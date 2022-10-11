Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Quinyon Mitchell Voted Ironman of NIU Game
TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Northern Illinois. Mitchell grabbed four interceptions against NIU, returning two for touchdowns in the 52-32 win in DeKalb. He collected three interceptions in the first half, the first of which he returned for a 25-yard pick six to put Toledo ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. He also returned his second interception for a touchdown, and his third pick came in the final seconds of the second quarter in NIU's end zone. Mitchell's final interception of the game came on Northern Illinois' opening drive of the second half.
utrockets.com
Toledo Visits Western Michigan for Pair of Matches this Weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio – After two straight weekends at home, the Toledo women's volleyball team heads to Kalamazoo this weekend to face Western Michigan for a pair of Mid-American Conference contests. The Rockets (12-5, 5-1 MAC) and Broncos (12-7, 4-3 MAC) will play on Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Saturday...
utrockets.com
Toledo Goes Toe-to-Toe with Nationally Ranked Programs in Friday’s Pre-Nationals Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's and women's cross country teams have spent the past two weeks preparing for this weekend's Pre-Nationals race, the Nuttycomb Wisconsin Invitational. The women will run a 6K, their first this season, and the men will run an 8K at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course in Madison, Wisc. against many of the top-30 ranked programs in the country.
utrockets.com
Toledo heads to Eastern Michigan, Hosts Miami this Week
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's soccer team will begin this week of competition on the road at Eastern Michigan Thursday afternoon before coming back home for a Sunday afternoon match vs. Miami (Ohio). Sunday's match will be streamed on ESPN3. Thursday, Oct. 13. at Eastern Michigan | Ypsilanti,...
utrockets.com
Rockets Clip Eagles, 2-1, For First Conference Win
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Sophomore Mia Leonetti and senior Morgan Otteson netted both goals for the Toledo women's soccer team in Thursday's 2-1 win over Eastern Michigan. The victory was the Rockets' first Mid-American Conference win this season. Toledo struck first with a goal from Mia Leonetti, her third this...
Central Catholic parent offers perspective on Whitmer football game shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio — Terry Awls grew up in Toledo and said although the city has changed in his time, that doesn't mean it's a place families can't be raised. "We've harped on stopping the gun violence here in our city and in our state and in our country," Awls said. We have to do a better job of that. It doesn't mean that Toledo's less safe than any other city. It really doesn't."
utrockets.com
Toledo Hosts Everybody vs. Cancer Invitational
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will host its second invitational of the fall season this weekend at Shadow Valley Tennis Club. The Everybody vs. Cancer Invitational will feature Toledo, Duquesne, IUPUI, Case Western, Marquette and Denison. "This is a huge weekend for us that will serve...
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Fall Ball with Exhibition Games this Weekend
Toledo, Ohio – The Toledo baseball team wraps up its fall ball schedule this weekend with a pair of exhibition contests at Scott Park. The Rockets will host the Ontario Royals on Friday and Oakland on Sunday, with both contests slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. Because the Royals...
utrockets.com
Jamie Tofte Nielsen's Second Straight Under-Par Round Leads Toledo at Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. – Junior Jamie Tofte Nielsen registered a second-straight under-par round on Tuesday to help the Toledo men's golf team finish 11th at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate. Nielsen fired a one-under par 71 today en route to a 19th-place tie in the individual standings at two-under par 214 on the par-72, 7,147-yard Blackthorn Club course.
13abc.com
T-Pain to perform Wednesday at UT’s Founder’s Day celebration
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that rhymed ‘mansion’ with ‘Wisconsin’ is performing at a free concert at Savage Arena as part of the University of Toledo’s Founder’s Day Celebration on Wednesday. T-Pain will take the stage after 9 p.m., following opening acts Distant...
13abc.com
Toledo police release 911 calls from shooting outside of Whitmer’s football stadium
Highlights from 13abc's debate with Ohio House District 41 candidates Nancy Larson & Josh Williams. 13abc's Josh Croup and The Blade's David Jacobs asked the candidates in Ohio's 41st House district about crime, abortion, Lake Erie, and more. UToledo celebrates Founder's Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. The University of Toledo...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Cleveland Heights man admits to role in car-boosting ring that swapped stolen Dodge Hellcats with crew in Detroit
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Cleveland Heights man on Thursday admitted to being part of a crew that stole high-end cars and swapped them with people from Detroit. Hakim Benjamin, 21, pleaded guilty in federal court in Akron to one count of conspiring to steal cars and one count of possessing a stolen car.
'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this. Police were called to Rogers...
utrockets.com
Tricks, Treats, & Dunks Set for Wednesday, Oct. 26
TOLEDO, Ohio – The University of Toledo will host its annual men's and women's basketball preview event "Tricks, Treats and Dunks," presented by UTMC, on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Savage Arena at 6:00 p.m. Admission is FREE. The evening will begin with trick-or-treating for kids from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at...
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
13abc.com
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in Toledo
WLS dedicated a portion of Alexis Road to honor Officer Brandon Stalker, a Whitmer High School graduate who was killed in the line of duty last year. Cooler and breezy to close out the week, with frost, freeze and a few flurries possible early next week. Dan Smith explains. Legislation...
13abc.com
'We Won't Black Down' bus tour rolled into the glass city
WTOL-TV
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
