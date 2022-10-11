ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calypso Pay Merges With TheWatch to Build a Crypto-Native Fintech Ecosystem

Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, and TheWatch, a blockchain analytics platform, have merged to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. The combined company will be known as Calypso Group and led by current TheWatch CEO, Svyat Dorofeev. Calypso Group aims to bring modern fintech experience...
BUSINESS
coinchapter.com

Beware Bitcoin Bulls (For the US Dollar Might Hurt Y’all More in 2022)

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) struggled below $19,000 on Oct 13 after dropping nearly 6% in the previous week. Despite the hopes for the Bitcoin bottom, the bulls should expect more pain ahead for the flagship crypto, based on hedge funds betting on another horse in the race. Hedge...
CURRENCIES
coinchapter.com

Crypto as Medium of Exchange

The purpose of a currency is to serve as a medium of exchange. This means that it should be used to buy goods and services, which is what most people think about when they think about the monetary system. Currencies also act as a store of value, as gold does...
CURRENCIES
coinchapter.com

US inflation jumps 8.2% — stocks, Bitcoin (BTC) tank

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is out and sending shockwaves in the markets. Overall inflation in the United States jumped to 8.2% through September, more than the 8.1% expected by economists. Although it comes as a slight moderation from the 8.3% increase in the year through August, the rate remains high.
BUSINESS
coinchapter.com

Have Crypto Addiction? Go To This Scotland Manor

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion, sometimes bordering on obsession, that can turn into crypto addiction. The highly volatile crypto market requires constant vigilance and flexibility from traders, which drives some researchers to equate the process to gambling. Surprisingly enough,...
GAMBLING
coinchapter.com

3 reasons why Huobi Token (HT) crash incoming despite 100% price rally

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – HT, the in-house token of the Huobi exchange, traded at $7.15 ahead of the New York session after gaining an explosive rally that doubled the token’s price since Oct 2. HT surged after Tron founder Justin Sun announced his membership on Huobi’s global advisory board.
BUSINESS
coinchapter.com

Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecast: Start Of Another Decline Or Buy Opportunity?

Ether price is consolidating losses below the $1,400 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH/USD is trading in a major contracting triangle with current support at $1,250 on the daily chart. It could either nosedive below $1,250 or might start a fresh wave towards $1,500. Ethereum’s ETH remained in a bearish zone...
MARKETS
coinchapter.com

Ethereum Supply In Circulation Drops Significantly Since Oct 8

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The Ethereum ecosystem transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has not had the desired effect, as the network token has turned deflationary in the past five days. In detail, the Ethereum network has entered its most extended period of token deflation since the Merge. Data from...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
coinchapter.com

Analysts Sure Uniglo.io FOMO Caused By Asset-Backed Vault Similar to Uniswap And ApeCoin

A new Ethereum-based protocol Uniglo (GLO), has seen a massive influx of new investors participating in its presale. Analysts are confident this is because of its asset-backed vault, which is highly appealing to investors in the current climate. This FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is driving up GLO’s price, which, thanks to its dynamic pricing model, fluctuates depending on investor demand.
BUSINESS
coinchapter.com

KAVA Price Risks Crash of 80% Ahead of Liquid Mainnet launch

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Kava Network’s same-name utility token price held on to a support at $1.4 after flatlining since mid-September. As a result, it traded at $1.45 in the European hours on Oct 12. However, the digital asset risked losing over 80% of its valuation ‘sell the news’ style, supported by a bearish setup.
STOCKS
coinchapter.com

Cardano (ADA) risks a 70% drop amid Daedalus 5.1.0 updates

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cardano (ADA) traded at $0.37 after a Bitcoin-copycat week. While Daedalus mainnet 5.1.0 introduced new upgrades, ADA charted within a pattern dubbed the ‘descending triangle’ since June 2022, which could cost the digital asset nearly 70% of its valuation. ADA in a descending triangle.
MARKETS
coinchapter.com

Hackers Steal Over $115M From Mango Markets In a Day

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Decentralized Finance (Defi) protocols remain hot targets for exploiters. According to reports, hackers have stolen over $115 million daily in separate onslaughts. The majority of these stolen funds, over $100 million, come from Solana Defi Trading platform Mango Markets. Defi news portal The Defiant shared the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
coinchapter.com

ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Shows Signs of Bullish Reversal Vs Bitcoin

Ether price is currently consolidating losses below the 0.0700BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at 0.0660BTC on the daily chart. The price might start a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below 0.0630BTC. Ethereum’s ETH is consolidating above the 0.065BTC...
MARKETS
coinchapter.com

Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1

MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
STOCKS
coinchapter.com

CoinAgenda Global Adds Upland CEO Dirk Lueth and SingularityNET founder Ben Goertzel as Featured Speakers, Perkins Coie as Sponsor

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced Perkins Coie as a sponsor and speaker of the ninth annual CoinAgenda Global to be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23. Upland Co-founder and CEO, Dirk Lueth, and Founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Dr. Ben Goertzel have also been added as featured speakers. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments and offer discounted tickets for locals.
LAS VEGAS, NV

