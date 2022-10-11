(Westville, IN) - Complaints about mice at the prison in Westville are under investigation, according to Annie Goeller, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Correction. The investigation is in response to complaints from people like Tonya King, who said her loved one had told her some hair-raising stories about mice in his cell and elsewhere in prison since arriving there over a month ago.

WESTVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO