Read full article on original website
Related
MedCity News
Telehealth benefits need extension with 2 key guardrails, policy expert says
We may be nearing the edge of the “telehealth cliff,” which refers to the potentially abrupt elimination of pandemic-era virtual care benefits as the severity of Covid-19 abates nationwide. The federal policies that have allowed telehealth coverage and waived in-person clinician visit requirements for prescriptions are in jeopardy...
MedCity News
Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care
States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
These 19 States Will Extend Emergency Food Benefit Payments Through October
Some states are still offering an extra $95 in emergency SNAP benefits. 19 states are still offering emergency allotments to SNAP recipients in October. SNAP benefits increase throughout America to match the increased cost of living on Oct. 1, 2022. If you don't qualify for SNAP benefits, reach out to...
Department of Education releases beta version of student loan forgiveness application
The Department of Education released a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application Friday evening. According to The Washington Post, the beta version of the student relief application was released ahead of a full rollout in order to test out the “viability of the platform” ahead of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money
Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
MedCity News
Brave Health lands $40M to support mental health services for Medicaid beneficiaries
Despite the fact that one in four Americans receive healthcare through Medicaid, research shows only 35% of psychiatrists actually accept it. Virtual mental health provider Brave Health is working to change that by primarily working with Medicaid plans. The company announced Tuesday it secured $40 million in Series C funding, which it will partially use to expand to more states, said CEO and cofounder Anna Lindow in an interview.
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for gig workers to be full-time so Uber drivers and home health workers could qualify for benefits and better pay
The gig economy is propped up by low-paid contractors who often don't have benefits. The new rule seeks to treat more of them as full-time workers.
beckerspayer.com
Humana Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4M in overpayments: OIG audit
HumanaChoice Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4 million in overpayments from CMS, according to an audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General. The audit, published Oct. 4, examined nine diagnostic codes determined to be high risk for miscoding. The inspector general found for 207 of the 270 sampled enrollee years, the diagnosis codes the Medicare Advantage plan submitted to CMS were not supported by medical records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Travel Nurses Suing Agencies Say Their Pay was Slashed in 'Bait and Switch'
Nurses across the U.S. report having their pay cut up to 70% after they relocate for work. Now some are trying to fight back via class actions.
US News and World Report
Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
A Federal Proposal Could Turn Gig Workers Into Employees. Here's What That Means
The U.S. Department of Labor's proposal could affect benefits and protections for millions
How Biden's proposed overhaul of gig worker rules could work
A new rule published by the Labor Department on Tuesday that seeks to overhaul certain labor laws could have major consequences for gig companies like Uber and Lyft.
US News and World Report
U.S. Government Back and Forth on 'Gig' Workers, Contractors
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor, the latest effort by the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era rule.
MedCity News
Digital health innovations support biohacking to deliver balance and wellbeing, expand health care options, and improve outcomes
The boomer generation is aging and overloading the United States healthcare system with a growing population of citizens who are living longer with nagging, chronic conditions that persistently impact their quality of life and hasten mortality. As the nation stares down the perilous challenge of managing healthcare for an aging population, it is the perfect time to look closer at what the next generation can do to use new insights, techniques, and technology to ensure they achieve a better quality of life outcomes.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
‘Tens of thousands’ of nursing home caregivers could lose their jobs this week: AHCA
“Tens of thousands” of nursing home caregivers could lose their job on Friday if the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services does not reissue a blanket waiver, the American Health Care Association said Monday. Reissuance of the waiver would allow US nursing homes to employ temporary nurse aides during...
bloomberglaw.com
Employers Target Expensive Surgeries to Cut Health-Care Costs
Employers are trying to control rising health-care expenses without burdening workers with higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs as the 2023 open enrollment season starts. Employers increasingly are turning to hospitals that have good track records for quality and value to cover high-cost surgeries. They are also steering their employees to lower-cost providers that offer good quality care.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
State support of hospice, home healthcare services in assisted living supports residents’ wishes to die in place
Residents living in states with supportive regulations around hospice and home healthcare were more likely to die in their assisted living “homes” rather than transition to skilled nursing care at end of life, according to the results of a new study. An examination of varying state regulations of...
freightwaves.com
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
Maintaining the Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Cost an Estimated $100 Million
While the incredible costs of the Biden administration's federal student loan forgiveness plan are widely known, yet another expense of the program is stirring controversy: maintaining the online application for loan forgiveness is expected to cost nearly $100 million annually. This latest expense—not included in the Congressional Budget Office's recent...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Federal proposal could reclassify third-party delivery drivers as employees
The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that could reclassify many independent contractors—including third-party delivery drivers—as employees. If approved, it could threaten the business models of companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which rely on independent contractors to deliver restaurant food and other products. The...
Comments / 0