chehalis, was contained within 45 minutes before touching the nearby house. Fire District 5 Chief Dan Mahoney said he has community mutual aid to thank for the quick and effective response.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation on Monday morning, according to a spokesperson from Fire District 5, who said the circumstances were likely not suspicious. No people or animals were harmed due to the blaze.

“I’m just thankful for all our mutual aid help, our neighbors. It was a save,” Mahoney said.

Items inside the barn and the structure itself were destroyed, according to property owner Heather Sikel.

“It was our storage, family heirlooms, pictures, tools, equipment, feed. Everything,” she said, adding that her family of five and their animals have been severely affected by the incident.

Because metal burns so hot, Mahoney said, the side of the house saw partial melting damage but was not scorched. He said there was adequate defensible space — buffer zones without potential fuel — around the home.

“Had the guys not have gotten there as quick as they would have, it very likely would have ignited that. But they (the family) had plenty of distance that would have been required, it’s just a lot of heat,” Mahoney said.

Nearly an hour after crews arrived at the scene, firefighters were still moving the metal from the shop off the fire in order to prevent it from shielding in heat.

“At this point, I don’t even know what we need as this is all too overwhelming. The community has been amazing with contacting us to make sure we’re OK. We are safe and family is all safe with a home still standing,” Sikel wrote on Facebook Sunday.

With only minimal insurance on the structure, Sikel posted to Facebook on Sunday with a link to a GoFundMe, asking for donations to help them repair and replace what was lost. To donate, visit https://bit.ly/3VfDsMw.

Comments / 0

Related
kptv.com

Fire displaces family of 5 in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A family of five was displaced Tuesday afternoon after their home caught fire, according to Longview Public Safety. Neighbors called 911 at about 4:30 p.m. to report flames coming out of a living room window on the 300 block of 29th Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find two-thirds of the house in flames.
LONGVIEW, WA
ghscanner.com

Structure Fire - 200 Block Old Wynoochee RD

This is a call catch up – from overnight incidents. We use our recorded call audio from our Alerts Subscribers, GHScanner App recorded audio. Grays Harbor Fire District 2 was dispatched to a possible structure in the 200 block of Old Wynoochee Rd around 315AM. First arriving fire truck advised fire venting from the roof. The fire was currently only in the attic and not spread to the rest of the home.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Chehalis, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Napavine, WA
City
Chehalis, WA
Lewis County, WA
Accidents
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities

When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident

An Aberdeen man died when he ran his motorcycle into a dump truck. In their report, the Washington State Patrol states that 76-year-old William Meeks, of Aberdeen, was on his 2003 Harley Davidson behind a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck on SR 105 at the Westport Y, both traveling south. As...
ABERDEEN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barn Fire#Accident
Chronicle

Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Westport

An Aberdeen man died Tuesday afternoon following a crash involving his motorcycle and a dump truck near Westport. William Everett Meeks, 76 was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson southbound on Highway 105. Meeks attempted to go around the dump truck in the right shoulder as the dump truck, driven by a 37-year-old Washington man, was taking a right turn. The motorcycle struck the dump truck, totalling the motorcycle and resulting in Meeks' death, according to a Washington State Patrol report.
WESTPORT, WA
ghscanner.com

Motorcyclist Killed After Colliding With Dump Truck On SR 105 Tuesday

The Washington State Patrol says that a 76-year-old Aberdeen man (name withheld pending next of kin notification) was killed in a motorcycle verses dump truck collision near Westport Tuesday afternoon. The collision occurred on State Route 105 at south Montesano Street (Westport Y) at 3:07 PM on October 11th, 2022.
WESTPORT, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Chehalis City Council Roundup: Electric Vehicle Charging Lot Expansion, Extending Latecomer Agreement and Fire Awareness

The most significant agenda items discussed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Chehalis City Council were adding more electric vehicle (EV) charging by the airport, extending a latecomer agreement for a local resident and making a declaration for Fire Prevention Week. More EV Charging. The city council approved a...
CHEHALIS, WA
KING-5

Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm

A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
YELM, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
Chronicle

Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday

A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
ROCHESTER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
377
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy