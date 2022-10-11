Read full article on original website
Offensive Explosion Pushes #20 Utah Football Past #7 USC, 43-42
SALT LAKE CITY – In what was an offensive showdown from start to finish, the No. 20 University of Utah Football team took down the No. 7 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play.
Women’s Soccer, Sun Devils Battle to Scoreless Draw
TEMPE, Ariz. – Kasey Wardle made five saves and despite spending nearly 30 minutes reduced to 10 players, the University of Utah women's soccer team managed to forge a 0-0 draw with the Arizona State Sun Devils on Friday night in Pac-12 action at the Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.
Men’s Tennis Wins Eight Matches On Day Two of ITA Regional
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Utah men's tennis team went 8-1 on the second day of the ITA Mountain Regional Championships hosted by the University of New Mexico. The Utes have two doubles teams in the Round of 16 and two in the singles quarterfinals of the main draw. The...
