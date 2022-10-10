Centralia Outlets Mark Fire Prevention Week by Showing Student Artwork

Students from left, Cynthia, Anabelle, Jesse, and April pose for a photo alongside Kevin Anderson with Riverside Fire Authority as Fire Prevention Week celebrates 100 years.

The Centralia Outlets are celebrating the 100th year of Fire Prevention Week. The week to raise awareness for fire safety began Oct. 9 and lasts through Oct. 15.

The outlets are partnering with fire departments from around Lewis County while showing artwork from talented local grade school children emphasizing this year’s theme of “fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Awards for best posters were presented on Saturday. Artwork will be displayed through Oct. 15 in the gallery near the Polo Ralph Lauren and Eddie Bauer outlets.