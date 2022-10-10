Dinner to Raise Funds For W.F. West Sports Scheduled for Oct. 22
The Bearcat Booster Club is hosting a dinner with a live and silent auction to support W.F. West High School sports on Oct. 22.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. while the dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. The live auction will begin at 7 p.m.
The dinner will be held at the Lewis and Clark Event Center at 117 W. Magnolia St. in Centralia.
Learn more on the club's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/855493811216245/
