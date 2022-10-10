ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Powerful Teaching and Learning: How Teaching Was Revolutionized in the Chehalis School District

By Matthew Zylstra / matthew@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nq5IY_0iUlXyCB00
Leslie Pagel smiles as students in her first grade class use problem solving skills to answer questions on a worksheet during class on Friday at James W. Lintott Elementary in Chehalis.

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. Read the previous installment here.

When Duane Baker started working with the Chehalis School District in 2013, he found a district that was lacking in weaknesses and full of ambition.

“They seemed like a learning organization that wanted to see, ‘Where are we now and how can we get better?’” said Baker, the founder of the Baker Evaluation Research Consulting (BERC) Group, an educational consulting firm hired by the Chehalis Foundation to investigate ways to financially support the district in an efficient manner.

Baker was brought on as part of the district’s Student Achievement Initiative, an effort to improve student outcomes in higher education and employment.

“(My next impression was) I started to realize it wasn’t just a school district, but a partnership within the community,” Baker said, referring to the relationship between the school district and the Chehalis Foundation. “It is unusual. They (schools) don’t always have the community of people coming together and working.”

According to Baker, usually when a foundation comes to a school district, it wants to dictate activities rather than working with the district to help achieve the educators’ goals.

“In this case, there’s a pretty special relationship between the foundation and the district … It seemed pretty clear from the beginning the foundation wanted to come along as a partner,” Baker said.

The origins of Chehalis’ relationship with the BERC Group go back to 2012, when Orin Smith, a W.F. West High School graduate and former CEO of Starbucks, and other members of his family became involved in the initiative. The Chehalis Foundation originally reached out to the Smiths as part of an effort to raise funds for the district’s science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. According to J. Vander Stoep, a member of the Chehalis Foundation who has since been elected to the Chehalis School Board, the Smiths became interested in ways to support the district beyond STEM and wanted to know how money could be effectively spent to help all students.

“They were impressed but started asking about other students,” said Vander Stoep. “At the time Orin was on the University of Washington Board of Regents … (He) asked the dean what the best (educational) consulting firm in the country was.”

The dean told Smith about the BERC Group. After an application process involving two other consulting firms, the BERC Group was selected to work with the district in 2013.

Vander Stoep said the BERC Group came to the district “extremely experienced,” having already worked with more than 100 school districts around the country.

“I think they were kind of pleased to be brought into a district that wasn’t failing,” Vander Stoep said. “I’m positive they themselves had been through a lot of trial and error, so by the time they got here, they knew what they were doing.”

When Baker first arrived at the district, he found a district focused on its students.

“They had really good leadership and people who are visionaries who wanted student achievement to be at the forefront,” Baker said. “Really wanted as many as possible to go to college or jump into a career.”

The foundation and district originally wanted to examine scholarships as a means for improving student outcomes, Baker said. He told the district there was already plenty of money available for scholarships, pointing out more than half of students in Washington state already qualify for the College Bound scholarship. In his experience, Baker said student success in postsecondary education is based on educational support rather than finances.

Instead, Baker emphasized teaching methods as a way to improve student outcomes, referring to what he calls “powerful teaching and learning.”

Originally, Baker said the focus was on college readiness, but that soon expanded into preparing young learners for college and careers alike.

Baker said students needed to be college aware, eligible and prepared, whether that be emotionally, socially or academically, if the district was going to ensure they were ready for higher education and well-paying careers.

“Under that umbrella, we began working on powerful teaching and learning,” Baker said.

The method refers to teaching techniques that utilize modern research to maximize student learning.

“(The BERC Group) talks about powerful teaching and learning and in a nutshell that’s moving away from the old method of learning to a more engaged class, more back and forth with the teacher, more engaged with the class and solving problems,” Vander Stoep said.

The BERC Group determines what teaching methods should be included in powerful teaching and learning by examining what teaching habits are compatible with brain science.

According to Chehalis Middle School Principal Chris Simpson, all staff were trained in what modern brain science said about student learning.

“(Staff) learned about how the brain learns, what things fire neurons,” said Simpson. “(The BERC Group) emphasized the kinesthetic things and the hands-on activities. We learned how important it is for students to talk about what they are learning.”

Simpson says data created by the BERC Group has been valuable in figuring out which areas of teaching need to be worked on to ensure student success.

In examining brain research, the BERC Group identified four essential pieces to student engagement defined as: “ready to learn,” which refers to the classroom environment; “what to learn,” which refers to learning targets; “talk to learn,” where students talk to each other about class what they’re learning; and “model to learn,” referring to modal sensory learning.

“We defined the key habits that are either aligned with how the brain works or not how the brain works,” Baker said.

