College Sports

saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz responds to question on possibility of stepping down as Iowa OC

Brian Ferentz got the question. It’s one most coaches get when their team is struggling. In this case, it’s the unit run by the offensive coordinator. On Wednesday, Ferentz was asked if he would ever step down as OC of the Hawkeyes as the unit continues to disappoint. Ferentz admitted he wouldn’t be able to do that and will always try and fight.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard highlights true freshman guard who is starting to impress ahead of season opener

Greg Gard has been impressed with Connor Essegian so far. Wisconsin almost missed out on one of their biggest potential playmakers in 2021. Three-star recruit Connor Essegain didn’t exactly have the best game when Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was deciding whether or not to extend a scholarship offer during the final July evaluation period in 2021. But, despite a less than impressive showing, Gard offered the SG from Indiana.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard reveals freshman guard who has potential to be 'special'

Juwan Howard thinks he’s found a future star in freshman guard Dug McDaniel. He talked about the young Michigan player in depth per On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome. McDaniel committed to Michigan last November as a member of the 2022 class. McDaniel was a former 4-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. 247Sports had him as the No. 14 PG and No. 5 ranked player out of his home state of Virginia in the 2022 class.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football: Has Mickey Joseph done enough to remove the interim tag? It's too early to say

Patience, Huskers fans. There’s still 6 games to play. After winning 2 Big Ten games in a row — something Nebraska hadn’t done since 2018 — the Mickey Joseph hype train is gaining steam. There’s no doubt Joseph is in the thick of the candidate pool to become Nebraska’s next coach. But now’s not the time to speculate. Showing patience and letting the next 6 games play out is the right move.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota drops uniform set for Week 7 game at Illinois

Minnesota has had a chance to stew over its last loss. After getting upset at home by Purdue — during homecoming — the Gophers headed to a bye week. Now, the Gophers turn to Week 7 and a game against co-B1G West leader Illinois. After taking down Iowa in Week 6, the Illini are tied atop the division with suddenly hot Purdue and Nebraska.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard responds to comments from Oregon coach Dana Altman on cancelled rematch

Juwan Howard is letting Oregon coach Dan Altman know his feelings head-on without beating around the bush. Michigan basketball has yet to travel to Eugene to face the Ducks as part of a home-and-home series starting back in 2019. The contract between the two schools was signed earlier that year when John Beilein was still Michigan’s head coach.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Michigan football reveals uniforms for Maize Out against Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team has revealed the uniforms it’ll wear Saturday for its top-10 showdown against Penn State. On Friday afternoon, the Wolverines posted a video on social media with the reveal. They’ll don an all-blue look — blue pants and blue jerseys — with white gloves to contrast the planned "Maize Out" for fans.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue shows off Saturday uniforms for sellout game vs. Nebraska

Gold is the color of victory. That’s what Purdue is looking for Saturday. Saturday’s matchup between Purdue and Nebraska is expected to have B1G West ramifications attached to it. Ross-Ade Stadium officially announced that Saturday’s game will be a sellout showing, and the Boilermakers are bringing out the gold uniforms to celebrate.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph previews plans for Tommi Hill in Nebraska's Week 7 game

Mickey Joseph and Nebraska have a decision to make in Week 7. This particular decision comes down to how to utilize Tommi Hill moving forward. A 4-four star member of the 2021 recruiting class, Hill began his career at Arizona State as a defensive back. He transferred to the Huskers this offseason and has played defensive back so far this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska football earns preferred walk-on commitment from in-state 2023 LB

Nebraska picked up a commitment from an in-state linebacker. Korver Demma announced his choice to pledge to Mickey Joseph’s Huskers squad from his Twitter account on Wednesday. Demma doesn’t have a lot of offers as a recruit. Nebraska, South Dakota, and South Dakota State have all shown interest in...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt previews Penn State-Michigan matchup

Do you think Michigan fans are tired of Joel Klatt? They’ll have to deal with him for 1 more week before perhaps FOX heads elsewhere for its Big Noon Kickoff. Klatt will call Saturday’s game from Ann Arbor as No. 10 Penn State travels to No. 5 Michigan for a must-see event. On his podcast, Klatt previewed the matchup, calling this a game with “plenty of great storylines” that could impact the remainder of the season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mark Whipple, Nebraska OC, encouraged by recent perseverance of Huskers

Mark Whipple is pleased with the recent work from his unit after back-to-back wins. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a rough season so far this year, but they did have a bright spot Saturday in their come-from-behind victory over Rutgers. Rutgers was ahead at one point 13-0 but the Cornhuskers...
LINCOLN, NE

