ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedCity News

Telehealth benefits need extension with 2 key guardrails, policy expert says

We may be nearing the edge of the “telehealth cliff,” which refers to the potentially abrupt elimination of pandemic-era virtual care benefits as the severity of Covid-19 abates nationwide. The federal policies that have allowed telehealth coverage and waived in-person clinician visit requirements for prescriptions are in jeopardy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Report: States struggle to meet federal regulations for mental health care

States face extensive barriers to meeting federal regulations mandating a certain level of mental health services to people with private insurance, according to a study from Georgetown University released Thursday. The study analyzed how states are enforcing the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA) during a growing behavioral...
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Medical Services#Health Plan#Politics State#Politics Legislative#General Health#Medical Insurance#Medicare Advantage#Senate#Cohere Health#Ai
The Hill

Health Care — Americans still missing out on COVID money

Is nothing sacred anymore? Fat Bear Week has been rocked by a cheating scandal, with spam bots submitting fake votes for one of the big bears. In health news, a new watchdog report found millions of low- or no-income Americans are still eligible for COVID-19 stimulus funds. This is Overnight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedCity News

Brave Health lands $40M to support mental health services for Medicaid beneficiaries

Despite the fact that one in four Americans receive healthcare through Medicaid, research shows only 35% of psychiatrists actually accept it. Virtual mental health provider Brave Health is working to change that by primarily working with Medicaid plans. The company announced Tuesday it secured $40 million in Series C funding, which it will partially use to expand to more states, said CEO and cofounder Anna Lindow in an interview.
MENTAL HEALTH
beckerspayer.com

Humana Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4M in overpayments: OIG audit

HumanaChoice Medicare Advantage plan received $34.4 million in overpayments from CMS, according to an audit from the HHS Office of the Inspector General. The audit, published Oct. 4, examined nine diagnostic codes determined to be high risk for miscoding. The inspector general found for 207 of the 270 sampled enrollee years, the diagnosis codes the Medicare Advantage plan submitted to CMS were not supported by medical records.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
US News and World Report

Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. Government Back and Forth on 'Gig' Workers, Contractors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor, the latest effort by the Biden administration to reverse a Trump-era rule.
U.S. POLITICS
MedCity News

Digital health innovations support biohacking to deliver balance and wellbeing, expand health care options, and improve outcomes

The boomer generation is aging and overloading the United States healthcare system with a growing population of citizens who are living longer with nagging, chronic conditions that persistently impact their quality of life and hasten mortality. As the nation stares down the perilous challenge of managing healthcare for an aging population, it is the perfect time to look closer at what the next generation can do to use new insights, techniques, and technology to ensure they achieve a better quality of life outcomes.
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Employers Target Expensive Surgeries to Cut Health-Care Costs

Employers are trying to control rising health-care expenses without burdening workers with higher premiums and out-of-pocket costs as the 2023 open enrollment season starts. Employers increasingly are turning to hospitals that have good track records for quality and value to cover high-cost surgeries. They are also steering their employees to lower-cost providers that offer good quality care.
HEALTH SERVICES
freightwaves.com

Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors

The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
POTUS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Federal proposal could reclassify third-party delivery drivers as employees

The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that could reclassify many independent contractors—including third-party delivery drivers—as employees. If approved, it could threaten the business models of companies like DoorDash and Uber Eats, which rely on independent contractors to deliver restaurant food and other products. The...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy