hbsdealer.com
Generac brings hydrogen power to the home
Energy technology firm Generac and EODev, a French manufacturer of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell power generators, announced a distribution agreement: Generac will offer EODev’s GEH2 – a large-scale, zero- emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator – to the North American market. “Harnessing the power of hydrogen allows...
Ford, General Motors Shares Slide As 'Demand Destruction Seems Inevitable'
UBS analysts are turning less positive on the legacy automakers as demand destruction appears likely to pressure earnings in 2023. What To Know: UBS on Monday downgraded Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM, citing demand concerns and earnings risks in the face of a potential recession. UBS...
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
protocol.com
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
FTC Clears Field for Tractor Supply’s Orscheln Deal
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given Tractor Supply Company the go-ahead to close on its purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, the rural lifestyle retailer said. According to a Wednesday (Oct. 12) news release, the Tennessee-based chain will acquire 166 stores from Orscheln for approximately $320 million, before working capital adjustments.
Fast Company
These mini wind turbines are designed for rooftops
A typical wind turbine is massive—roughly as tall as the Statue of Liberty, with blades that stretch wider than a football field. (Some are even bigger, like a new offshore turbine from Siemens that has a 774-foot-wide rotor.) By contrast, a new 10-by-10 foot turbine is relatively tiny. And without moving blades, it isn’t immediately recognizable as wind energy tech.
New car prices expected to drop soon
New car prices are expected to start dropping soon – but thanks to rising interest rates, car loan payments will likely stay right where they are, experts say.
Motley Fool
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Estimate your home solar potential with the Solar Calculator
More and more homeowners are turning to rooftop solar as energy bills and power outages are on the rise. Whether your goals are cost savings, more independence from the centralized energy grid, carbon emissions mitigation, or all of the above, it is a good idea to have an estimate of what your home’s solar project would look like before you begin gathering quotes.
Retailers are gearing up for 'aggressive discounting' on electronics, cars, and more as they've stockpiled the most stuff to sell in 30 years, Morgan Stanley says
Americans' demand is cooling off and companies' inventories are booming. It's set to drive extraordinary holiday discounting, the bank said.
Wind power world record broken by ‘revolutionary’ turbine
A new design of wind turbine has broken the world record for the most amount of power generated in a 24-hour period.Siemens Gamesa said its 14-222 DD offshore prototype generated 359 megawatt-hours in just one day – enough to power 18,000 households or a Tesla Model 3 for more than a million miles.The renewable energy breakthrough was achieved using a set of “revolutionary” blades that are cast in a single piece of recyclable resin.The new turbine also features an increased rotor diameter that deliver more than 25 per cent more annual energy production than turbines currently on the market.“With...
rigzone.com
Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale
The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.
Grist
Major insurer cuts off oil companies
It’s Tuesday, October 11, and it’s about to get harder for oil companies to protect their assets. Climate activists looking to cut off the fossil fuel industry’s access to insurance celebrated last week: The world’s largest reinsurance company, Munich Re, announced new restrictions on its coverage of fossil fuel projects. (Reinsurance contracts cover primary insurers to help them spread their risks.)
scaffoldmag.com
Dawsongroup adds six JCB Pothole Pros
Dawsongroup, a rental company in the UK that specialises in long-term vehicles and equipment rental, has invested in six of JCB’s pothole fixing machines. The company, which provides a variety of self-drive units to the municipal and industrial sectors, added the new units to its fleet meet a rising demand from local authorities, which are trying to catch up on a reported nine years of road repairs with an estimated cost of £12.64 billion (€14.4 billion).
disruptmagazine.com
28-Year-Old Jason Haugen is Disrupting the RV Industry
The RV market is evolving as the demand for comfortable travel and accommodation vehicles increases. This has helped transform the industry’s outlook, with new trends taking over. In the previous year, more people have been pursuing the line of RV to save money, while even more want to achieve a lifestyle with more freedom of mobility. Considering the new and improved designs from different companies, including the Haugen RV Group, it has become easier to attain this feat.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
globalspec.com
Electrofit introduces its first electric crate motor
The first electric crate motor, the 100 kW CM100KW1, developed by U.K.-based Electrofit is a permanent synchronous magnet motor with a built-in inverter that significantly reduces cost and complexity of integration. The motor can be used to drive an existing gearbox directly or has the option of being connected to...
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