When the BERC Group examined Chehalis classrooms, they found a system that, while strong, was not utilizing scientifically-backed teaching strategies shown to be effective at helping students learn. Vander Stoep said the group found about 30% of classrooms already displaying the methods while about 70% using more traditional lecture models. The group studied each class in the district for this modeling.

Today, teachers can see the changes in students brought about by the new methods.

“Oh absolutely,” said Leslie Pagel, a first grade teacher at James Lintott Elementary school, when asked if students’ academic success had improved since the BERC Group’s methods were implemented. According to Pagel, teaching methods changed significantly after the district began consulting with the BERC Group.

“We do a lot of turn and talk, partner share, we encourage (the students) to ask and answer questions with each other as opposed to just student-to-teacher interaction. We promote student-to-student interactions,” Pagel said. “Before BERC, I think teachers utilized these strategies to some extent, after the BERC Group we became far more intentional. We wrote them into our lesson plans. We practiced with each other. ”

Pagel said what had once been a very teacher focused education has moved in a more student focused direction.

“There are times where I think of myself far more as a facilitator as opposed to a teacher in the room, and I’ve heard other staff say the same thing,” Pagel said.

The changes to teaching methods can even be found in classrooms that already stray from traditional lecture models, such as P.E., where teachers at elementary schools have begun incorporating activities to keep brains engaged.

“Even in P.E. in elementary school you were engaging in components of the activity and talking about them even if they weren’t actively engaging,” said Rachel Dorsey, principal at Orin Smith Elementary. “It reengages the brian into what you’re learning.”

According to Pagel, the way teachers have interacted with one another has changed as well, as teachers have become more comfortable discussing their teaching.

“In our building, the trust level went up,” Pagel said. “We would teach a lesson to a group of teachers, math, science, language arts. We’d talk about it, we’d share strategies, we’d ask for help.”

Similar feelings shared by teachers at other schools in the district.

“It was all about trying to get us teachers to challenge our thinking on how to reach kids today. Kind of moving from the old style of teaching to one that’s more kid-learning friendly,” said Rob Sande, a social studies teacher at W.F. West High School.

According to Sande, “turn and talk,” which Sande said was the beginning of the powerful teaching and learning changes brought by the BERC Group.

“We were told ‘A student should never leave your class without a turn and talk,’” said Sande, who believes the turn and talk method has been helpful in improving understanding classroom content, including for teachers.

“I think it’s more interesting for them to talk to their neighbors. They’re able to bring out insight that a teacher wouldn't necessarily see,” said Sande. “And kids like to talk.”

According to Sande, teachers have been open to the new ways of thinking brought by the BERC Group and the longer teachers use powerful teaching and learning methods, the more comfortable students become with the practices.

“It started in elementary school, so when they get up here (to the high school) they’re already used to it,” Sande said. “I think the more used to it, the better it’s going to be for them and better for learning together.”

District administrators have also noticed the impact the changes brought by the BERC Group have had.

“When we initially started, there was a saying, ‘looking and finding ways to encourage students to turn and talk to one another ...’ The improvements that we saw were fast and dramatic,” said Trisha Smith, who was principal of R.E. Bennett Elementary at the time of the BERC Group began working with the school district and who now serves as assistant superintendent. “They would come in (to R.E. Bennett) and measure our school. We were fairly average when we first started and then we improved.”

According to Trisha Smith, when the BERC Group came to the school district, they engaged in district wide data collection which it then used to provide feedback on teaching methods.

Trisha Smith remembers staff were initially skeptical of the recommendations made by the BERC Group but eventually opened up to the new teaching style out of a desire to do what was best for students.

Simpson recalled a similar skepticism among teachers at Chehalis Middle School, but said those concerns were allayed when the process was more clearly explained.

“Initially some teachers were concerned because it (feels like) an evaluation,” Simpson said. “But it's not for that purpose, it’s about feedback. It’s not an evaluation, it doesn't affect your job … it just gives us data.”

One way teachers learned to use the powerful teaching and learning techniques the BERC Group advocated for was through learning walks, where teachers would visit other classrooms within and outside the district and then share observations with each other.

Learning walks were a regular occurrence early on as the BERC Group began helping teachers improve their methods, with teachers continuing to use them today.

“We were required to do a learning walk once or twice each semester and new teachers probably did it at least three times a semester,” Sande said.

After learning walks, teachers would often gather and compare their observations. Teachers would often even practice their new skills on each other, holding practice classes where they would teach each other while testing their newly learned methods.

“As a principal it was amazing because you’d have teachers standing up (and helping their peers),” Trisha Smith said. “When teachers lead that work it’s about peers working with one another and it’s collaborative. You’re more willing to share with each other.”

