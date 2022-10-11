Read full article on original website
Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC
Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener
Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'
Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say
Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
Game time, channel announced for Michigan State’s Week 7 matchup with Wisconsin
Michigan State has announced the time and channel for its matchup when they host Wisconsin in Week 7. The Spartans and the Badgers will kick off Saturday at 4 pm ET on FOX. Both Michigan State and Wisconsin are off to rough starts midway through the season. After starting 2-0, the Spartans have dropped four consecutive games, with three of them being B1G games. Michigan State is coming off a 49-20 home loss to No. 3 Ohio State in Week 6.
Mickey Joseph says injured Husker TE 'won't play this year'
Mickey Joseph announced that Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone will not play this season as he will be recovering from an injury. There was hope that Fidone would be able to return to play at some point this season, but those hopes were dashed on Thursday. Fidone was dealing with a knee injury and missed Nebraska’s first 6 games of the season.
Dana Altman, Oregon hoops head coach, throws shade at Michigan entering 2022-23 season
Dana Altman is not waiting for the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season to throw some shade at Michigan. The head coach at Oregon addressed one topic regarding the Wolverines during a Monday press conference. Following a practice for the Ducks, Altman was asked if Michigan will ever be...
Ohio State safety announced as highest graded at position by PFF
Ohio State is on a tear once more. To no one’s surprise, players are being applauded for their work so far this season. Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom was named Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded safety at the midway point of the 2022 season. Ransom has been a consistent playmaker on the back end for new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles in coverage.
Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois
Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
Iowa OC Brian Ferentz Was Asked Blunt Question About Job Security
The Hawkeyes rank near the bottom of the country in almost every offensive category.
Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch
Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
Ohio State commits Will Smith, Arvell Reese make huge jumps into updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, Director of Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff are working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 20 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 4 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
Burying the Hatchet? Wisconsin shares image of Greg Gard, Juwan Howard together during B1G Media Days
Things tend to simmer down over time. That might be the case when it comes to Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. The pair took a picture together during B1G Basketball Media Days. Both Gard and Howard got into a heated argument during the closing...
Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska
Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
Mickey Joseph previews plans for Tommi Hill in Nebraska's Week 7 game
Mickey Joseph and Nebraska have a decision to make in Week 7. This particular decision comes down to how to utilize Tommi Hill moving forward. A 4-four star member of the 2021 recruiting class, Hill began his career at Arizona State as a defensive back. He transferred to the Huskers this offseason and has played defensive back so far this season.
Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB
Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup
Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers
Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
Mickey Joseph shares level of concern on Casey Thompson injury
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph discussed the status of quarterback Casey Thompson ahead of the Week 7 matchup versus Purdue on Saturday. He shared what his level of concern was regarding Thompson after he took a big hit last week. “Casey’s tough, if Casey can get that ball out...
