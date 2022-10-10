Ballots to Be Mailed in Lewis County on Oct. 19

Neil Marsh looks on as Auditor Larry Grove locks an official ballot drop box on election day at the Lewis County Courthouse in Chehalis in August 2021.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 53,395 ballots will be mailed to all active registered voters within Lewis County.

Ballots should begin arriving in mailboxes the week of Oct. 24-28. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to seven to 10 days for delivery. If ballot packets have not been received by Oct. 28, voters may receive a replacement ballot by any of the following methods:

• Online: Go to www.votewa.gov, log in and select “My Ballot” then “Online Ballot” to print your replacement ballot packet;

• Call: 360-740-1164, 360-740-1278 or toll free within Lewis County at 1-800-562-6130 ext. 1164 or ext. 1278;

• In-person: 351 NW North St., Chehalis, WA 98532, Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.