According to Trisha Smith, one administrator who’s played a major role in learning walks has been Dorsey.

In Dorsey’s view, learning walks offer teachers a chance to learn from one another by seeing first hand what works and what doesn’t when it comes to teaching students.

“We experience things on the learning walk so we learn that too and build each other’s expertise,” Dorsey said.

According to Dorsey, the new learning methods brought by the BERC Group have been effective at improving teaching quality, citing one experienced former teacher who called their training with the BERC Group “the best professional development I’ve ever had.”

Dorsey, who was a teacher at the Chehalis Middle School at the time the BERC Group first began working with the district, recalled what it was like when district administrators announced their partnership with Baker and his firm.

Building off of learning walks, Dorsey said each building in the district has its own instructional learning team. These teams use a “train the trainer” model, in which a group of teachers is trained to continue training their peers.

The use of instructional learning teams helps shine a light on what is perhaps the key to the successful implementation of the changes to teaching methods brought about by the BERC Group: the teachers.

If not for the willingness of teachers to adapt to new information and change their methods, the success of the Student Achievement Initiative in meeting the district’s goals on graduation rates and attainment in higher education would have been unlikely.

One school district official, W.F. West Principal Bob Walters, summed up the role played by the district’s teachers the best.

“The key ingredient for the SAI has been teachers willing to take risks and try new things,” said Walters. “(As well as) unprecedented community support and district support to do great things for students.”

•••

Achieving Success is the title of a new, ongoing series of stories focused on the Chehalis School District and its Student Achievement Initiative. Look for more installments in upcoming editions of The Chronicle. The series will be compiled at chronline.com. Reporter Matthew Zylstra is a W.F. West High School graduate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia College Graduate Writes Book Combining History, Greek Mythology

When Cole Collins was assigned a five-page essay to write for his English 102 class at Centralia College last year, he didn’t expect to write the outline for a book. But after he received an A grade on his essay and positive feedback from even professional writers, he began to gradually expand on his paper, ultimately writing a 68-page book titled “Greed.”
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park

The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
CENTRALIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Here’s what is causing network outage at health care giant with locations in Puget Sound

A new statement from a local health system’s parent company offered fresh details on the cyberattack that has kept its online systems down for more than a week. Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, of which Virginia Mason Franciscan Health properties in Pierce, King and Kitsap counties are a part, said in a statement posted Oct. 12 that a ransomware attack was to blame for a online network outage.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chehalis, WA
Local
Washington Education
Chehalis, WA
Education
thetacomaledger.com

Union contract negotiations come to an end

SEIU 925 has been in contract negotiations with the University since July, on Friday, those negotiations finally came to an end. After months of negotiations with the University of Washington, union members of SEIU 925 have come into agreement and voted to ratify a contract with the university. This contract will become effective July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2025.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School District#Linus K12#School Districts#High School#Postsecondary Education#Elementary Schools#The Chehalis Foundation
thejoltnews.com

The trend in dealing with homelessness is improving

So much in life is determined by the trend, and the direction we are heading in, and paying attention over time illuminates how we are doing. Climate change is like that; it happens very slowly, unlike the weather, and we need to track it for a while to see the change and direction it’s headed.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Starbucks
lynnwoodtimes.com

Washington State Fair concludes its 116th year, just in time for Oktoberfest

PUYALLUP—The Washington State Fair’s 2022 season came to a close Sunday, September 25 just a week before the fairgrounds reopened for Oktoberfest. The Washington State Fair, formerly the Puyallup Fair, is the largest annual single attraction in Washington State and one of the top ten largest fairs in the country attracting more than 1 million visitors a year since 1980.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Pierce County Exec. denies decision to remove E-Verify

After the Pierce County Council voted to remove E-Verify as a requirement for hiring contractors, the decision was vetoed by County Executive Bruce Dammeier, prompting a debate within the community on whether the program discriminates against legal immigrants or people of color. E-Verify is a free online program that verifies...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Drop Tight Contest with Monte

With David Dallaire leading the way once again, the Tenino boys golf team couldn’t quite get past Montesano at Oaksridge Golf Course in a 192-201 defeat Tuesday afternoon. Dallaire earned match medalist honors, carding a 41 which was five strokes ahead of the next competitor. Rounding out the Beaver...
TENINO, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Onion Ring Lovers, Unite

Whether you like your onion rings breaded or battered, cut thick or thin, extra crispy or dipped in ranch, ketchup, or house sauce — any way you slice it, rings are classic comfort food. We scouted the South Sound for several months looking for some of the tastiest onion rings around. This is where to go.
TACOMA, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
377
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy