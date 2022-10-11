ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mickey Joseph gives brutally honest answer on Nebraska's defensive adjustments

Mickey Joseph has a chance to land the permanent head coaching job at Nebraska, and he’s only speaking facts. Damned anyone else’s feelings in the process. Joseph was asked on Tuesday about the defensive adjustments made by the Huskers since he was named interim head coach in place of Scott Frost. Joseph gave a brutally honest, yet fair assessment of the situation.
LINCOLN, NE
Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin

Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
MADISON, WI
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nebraska announces former Husker national champion joining radio broadcast, replacing Matt Davison

Cornhusker fans will hear a familiar voice in the Nebraska broadcasting booth. Former Husker national champion Damon Benning will be joining the team, taking the place of Matt Davison. Matt Davison will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison was also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
Jim Leonhard announces key offensive lineman was dismissed from Badgers program

Jim Leonhard told reporters Thursday that Badgers offensive lineman Logan Brown was dismissed from the program. It was not Brown’s decision to enter the transfer portal, per Leonhard. Brown announced he would be entering the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon. As for what the internal incident is, Leonhard would not...
MADISON, WI
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
IOWA CITY, IA
Why starting Noah Kim at quaterback could salavage Michgian State's season

Change isn’t always terrible. It’s scary but it has its perks. And maybe it’s something Michigan State must try at quarterback. Starter Payton Thorne admitted Tuesday that he’s been playing at less than 100 percent since Week 1’s win over Western Michigan. Last fall, mobility was a colossal part of his overall game en route to helping the Spartans finish 11-2. This year, it’s been compromised due to injuries.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ex-Buckeye player reportedly exposed Ohio State formations, schemes on website

One former Ohio State offensive lineman is reportedly banned from receiving media credentials at Ohio State. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, ex-Buckeye Kirk Barton and his associate — Ken Stickney, also known as “Nevadabuck” online — used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system.” The information gathered from that improper access was used to “[expose] team formations, schemes and personnel changes” on the website “Buckeye Scoop.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'

Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
LINCOLN, NE
Bret Bielema provides encouraging update on QB Tommy DeVito

Bret Bielema gave an encouraging update on Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito’s injury. DeVito suffered an ankle injury in the 1st quarter of last week’s win over Iowa. The injury subsequently left DeVito’s status in question for Week 7. The injury for DeVito to leave the game, which...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
3 B1G wideouts land on PFF's list of highest-graded WRs through Week 6

PFF has listed who they think are the top five wideouts in college football and three of the five are B1G players. Ohio State players Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka made the cut, and Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer, is also on this list. Harrison is clearly on his...
LINCOLN, NE

