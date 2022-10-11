ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Offensive Explosion Pushes #20 Utah Football Past #7 USC, 43-42

SALT LAKE CITY – In what was an offensive showdown from start to finish, the No. 20 University of Utah Football team took down the No. 7 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Women’s Soccer, Sun Devils Battle to Scoreless Draw

TEMPE, Ariz. – Kasey Wardle made five saves and despite spending nearly 30 minutes reduced to 10 players, the University of Utah women's soccer team managed to forge a 0-0 draw with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday night in Pac-12 action at the Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.
TEMPE, AZ

