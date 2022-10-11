The boomer generation is aging and overloading the United States healthcare system with a growing population of citizens who are living longer with nagging, chronic conditions that persistently impact their quality of life and hasten mortality. As the nation stares down the perilous challenge of managing healthcare for an aging population, it is the perfect time to look closer at what the next generation can do to use new insights, techniques, and technology to ensure they achieve a better quality of life outcomes.

HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO