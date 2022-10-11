Read full article on original website
coinchapter.com
Calypso Pay Merges With TheWatch to Build a Crypto-Native Fintech Ecosystem
Calypso Pay, an all-in-one crypto processing & acquiring platform, and TheWatch, a blockchain analytics platform, have merged to build a crypto-native fintech ecosystem for businesses. The combined company will be known as Calypso Group and led by current TheWatch CEO, Svyat Dorofeev. Calypso Group aims to bring modern fintech experience...
coinchapter.com
Beware Bitcoin Bulls (For the US Dollar Might Hurt Y’all More in 2022)
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin (BTC) struggled below $19,000 on Oct 13 after dropping nearly 6% in the previous week. Despite the hopes for the Bitcoin bottom, the bulls should expect more pain ahead for the flagship crypto, based on hedge funds betting on another horse in the race. Hedge...
coinchapter.com
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Kusama (KSM), Algorand (ALGO), Harmony (ONE), BitTorrent (BTT), Internet Computer (ICP)
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The latest CPI report exacerbated the crypto market’s selloff incentive and could send digital assets downward. Here are several cryptocurrencies that mimicked Bitcoin’s price action and eyed more losses ahead. #1 Kusama (KSM) Polkadot’s canary network Kusama (KSM) traded at $41 on Oct 14,...
coinchapter.com
Blockchain.com Gets License From Singapore, Uniglo.io Asian Marketing Timing Couldn’t Be Better
The crypto exchange Blockchain.com, based in London, has been pre-approved a ‘Digital Payment Token’ license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), as first reported by Reuters. This comes as good news for the exchange that has also recently received similar approval to operate in Dubai. Of the...
coinchapter.com
Crypto as Medium of Exchange
The purpose of a currency is to serve as a medium of exchange. This means that it should be used to buy goods and services, which is what most people think about when they think about the monetary system. Currencies also act as a store of value, as gold does...
coinchapter.com
Earn With Oryen 90% Fixed APY, While Bitcoin And Cardano Struggling With Market Conditions
Market conditions are choppy. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have broken below June lows. The macroeconomic situation gets uglier and with Bitcoin’s coupling to traditional markets it, looks like more pain is on the way. Will Bitcoin go on to set another low?. Investors wait...
coinchapter.com
US inflation jumps 8.2% — stocks, Bitcoin (BTC) tank
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is out and sending shockwaves in the markets. Overall inflation in the United States jumped to 8.2% through September, more than the 8.1% expected by economists. Although it comes as a slight moderation from the 8.3% increase in the year through August, the rate remains high.
coinchapter.com
Have Crypto Addiction? Go To This Scotland Manor
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion, sometimes bordering on obsession, that can turn into crypto addiction. The highly volatile crypto market requires constant vigilance and flexibility from traders, which drives some researchers to equate the process to gambling. Surprisingly enough,...
coinchapter.com
3 reasons why Huobi Token (HT) crash incoming despite 100% price rally
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – HT, the in-house token of the Huobi exchange, traded at $7.15 ahead of the New York session after gaining an explosive rally that doubled the token’s price since Oct 2. HT surged after Tron founder Justin Sun announced his membership on Huobi’s global advisory board.
coinchapter.com
Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecast: Start Of Another Decline Or Buy Opportunity?
Ether price is consolidating losses below the $1,400 and $1,500 resistance levels. ETH/USD is trading in a major contracting triangle with current support at $1,250 on the daily chart. It could either nosedive below $1,250 or might start a fresh wave towards $1,500. Ethereum’s ETH remained in a bearish zone...
coinchapter.com
Ethereum Supply In Circulation Drops Significantly Since Oct 8
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — The Ethereum ecosystem transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism has not had the desired effect, as the network token has turned deflationary in the past five days. In detail, the Ethereum network has entered its most extended period of token deflation since the Merge. Data from...
coinchapter.com
Analysts Sure Uniglo.io FOMO Caused By Asset-Backed Vault Similar to Uniswap And ApeCoin
A new Ethereum-based protocol Uniglo (GLO), has seen a massive influx of new investors participating in its presale. Analysts are confident this is because of its asset-backed vault, which is highly appealing to investors in the current climate. This FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) is driving up GLO’s price, which, thanks to its dynamic pricing model, fluctuates depending on investor demand.
coinchapter.com
KAVA Price Risks Crash of 80% Ahead of Liquid Mainnet launch
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Kava Network’s same-name utility token price held on to a support at $1.4 after flatlining since mid-September. As a result, it traded at $1.45 in the European hours on Oct 12. However, the digital asset risked losing over 80% of its valuation ‘sell the news’ style, supported by a bearish setup.
coinchapter.com
Cardano (ADA) risks a 70% drop amid Daedalus 5.1.0 updates
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cardano (ADA) traded at $0.37 after a Bitcoin-copycat week. While Daedalus mainnet 5.1.0 introduced new upgrades, ADA charted within a pattern dubbed the ‘descending triangle’ since June 2022, which could cost the digital asset nearly 70% of its valuation. ADA in a descending triangle.
coinchapter.com
Hedera (HBAR), RichQuack (QUACK), Kasta coin (KASTA), Litecoin (LTC), Apecoin (APE), Cardano(ADA) – Cryptocurrency Price Today
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The crypto market faced more headings in this weak, as traders brace for more losses ahead. Thus, unsurprisingly, many altcoins formed bearish patterns, copying Bitcoin (BTC). Here are several of them:. #1 Hedera (HBAR) Daily Price Chart. Hedera (HBAR) traded at $0.06 on Oct 13, after...
coinchapter.com
Hackers Steal Over $115M From Mango Markets In a Day
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Decentralized Finance (Defi) protocols remain hot targets for exploiters. According to reports, hackers have stolen over $115 million daily in separate onslaughts. The majority of these stolen funds, over $100 million, come from Solana Defi Trading platform Mango Markets. Defi news portal The Defiant shared the...
coinchapter.com
ETH/BTC: Ethereum Price Shows Signs of Bullish Reversal Vs Bitcoin
Ether price is currently consolidating losses below the 0.0700BTC resistance zone. ETH/BTC is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at 0.0660BTC on the daily chart. The price might start a fresh increase unless there is a clear move below 0.0630BTC. Ethereum’s ETH is consolidating above the 0.065BTC...
coinchapter.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction: 10% Pump Could Take It To $1
MATIC price started a major increase from the $0.720 support zone. It is approaching a major bearish trend line with resistance near $0.820 on the 4-hours chart. The price could rally further if there is a clear move above $0.820 and $0.850. Polygon’s MATIC is up over 10% and trading...
coinchapter.com
CoinAgenda Global Adds Upland CEO Dirk Lueth and SingularityNET founder Ben Goertzel as Featured Speakers, Perkins Coie as Sponsor
CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014, and BitAngels, the leading network of bitcoin and blockchain investors, today announced Perkins Coie as a sponsor and speaker of the ninth annual CoinAgenda Global to be held at Circa Resort in Las Vegas on October 21-23. Upland Co-founder and CEO, Dirk Lueth, and Founder and CEO of SingularityNET, Dr. Ben Goertzel have also been added as featured speakers. Tickets are available on the event page. Tickets provide a VIP experience for all attendees, with access to sessions, networking, and exclusive parties. CoinAgenda will accept crypto payments and offer discounted tickets for locals.
