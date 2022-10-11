ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

This Dyson airwrap dupe changed my hair game and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is here, just three months after the retailer’s Prime Day event, and it’s brimming with stellar discounts across tech, home appliances, Apple products and more.One product that sale shoppers always seek is the coveted Dyson airwrap. The sad news is that the IndyBest team has yet to find a Prime Early Access Sale deal on the bestselling tool, but I have found the next best thing. When it launched in 2018, Dyson’s airwrap rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs thanks to its multi-purpose design – despite its hefty £500 price tag. Allowing you...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best PC accessory deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event

The Verge Guide to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. All of the deals on display during Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale give us a chance to highlight some cool accessories that typically won’t find their way into our regular deals roundups. Yes, we know that we’ve already got a roundup of the best gaming deals of Prime’s Early Access Sale, but this one is explicitly for the best discounts we could find on PC accessories. That means we’re not just looking at mice and keyboards, but we’re diving into motherboards, water coolers, and graphics cards, too.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Camping#Brass#Sports Outdoors Deals#Lifestraw#Vacuum Insulated Thermos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Autoblog

Best Amazon Prime Day October 2022 whole house and portable generator deals

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's Prime Early Access sale is finally here and it's offering tons of great savings! If you missed out on a new generator during the first Prime Day back in July, now is a great opportunity to pick one up at a discount. We'll be keeping this list updated throughout the event, so check back often! If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here.
SHOPPING
SPY

This All-Clad 5-Piece Cookware Set Is Just $100 During The Prime Early Access Sales Event

Here at SPY, we’re all about deals. And no one on the internet is a better purveyor of deals than Amazon. The e-commerce giant always has discounts on top-rated products, and their two-day Prime Early Access Sale event has brought even steeper discounts from some of our favorite brands. All-Clad is one of our favorite high-quality cookware brands that makes some of the best stuff available, including this hard anodized 5-piece set available for 50% off during the Prime Early Access Sale, a.k.a Prime Day 2.0. There are many Prime Day kitchen deals worth checking out, and many more are sure...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day: Aveeno’s daily moisturising body lotion is nearly half price

Amazon Prime Day is hotting up, and we’ve found scorching savings across all shopping sections – from gaming, TVs and tech, to home appliances, laptops, fitness and much more. You’d better be quick to bag a bargain, though, as the deals end at midnight tonight. Whether you’ve been browsing big-name brands like Shark, Simba, Apple and Nintendo, or fancy finding a surprise saving, our shopping experts have come across price drops on everything from AirPods and GHD straighteners to headphones and watches.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogIt’s not just electronics and larger, pricier purchases on sale, though – we’ve been keeping a keen...
SHOPPING
Android Police

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale live blog: The best deals you can get right now

Once upon a time, Amazon Prime Day was only once a year, usually in July, but the deals never stop, so why limit ourselves to one sales event? That was obviously Amazon's thinking when they announced the Prime Early Access Sale a few weeks ago — after months of rumors that the e-Commerce colossus was doubling up on Prime Day shopping holidays — with this also serving as an unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season. That's right, folks, "early Black Friday deals" start this week, because why wait for Halloween to be over?
MLB
TechRadar

Forget Black Friday: the Apple Watch 8 is on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day

If you were thinking about waiting till Black Friday to snag Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch on sale - think again. Amazon's October Prime Day sale has a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to $379 (was $429) (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've seen for the smartwatch and the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal you can snag today.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The best deals from Amazon’s October Prime Day you can still get

Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has come and gone, or so we thought. There are still plenty of solid deals to check out. The roundup that follows is a collection of all the best discounts left standing following the supposed closing of the latest Prime Day event. Many of the deals we’ve highlighted are still matching their best Prime Day prices, while others have rebounded slightly from the discounts we saw over the past couple of days but are still worthy of consideration.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy