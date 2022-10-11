ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hbsdealer.com

Generac brings hydrogen power to the home

Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FOREIGN POLICY
PYMNTS

FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
ECONOMY
Fast Company

These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops

A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
ELECTRONICS
Motley Fool

1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
pv-magazine-usa.com

Estimate your home solar potential with the Solar Calculator

More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar as energy bills and power outages are on the rise. Whether your goals are cost savings, more independence from the centralized energy grid, carbon emissions mitigation, or all of the above, it is a good idea to have an estimate of what your home’s solar project would look like before you begin gathering quotes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine

A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale

The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Major insurer cuts off oil companies

It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scaffoldmag.com

Dawsongroup adds six JCB Pothole Pros

Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
ECONOMY
disruptmagazine.com

28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry

The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
TRAVEL
Cruising World

Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalspec.com

Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor

The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
ELECTRONICS
Consumer Reports.org

Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?

It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
CARS
rigzone.com

Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field

German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?

One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
CARS

