TOLEDO, Ohio – Sophomore cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was voted "Ironman of the Game" for his performance in last Saturday's win over Northern Illinois. Mitchell grabbed four interceptions against NIU, returning two for touchdowns in the 52-32 win in DeKalb. He collected three interceptions in the first half, the first of which he returned for a 25-yard pick six to put Toledo ahead 14-0 in the first quarter. He also returned his second interception for a touchdown, and his third pick came in the final seconds of the second quarter in NIU's end zone. Mitchell's final interception of the game came on Northern Illinois' opening drive of the second half.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO