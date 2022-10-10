ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Ghost Tours Coming to the Lewis County Historical Museum

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lCKYt_0iUlYHe500
Members of South Sound Paranormal Research watch live video feed from infrared cameras placed in strategic locations during a paranormal investigation at the Lewis County Historical Museum in 2015.

The South Sound Paranormal Research Team will be at the Lewis County Historical Museum on Saturday, Oct. 15, to lead anyone brave enough to attend through a guided museum tour.

This tour will feature ghostly stories of museum-goers throughout the years and a tour of the attic where electronic voice phenomenon and video evidence of paranormal activity has been documented, according to the museum.

According to previous Chronicle reporting, the museum has a long history of haunted happenings, including a notorious event in which a woman, dressed in Victorian-era clothing, approached a museum employee asking for a train. The employee informed the woman that the building was no longer a train station and hadn’t been for years so there was no train to catch.

The woman thanked the employee, walked off and vanished.

There will be three tours, with starts at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The ticket price is $20. Tickets for the 6 p.m. show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CqbG7h. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3ekJydT and tickets for the final show can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3CJhVVl.

Only those 13 and older will be allowed to take the tour, and guests are encouraged to bring their own flashlights and ghost hunting equipment if they desire. Following the end of the tour, the South Sound Paranormal Research Team will hold a presentation featuring evidence they’ve collected in the past.

With the exception of the attic portion, the tour will be ADA compliant. The Lewis County Historical Museum is located at 599 NW Front St. in Chehalis.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities

When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Celebration of glass art returns to the Puget Sound this week

SEATTLE — There’s nothing like seeing art being made at 2,000 degrees, and this week the nation’s premiere glass art event is back in the Puget Sound. "Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience" is a four day event including exclusive studio tours, special gallery exhibitions, glass blowing demonstrations and hands-on opportunities. There are more than 70 free and ticketed events, from Tacoma to Everett.
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Onion Ring Lovers, Unite

Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chehalis, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Entertainment
KING-5

Glass pumpkin season is a time to celebrate for collectors

TACOMA, Wash. — Not all pumpkins are meant for carving. Some are meant to be just a bit more permanent and handled with care. A treasured Northwest tradition, nearly three decades in the making, glass pumpkin patches offer shoppers hundred of choices in all shapes, sizes and colors. Each...
TACOMA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Chehalis City Council Roundup: Electric Vehicle Charging Lot Expansion, Extending Latecomer Agreement and Fire Awareness

The most significant agenda items discussed during Monday’s regular meeting of the Chehalis City Council were adding more electric vehicle (EV) charging by the airport, extending a latecomer agreement for a local resident and making a declaration for Fire Prevention Week. More EV Charging. The city council approved a...
CHEHALIS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Hunting
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
ghscanner.com

Structure Fire - 200 Block Old Wynoochee RD

This is a call catch up – from overnight incidents. We use our recorded call audio from our Alerts Subscribers, GHScanner App recorded audio. Grays Harbor Fire District 2 was dispatched to a possible structure in the 200 block of Old Wynoochee Rd around 315AM. First arriving fire truck advised fire venting from the roof. The fire was currently only in the attic and not spread to the rest of the home.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Man dies at Point Defiance trying to escape tide coming in

TACOMA, Wash. - A 42-year-old man was killed after trying to escape the tide coming in at Point Defiance Park on Sunday. According to police, a woman and her husband were walking on the beach under the Dalco Passage viewpoint around 4:11 p.m. when the tide started coming in. The pair became separated.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Ecology fines Tacoma waste company $37,000

TACOMA, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Ecology has fined Clean Earth Specialty Waste Solutions, a Tacoma based company, $37,000 for allowing a storage container to leak corrosive waste. According to a press release, the Department of Ecology found that in August of 2021 a metal galvanizing company in Seattle...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday

A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
ROCHESTER, WA
KING-5

Aerials: Brush fire in Yelm

A brush fire broke out Wednesday off SR 507 in Yelm. A few houses were evacuated, but fire is now contained, East Thurston Co fire chief says.
YELM, WA
KXRO.com

Aberdeen man dies in motorcycle vs dump truck accident

An Aberdeen man died when he ran his motorcycle into a dump truck. In their report, the Washington State Patrol states that 76-year-old William Meeks, of Aberdeen, was on his 2003 Harley Davidson behind a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck on SR 105 at the Westport Y, both traveling south. As...
ABERDEEN, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
377
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy