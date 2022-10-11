Sen. Schumer pushes for extra $3.2 billion in fed funds to combat opioid crisis

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - After 539 opioid-related deaths since the beginning of last year in Erie County and the DEA announcing a rare public warning of "Rainbow Fentanyl," which has been found in Monroe County, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is pushing for billions in national funding to combat the opioid crisis.

Sen. Schumer is seeking a $3.2 billion dollar increase in federal funds to strengthen prevention, treatment and recovery efforts, as well as boosting law enforcement to stop drug traffickers.

"I'm pushing $3.2 billion to fight this fentanyl scourge in the upcoming budget, which we will vote on in the next few months. That $3.2 billion will bring the total federal funding pot to over $42 billion and Western New York and Buffalo can tap right into it," said the Senate Majority Leader.

According to the senator, this will give Erie County more funds to combat the pandemic-fueled increases in opioid addiction. Examples of boosted funds under this plan include $553 million for the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) Expansion Grant program, which funds organizations like BestSelf Behavioral Health, who help those overcoming addiction.

The funding also will include $106 million dollars for The Drug-Free Communities Support Program, which helps forms community-based coalitions across the country and $2 billion for the State Opioid Response Grants program, which helps fund several programs in Western New York, specifically Erie County opioid response initiative.

"It's a combined effort. There is the Buffalo Police, the Erie County Sheriff and the National DEA, so if they know that there's a whole bunch of fentanyl and rainbow fentanyl headed to Western New York, our local folks can be warned in advance. They can tell them what gangs might be selling this or what dealers and they can go after their arms here in Western New York and in Buffalo," Schumer says.

These funds will also increase life saving equipment to prevent overdoses, like NARCAN.

"We are seeing a lot of fentanyl spiked in cocaine and methamphetamine in our community," says Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein. "There is nothing that is safe, any drug that comes from anywhere other than a pharmacy. I think people have to assume that there is fentanyl in those drug and also remember that fentanyl kills. That is what is killing people, our community and we have confirmed that from the toxicology screens done at our Erie County Medical Examiner's Office. So Erie County's opioid epidemic task force continues to press ahead with prevention, treatment, awareness, and harm reduction initiatives."

Erie County Department of Health will provide NARCAN to anyone who requests it by texting 716-225-5473.

Kelly Dumas, COO of BestSelf Behavioral Health is reminding the public once again to continue to check candy from children that they receive on Halloween, "I just want to reiterate the importance of educating our children on the dangers of this rainbow fentanyl, educating them on the potential fatal risks. Halloween is upon us, so pay attention to the candy that your children are bringing home. If it doesn't look normal or something strange about it, throw it out. We are very grateful to have the senator here leading the charge to keep our children safe by keeping this deadly drug out of our community. Funding is vital to help stop the trafficking of this drug that has taken so many lives."

