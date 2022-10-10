Ghost Tours Coming to the Lewis County Historical Museum

Members of South Sound Paranormal Research watch live video feed from infrared cameras placed in strategic locations during a paranormal investigation at the Lewis County Historical Museum in 2015.

The South Sound Paranormal Research Team will be at the Lewis County Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 15, to lead anyone brave enough to attend through a guided museum tour.

This tour will feature ghostly stories of museum-goers throughout the years and a tour of the attic where electronic voice phenomenon and video evidence of paranormal activity has been documented, according to the museum.

According to previous Chronicle reporting, the museum has a long history of haunted happenings, including a notorious event in which a woman, dressed in Victorian-era clothing, approached a museum employee asking for a train. The employee informed the woman that the building was no longer a train station and hadn’t been for years so there was no train to catch.

The woman thanked the employee, walked off and vanished.

There will be three tours, with starts at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The ticket price is $20. Tickets for the 6 p.m. show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CqbG7h. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ekJydT and tickets for the final show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CJhVVl.

Only those 13 and older will be allowed to take the tour, and guests are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and ghost hunting equipment if they desire. Following the end of the tour, the South Sound Paranormal Research Team will hold a presentation featuring evidence they’ve collected in the past.

With the exception of the attic portion, the tour will be ADA compliant. The Lewis County Historical Museum is located at 599 NW Front St. in Chehalis.