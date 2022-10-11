ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

A look back at the Glades era: a time of glitz, glam and oppression

A 5.1-magnitude shook Hawaii Island on Friday morning, causing minor property damage in some areas and triggering a series of aftershocks that officials say could continue for days. 90,000 under boil water advisory following main breaks on Pearl-Harbor Hickam line. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A boil water advisory has...
ENVIRONMENT
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front to approach middle of next week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - Weekend outlook

Finally saying HELLO to our trade winds and feeling more comfortable. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Causes of food price inflation

The dollar is still getting stronger. Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. Business Report: UPS rolling out same-day delivery. 18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep....
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii State
Hawaii Elections
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

Light Winds, Spotty Showers and North Shore Waves

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First alert forecast: Another front will approach middle of next week and big north shore surf. Today: Light winds, that will be increasing and locally breezy northeasterly trade winds later today into Saturday, with winds turning toward the east and gradually weakening again on Sunday. A mostly dry and stable weather pattern is expected to develop over the weekend. Winds will trend weaker Monday and Tuesday as another front approaches, with mostly dry weather persisting.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Boil water advisory issued for 90,000 users on Pearl Harbor-Hickam line following main breaks

For governor candidates, building bond with running mate a necessary challenge. Hawaii’s primary elections create something like an old-fashioned arranged marriage of the governor and lieutenant governor candidates. Prosecutors: Former labor leader used union as ‘personal piggy bank’. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. His attorney claims the perks...
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Election State#The Hawaii Foodbank#Hawaiian#Boe#Board Of Education
hawaiinewsnow.com

Morning Beat: How Aiona and Green would communicate as governor

Buys Honolulu-based Distributors Inc. UH study: By 2035, half of world’s coral reefs faces major climate change threat, could die off. In just 13 years, half of the world’s coral reefs could permanently face “unsuitable conditions” if climate change continues, according to a new study by University of Hawaii researchers.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now JR Meteorologist

It is going to feel more comfortable this weekend but some passing windward and mauka showers will still come our way. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins - 9 PM evening weather. The winds have been coming in from the south at times, bringing up our humidity and also more pop up storms! It sure is warm! When will the trades return?
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feature films highlight Hawaiian history, Japanese cinema at this year’s HIFF

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all film lovers!. Grab a lawn chair, some blankets and watch movies under the stars to kick off the 42nd Annual Hawaii International Film Festival. Two “Made-in-Hawaii” feature films will open the film festival on the Great Lawn at Bishop Museum. Both films represent Hawaiian history...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
hawaiinewsnow.com

15 Hawaii airport websites breached as part of nationwide Russian hack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Office of Homeland Security said Hawaii Airport System websites were targeted by a Russia-based hacker group. It was part of the nationwide hack on U.S. airports that happened on Monday. The hacker group known as “Killnet” took control of the landing page for 15...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidates for governor accuse each other of inciting fear on hot-button issues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The candidates for governor are accusing each other of inciting fear and being misinformed on heated issues. As the front-runner, Democrat Josh Green has gotten aggressive on the abortion issue by attacking Republican Duke Aiona, who calls himself pro-life from conception to death but says he respects the law giving a woman a right to choose.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Humid again today with spotty showers, trade winds return tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with pockets of heavy rainfall through Thursday. Moderate trades return Friday afternoon. Windward areas could be showery at times this weekend, especially over the eastern half of the state, where increased moisture will likely linger. Drier air will move in by Saturday, which should make temperatures feel much cooler than the past few days. Trade winds will weaken again early next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rare collection of Hawaiiana from 1893 to go up for auction

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Here’s your chance to own a piece of history. A rare collection of Hawaiiana will be up for auction. The collection features a 12-foot long Royal Hawaiian Standard, which was flown over Queen Liliuokalani’s home, Washington Place, during the overthrow in 1893 of the Hawaiian monarchy.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Humid conditions persist with more possible thunderstorms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Expect humid conditions with periods of heavy rainfall through at least Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorm are possible, especially during afternoon hours. A front will move into the state Friday and Saturday, then stall out and dissipate over the central or eastern islands Sunday into early next week. This front will drive a return of moderate trade winds and more typical trade wind weather with lower humidity levels. At this time, there is still a bit of uncertainty regarding how showery it will be for the weekend.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy