ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

Riverside Fire Authority Hosts Mass Casualty Training Exercise for Lewis County Responders

By Isabel Vander Stoep / isabel@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOVSO_0iUlXq8N00
The flight crew from the University of Washington Medicine's transport helicopter goes over mass casualty landing zone procedures with emergency responders from various agencies across Lewis County at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds for a mass-casualty training event on Saturday.

First responders across Lewis County were invited to a mass casualty incident training exercise hosted at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds on Saturday.

According to the county’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management Ross McDowell, the event saw a good response from EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement.

“I like how they did it,” he said. “The first two hours were spent training on the plan, then they walked you through the plan itself, physically walked you through.”

Put on by Riverside Fire Authority, the event also included students from Civil Air Patrol and Centralia’s Theater of Arts Discipline who acted as deceased or injured patients.

Shay Goff, a senior emergency services instructor for Lewis County a firefighter/paramedic for Riverside Fire Authority was the lead educator for Saturday’s event. He said right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a committee was formed to create a countywide mass casualty incident plan that came out to 81 pages. Though firesponders from Pe Ell to Packwood have been trained on the plan through online modules, Goff said Saturday’s event was the first joint effort to practice as a group in person.

About 110 people attended. Riverside planned for about 150. With a chuckle, Goff blamed the Mariners making the playoffs as a likely cause behind lower-than-expected attendance.

“This is our first time implementing the plan and getting it out to the masses,” he said, adding later, “The only way we can really get everybody on the same page is to have that in-person training. Our hope is that we’ll be able to do this more in the future.”

The plan includes three levels of incidents, with level one including up to seven people injured, Goff said, level two having between seven and 12 patients and a level three incident being anything with more than 13 injured.

“(The plan includes) any incident that overwhelms your emergency response. You could have one with 10 or with 50 people, it just overwhelms whatever you can’t handle with your own local resources,” McDowell said.

Level two or three incidents, Goff said, would likely require calling for out-of-county help.

The training itself was on an incident with 13 patients. After studying the plan, crews used the fairgrounds as an incident command area, breaking teams up into staging, triage, transport, incident command and other jobs. The injured were then identified into color categories: red, meaning severely injured and requiring immediate attention; yellow for moderate injuries that need attention soon; green indicating slight injuries on a responsive patient who can still walk; gray, where a patient is likely to die soon; and black, signaling they are deceased.

McDowell said triage teams identify patients by color and move them to ambulances in order of red, yellow and green while gray and black are not moved. The Lewis County Coroner was also a part of the exercise for this purpose.

Goff said Riverside is the leading agency for fire and rescue in the county as it receives the most calls and resources, thus it was leading the charge on Saturday’s training.

“It was a joint effort through DEM (emergency management). Erika Katt (DEM planner) was the individual who was able to put the actors in place. She went through that group and some Civil Air Patrol. Couldn’t have done it without them,” Goff said, adding later, “I hope everybody got a lot out of it.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
City
Pe Ell, WA
City
Packwood, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Riverside, WA
Lewis County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Centralia, WA
thurstontalk.com

Harbor Heights 55+ Living in Olympia Provides Active, Working Older Adults With Community, Comfort and Activities

When we think of a 55+ community, we may imagine a place without much energy or life. However, “rightsizing” to a smaller home after age 55 doesn’t always mean slowing down, especially at Harbor Heights. This apartment community in Olympia emphasizes and encourages active living through their amenities, social groups and internal events. Residents 55 or better who are not yet retired can take advantage of a comfortable, affordable, and easily maintainable living with other active, working older adults.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass#Emergency Management#Civil Air Patrol#Mariners
Chronicle

Teen Injured in Crash on Lincoln Creek Road on Thursday

A 16-year-old Rochester resident was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight for non-life threatening injuries following a vehicle accident on Lincoln Creek Road between Galvin and Rochester just before 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Galvin resident, was issued a criminal citation for...
ROCHESTER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Centralia City Council Roundup: A Housing Committee Update and Approval for IWW Memorial Plaque in Park

The Centralia City Council convened Tuesday night to conduct regular business, but the majority of discussion focused on an update from the city’s housing committee and approving the installation of a donated plaque from the International Workers of the World (IWW) commemorated to the union victims of the 1919 Centralia Tragedy.
CENTRALIA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Australian family flies to King County to search for missing uncle

According to the RPD, 68-year-old Stanley Haviland started experiencing symptoms of severe confusion while staying at a hotel in the SeaTac area. An ambulance took him to Valley Medical Center on Wednesday for treatment, and he was discharged from the hospital later that evening. He disappeared shortly after.
SEATAC, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma to clear downtown homeless camp on Friday after months of outreach

TACOMA, Wash — People who live and work near a homeless camp in downtown Tacoma claim it attracts crime and drugs, including people using drugs in front of a nearby daycare. The city said after about a month of outreach, there are 10 remaining tents and about seven people living at the camp at S 5th St and S J Street. Neighbors have been complaining for some time and now the city of Tacoma posted a notice it will clear the rest of the camp later this week.
TACOMA, WA
firefighternation.com

A Sheep Wanders Into WA Fire Station. Now She has a Home and a Job Tending Grass

Angelica Relente – Puyallup Herald (Puyallup, Wash.) Oct. 9—Graham Fire & Rescue’s new lawn mower has a distinct feature: horns. Pat, a female sheep (ewe) with horns, has moved to Station 96 at 12827 224th St. E. She shares about two acres of land with her new fire goat roommates, Drip and Torch. Their mission is to take care of the fire station’s yard.
PUYALLUP, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Providence Centralia Hospital Settles Lawsuit With Former Employee After Allegedly Failing to Return Injured Employee to Work

Providence Centralia Hospital agreed last week to settle a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by a former employee who claimed Providence wrongfully discharged her after failing to accommodate her medical restrictions after she was injured on the job. The plaintiff, lifelong Centralia resident Lisa Gonia, worked as a pharmacy technician...
CENTRALIA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
2K+
Followers
377
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy