Northwest Wind Symphony musicians perform during a previous concert in this Chronicle file photo.

The Northwest Wind Symphony will perform a “Celebrate Sousa” concert on Oct. 15.

The concert will be held at the Corbet Theatre on the Centralia College campus at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for general admission and are available at Book ‘n’ Brush in Chehalis. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the concert.

For more information, visit http://www.northwestwindsymphony.org/.