Business Report: Causes of food price inflation
The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
Sending ‘snail mail’? Take advantage of new same-day delivery service with USPS
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The post office launched a new same-day delivery service in Hawaii on Thursday. It’s called USPS Connect. The company says it’s a dynamic suite of services to help any size business move forward. The new service debuted at 16 post offices across the state including...
Aiona and Green want to tame overtourism, but they don’t agree on how to do it
UH nursing programs receive $1.75 million to hire 39 clinical instructors. Amid spike in deadly overdoses, DEA issues alert about online fentanyl sales. “It’s certainly a time where we really have to take action." What The Tech?. What the Tech: Siri's new abilities and skills. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
2 quakes rattle Hawaii Island, prompt preparedness message as Mauna Loa unrest continues
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the larger quake came just 24 seconds before a 4.6-magnitude quake. Both were centered...
Here’s where bottled water is being distributed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Water distribution sites have been set up for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam military housing as a boil water advisory remains in effect. Water is being distributed at the Hickam Main Exchange parking lot near Burger King and the Main Navy Exchange parking. Both sites will offer bottled water through 8 p.m. on Friday.
15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
Head of Hawaii’s biggest public workers union blames bureaucracy for hiring shortages
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The leader of the state’s biggest public workers unions has heard enough, and he’s pushing back at officials who blame the unions for staff shortages in state and city government. There is widespread agreement that that essential city and state services, from sanitation to public...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather
Could more pop up storms and thunderstorms be coming our way?. More rain is heading our way and higher than norm humidity but relief is coming! Click on the video to learn when. :) Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:29 PM HST. |
Hawaii hospitals monitor spike in kids with respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii hospitals are seeing a spike in kids coming in with respiratory viruses. “We definitely are seeing a busier season,” said Dr. Jessica Kosut, division chief for pediatric hospitalists at Hawaii Pacific Health. “Like the rest of the country, we are seeing this early increase and with a little more severity.”
A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression
A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Light winds, that will be increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.
Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist
It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor
Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
Officials responding to major water main break near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
Boil water advisory issued for 90,000 users on Pearl Harbor-Hickam line following main breaks. The breaks have also forced the closure of schools and child development centers served by the line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A “major” water main break along Salt Lake Boulevard near Pearl City is impacting...
Boil water advisory issued for 90,000 users on Pearl Harbor-Hickam line following main breaks
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
After more than a decade, McKinley High celebrates return of theatre program
UH nursing programs receive $1.75 million to hire 39 clinical instructors. Aiona and Green want to tame overtourism, but they don’t agree on how to do it. The two also said pre-kindergarten should be offered for free in Hawaii. Amid spike in deadly overdoses, DEA issues alert about online...
For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Candidates for governor and lieutenant governor run as a team in the general election after separate campaigns in the primary, building that new relationship can be a challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. They...
Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.
Forecast: Humid again today with spotty showers, trade winds return tomorrow
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades return Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Drier air will move in by Saturday, which should make temperatures feel much cooler than the past few days. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.
