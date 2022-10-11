Read full article on original website
Michigan City Mayor Replacing Chief of Police
Complaints of Mice at Prison
(Westville, IN) - Complaints about mice at the prison in Westville are under investigation, according to Annie Goeller, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Correction. The investigation is in response to complaints from people like Tonya King, who said her loved one had told her some hair-raising stories about mice in his cell and elsewhere in prison since arriving there over a month ago.
Arrest in Cash Heist from ATM
Lori K. Burns
Lori K. Burns, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. Lori was born April 22, 1957, in La Porte, Indiana to James and Jean (Felton) New. On February 14, 1981, she married Darwin (Dude) Burns. Lori graduated from La Porte High School and went on to achieve...
Slicer Football Falls to Portage
(PORTAGE, INDIANA) - The La Porte football team traveled to Portage Friday, hoping to build on the momentum gained in last week’s 21-12 win over Michigan City. Instead, the Slicers struggled in all phases of the game, falling to Portage 28-6 in the wind and rain. There was no...
Shopping Spree with ATM Loot
(Michigan City, IN) - Charges are filed against a man accused of breaking into an ATM and taking over $55,000 in cash at Michigan City. Malik Bunch, 25, is charged in La Porte Superior Court 1 with Level 5 felony theft and Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief. According to court...
Trick or Treating at History Museum
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will have trick-or-treating. Admission into the museum is free for the Halloween candy giveaway. The trick-or-treating is scheduled for October 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Candy will be handed out inside the period rooms by a pioneer,...
Pauline Lucille Powell
Pauline Lucille Powell, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born on March 4, 1931 in La Porte, IN, to Frederick and Neva (Schweitzer) Steinfeldt. On June 6, 1953 in La Porte, she married Robert Powell, who survives. Also...
Cougars Upset Elkhart on Senior Night
(New Carlisle, IN) - After a rough loss last week to Class 6A juggernaut Penn for their first loss of the season, New Prairie would have hoped for an easier bounce-back opponent than tenth-ranked Elkhart. But the Cougars bounced back in a big way, dominating the Lions 35-7 Friday night at Amzie Miller Field.
